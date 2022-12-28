Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County’s Homeless Point-in-Time Count Needs Volunteers
For one day, for four hours, volunteers with the Point-in-Time Count can make a real difference in homelessness. The Point-in-Time Count sends teams of volunteers across Santa Barbara County on a headcount of homeless people in order to gather an accurate census that provides a basis for grant funding by nonprofits and local, state, and federal governments. Collectively, these grants go toward housing assistance, access to programs, and self-sufficiency for individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness.
Industrial Aquaculture
I may not be an expert scuba diver, but my experiences under the surface — especially off the Central California coast — have definitely highlighted the importance of ocean conservation for me. What I love most about the Central Coast — particularly the Santa Barbara area — is how much of the coastline is still undeveloped. This is why I have been particularly concerned by NOAA’s proposals for offshore finfish farming.
Resolving Cannabis Odor Issues in Carpinteria
The Santa Barbara Independent published five stories in the past few weeks covering various cannabis developments all in Carpinteria Valley. As president of CARP Growers, our local cannabis farmers group, I wanted to share the farming industry’s perspective on the state of local cannabis farming. Locally, the biggest challenge...
Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen Partners with DoorDash to Expand Services
For Anthony Carroccio, a typical workday can start as early as 3 a.m. When you have a commercial kitchen to run that makes 1,400 bowls of soup per week, and hundreds of clients (and counting) to serve, you can never have too many hours in the day. Carroccio is the...
What’s Cookin’ at Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen
The ‘Indy’ video team gets a behind-the-scenes look at Santa Barbara’s Organic Soup Kitchen with Executive Director Anthony Carroccio. Read Callie Fausey’s full story here. For more information visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org. Music by Music_Unlimited via Pixabay. Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single...
UCSB Men’s Basketball will Host UC San Diego in Big West Home Opener Saturday
The UCSB men’s basketball team is riding a six-game winning streak and will take on UC San Diego in its Big West Conference home opener on Saturday, December 31, beginning at 4 p.m. The Gauchos (10-2 overall, 1-0 Big West) notched a 66-58 victory on the road at Cal...
