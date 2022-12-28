Read full article on original website
wdayradionow.com
Fargo city commissioner calls new City Administrator Michael Redlinger "excellent" hire
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is reacting to the recent announcement that Michael Redlinger is taking over as the new city administrator. "Well I'm just very pleased and so it was a very thorough process. Our human resources department does a great job. We did a national search. I was on the search committee. I think there was about 15 of us on there. So I think the original group, it was over 60 applications," said Piepkorn.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Featured: Fargo Cass Public Health
(Fargo, ND) -- Several Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) employees and personnel spoke with WDAY Radio about their departments, how they provide their services to the community at large, and what they look to do in the future. Environmental Health. Environmental Health focuses on education and licensing of establishments in...
wdayradionow.com
Newly elected Cass County Commissioner Tony Grindberg calls jail expansion a "priority"
(Fargo, ND) -- Newly elected Cass County Commissioner Tony Grindberg is talking about his first month on the job. "i was sworn in in early December, so I've participated now in two county commission meetings, clearly getting to know the staff and the flow of the organization, I'm still learning a little bit. You know with my background in public service it's an easy transition if you will to understand the process. Timelines are the key thing to understand what the cycles, budget stuff will start now this spring for example. But we're on the, next week the legislative session starts and so we'll be immersed in you know a lot of different pieces of legislation that could have an impact on the county," said the commissioner.
kfgo.com
Fargo City Commission denies owner request to delay demolition of dangerous house
FARGO (KFGO) – A request for a 120-day extension for the demolition of a condemned house at 924 5th Street South in Fargo, owned by Danial Curtis, has been denied by city commissioners. Curtis has been at odds for some time with the city and the building inspections department...
wdayradionow.com
Commissioner Dave Piepkorn wants "Renaissance Zone" tax incentives for Fargo neighborhoods
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is discussing what he calls his legislative priorities for the upcoming session in Bismarck. "This is just my opinion, but the Renaissance Zone in downtown Fargo, that's been such a success. I hope we can continue that and hopefully expand it. I hope they look at expanding that into the neighborhoods to use a Renaissance Zone style for people getting a five year exemption for housing as well," said Piepkorn.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Library's to begin "All the Feels" reading program on January 2nd
(Fargo, ND) -- People of all ages, are invited to attend an upcoming winter reading program hosted by Fargo's Libraries. The "All the Feels" program is taking place between Monday, January 2, and Sunday, February 26th. Attendees will read, attend events, and complete challenges set by the library. This includes "winter filled engaging stories, creative activities, and events for everyone." You can learn more about the winter reading program by clicking here.
valleynewslive.com
Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety warning for anglers looking to go out on Rush Lake. Authorities say a mile-long crack was found on the north side of the lake. Open water in the area has been blocked off with...
wdayradionow.com
Cass County State's Attorney to retire at end of December
(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple attorneys, support staff, and county officials paid homage to a prominent figure in Cass County. Cass County States Attorney Burch Burdick was the central figure at his retirement party on Thursday. Dozens attended the event at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo, many congratulating. "The part...
wdayradionow.com
West Fargo Police Department wins Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is taking home the trophy in the Battle of the Badges blood drive. The West Fargo Police and Fire Departments recently held a friendly three-day competition to see which organization could attract the most donations for Vitalant. Team Law won with...
lakesarearadio.net
‘Cave People’ on Display in Detroit Lakes City Park Create Buzz
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Cave people are on display at the Detroit Lakes City Park. The Sculptures hidden in the Detroit Lakes City Park by Project 412 were created by artist Zach Schumack. Zug Zug and Zara, two mannequin cave people ensconced in plexiglass will be on display. Originally Zug Zug was commissioned for an ad agency, but during Covid, Schumack and his Leonic Collective worked with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to hide Zug Zug in Theodore Wirth Park. Now Zug Zug and his companion Zara are spending their winter in Detroit Lakes.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was injured in a rollover crash in Wilkin County Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened on I-94 E just before 8:30 a.m. A Minnesota State Patrol report states the driver lost control causing the vehicle to go into a ditch before...
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two women arrested after car, foot chase with Moorhead Police
(Moorhead, MN) -- Two women are behind bars after leading Moorhead Police on a chase, then ditching the vehicle early Friday morning. Moorhead Police say the incident happened just after midnight along 20th street south near Rivershore Drive. Officers tried to stop a car driven by 30-year-old Rachel Ann England for an equipment violation, but she took off. She and her passenger, 33-year-old Abby Tellinghuisen then jumped out of the car and ran on foot.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area may ring in New Year with another Winter Storm
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Lakes Area may ring in the New Year with another winter storm. The National Weather Service says winter impacts are possible, but uncertainty remains with the track of the system and how sever it might be. Forecasters expect the system to move into the Lakes Area January 2 and 3, with a 60% chance of 2 inches of snow or more across West Central Minnesota.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nine block area of downtown Moorhead will be demolished to make way for redevelopment project
(Fargo, ND) -- A nine block area of downtown Moorhead is set for demolition, but it wont happen all at once. "Yes over time. I think because we have time and because we can be strategic on how we lay this out we certainly don't want to put any of those businesses existing within the mall in jeopardy so we are working with those folks to find them new locations or have them be a part of the redevelopment," said Derrick LaPoint, President and CEO of Downtown Moorhead, Inc.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Man accused of shooting at cars in Fargo, high-risk traffic stop identified
(Fargo, ND) -- We now know the identity of the man who caused quite a stir on I-94 in the Fargo area Wednesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 43-year-old Derrick Hansen was the driver facing charges after being stopped by North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers in Fargo Wednesday for allegedly firing a gun at passing vehicles on the highway around 3 p.m.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--One person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County. The crash reportedly took place on Highway 10 east of Perham. A Ford Escape, driven by Mark Holzer, 52, of New York Mills, was traveling northbound on County Road 53, while a Chevy Impala, driven by Lee Schleper, 50, of Paynesville, was traveling westbound on Highway 10 when the two vehicles collided.
gowatertown.net
Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man in custody after break-in attempt with gun at North Moorhead apartment complex
(Moorhead, MN) -- A man is behind bars after what Moorhead Police are calling a frightening scene early Thursday morning on the city's north side. The Department says 36-year-old Joby Johnson had climbed up to a second floor balcony of an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Country Club Parkway around 1:15 a.m. and was trying to get into one of the units. He was holding a sawed-off shotgun.
