ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

Former AZ Senator James Henderson, Jr., dies at 80

Former Arizona State Senator James Henderson, Jr., died on Friday in Gallup, New Mexico. He was 80. Henderson was elected as a state senator representing Legislative District 3 in 1985, where he served until 1999. He also served as a National Commander for the Navajo Nation Veterans Organization. Before becoming...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Police arrest University of Idaho killings suspect in Pennsylvania

Police officials in Idaho spoke to the media and updated the public Friday after law enforcement in Pennsylvania made an arrest of a "person of interest" in the investigation of the killing of four University of Idaho students. Police spoke to the press in Moscow, Idaho, about the status of...
MOSCOW, ID
ABC 15 News

One person injured following DPS pursuit, crash in eastern Arizona

One person was injured after a pursuit involving the Arizona Department of Public Safety in eastern Arizona Saturday evening. The incident occurred sometime before 11 p.m. Saturday along U.S.-191, which runs near the eastern border of the state, through much of Apache County. At one point during the pursuit, a...
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking the first BIG winter storm of 2023

PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of the New Year is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air for this afternoon. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy