Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Woonsocket Call
Australian Based Wellness Studio inLIFE Wellness Opens Up For Franchising Opportunities In Response To Its Overwhelming Success
The inLIFE Wellness brand has grown exponentially in a short time with industry veteran Scott Capelin at the helm. Scott Capelin has started, built, and sold a number of successful health clubs over the past 2 decades, and his latest offering - inLIFE Wellness - is the culmination of everything he has learned and occupies an untapped niche in the wellness market.
Woonsocket Call
China-hifi-Audio Launches an Excellent Selection of Audiophile Tube Amplifiers With High-Quality At Very Affordable Prices
China-hifi-Audio sells interesting audiophile tube amplifiers for buyers who want to clearly enjoy the best sounds of their favorite songs or videos. China-hifi-Audio offers a wide range of superior-quality audiophile tube amplifiers at affordable prices. All of their sound systems are original, are of high quality, and come with features and benefits that users demand from their sound systems. These sound systems have been designed with high precision, and this means that their sound quality is truly awesome. For users who want to enjoy unforgettable sounds, this shop is the perfect place to buy audio systems. Their audio systems come with features that give users an edge over other competitors in terms of both performance and quality. The loveable customer service they offer is also worth appreciating because it is so helpful and friendly, unlike many other shops that employ underqualified sales staff. Delivery is done upon buyers' request, and it will be made within a maximum of 48 hours. This ensures that customers get their packages on time and very quickly. All payment options are secure, and buyers can also choose to pay in installments if they want to.
Woonsocket Call
Precisionary Instruments and Greenleaf Scientific Announce Partnership
Companies Aim to Streamline Tissue Sectioning in Life Sciences. Natick, Massachusetts Jan 1, 2023 (Issuewire.com) - Precisionary Instruments LLC, a leading designer and manufacturer of tissue slicers and microtomes, and Green Leaf Scientific today announced their partnership with an aim to bring tissue sectioning equipment to life science laboratories in Europe. We believe that our two companies will be able to work together very effectively, and we hope that this partnership will help us reach even more customers with our high-quality products.
Woonsocket Call
Flower One Closes Canadian Restructuring Transaction and Implements Plan Under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada)
Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Canadian Company”). Today the Canadian parent company, together with its Canadian subsidiaries Flower One Corp. and FO Labour Management Ltd. (collectively, the “Canadian Companies”), announces: (i) the implementation of its previously announced plan of compromise, arrangement and reorganization (the “Plan”) presented to affected creditors pursuant to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (“CCAA”) and a Meeting Order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia ( “Canadian Court”) granted on November 25, 2022, which Plan was approved by the requisite majorities of affected creditors at a meeting on December 19, 2022 and sanctioned by the Canadian Court on December 21, 2022; and (ii) the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Plan, including a Canadian restructuring transaction pursuant to which the Canadian Company has ceased to own any U.S. operating subsidiaries.
Woonsocket Call
Society 1 Announces Significant Investment in Character Media at the 2022 Unforgettable Gala
In accordance with their Media Acquisition Plan, the API club plans to take the platform to new heights. The Beverly Hilton valet was flooded with fancy rides as the Unforgettable Gala’s 20th anniversary show got underway. This year’s theme was “Illuminate,” described as “honoring those who have lit the way for the next generation to shine and commemorating the perseverance and breadth of the API community’s accomplishments.”
Woonsocket Call
Following Previously Announced Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for its U.S. Business, CI Financial Confirms Intent to Voluntarily Delist from the NYSE and Deregister with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) (“CI”) announced today that it has submitted a formal notice to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) of its decision to voluntarily delist its common shares from NYSE. Following the proposed delisting, CI expects that it will suspend its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The common shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CIX” and CI will remain a reporting issuer in Canada. The plan for the proposed U.S. delisting was initially outlined in CI’s Q3 2022 corporate earnings communications.
Woonsocket Call
China-hifi-Audio Introduces Willsenton Brand Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Produce The Best Sound With Crystal Clarity And Highly Efficient Bass Response
China-hifi-Audio releases high-end audio audiophile tube amplifiers coming with robust features to ensure they never fail no matter what environment they are used in. The professionals behind China-hifi-Audio have been in the industry for more than 20 years, with a lot of experience in the audiophile tube amplifier sector. The audiophile tube amplifiers they sell are sourced from leading brands and manufacturers. These audiophile tube amplifiers are made to be high-end, and they have been tuned to perfection by the experts behind this shop. By choosing these sound systems, users can be assured that they will be receiving quality sound systems that are among the best in terms of performance and sound quality. The audio systems they sell are guaranteed to raise the standards of sound great in any environment that they are used in. All audiophile tube amplifiers sold here are original and come with superior technology.
Woonsocket Call
Tom Signorelli & WS Capital Fund Announce Financial Boost of $14M to transform the food service space
Thomas Signorelli, on behalf of WS Capital Fund, proudly exemplifies their standing as industry giants by providing hefty funding to a contract manufacturer in the food service sector. This financial commitment solidifies their dedication to upholding unparalleled excellence within the field. WS Capital Fund demonstrates their commitment to their heritage...
Woonsocket Call
Trex Company Announces Sale of Its Commercial Products Business
COMPANY RESOURCES TO FOCUS ON GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN OUTDOOR LIVING. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking, railing and outdoor living products today announced the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. (Trex Commercial) to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. The details of this transaction will be filed in Trex’s Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Woonsocket Call
The Worldwide Fitness Clothing Industry is Expected to Reach $90.8 Billion by 2027: Increasing Innovations in Fabrics and Development in E-commerce Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Fitness Clothing Market (2022-2027) by Gender, Type, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Fitness Clothing Market is estimated to be USD 63.84 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 90.89 Bn...
Woonsocket Call
University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Releases Whitepaper on Shifting to Workforce Retention
Authors Dr. TaMika Fuller and Dr. Juana Lang highlight 2022 Career Optimism Index® study findings and implications for employee retention. University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies has released a new whitepaper, “The American Workforce: From the Great Resignation to the Great Retention,” a collaboration between authors TaMika Fuller, DBA, and Juana Lang, Ed.D, College of Doctoral Studies alumni.
Woonsocket Call
Intevac Announces Completion of Joint Development Agreement for TRIO™
Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVAC, “Intevac” or “the Company”), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, today announced it has signed a joint development agreement with a major provider of glass and glass ceramic materials. “For decades, Intevac has provided the materials science expertise and high-productivity manufacturing platforms...
Woonsocket Call
High Performance Alloys Global Market Report 2022: Demand from Automotive and Electronics Industries Fuels Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "High Performance Alloys Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global high performance alloys market is expected to grow from $9.01 billion in 2021 to $9.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The market is expected to grow to $12.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%.
Woonsocket Call
Wolters Kluwer acquires Della AI
Alphen aan den Rijn, December 30, 2022 — Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory today announced it has acquired Della AI Ltd., a provider of leading artificial intelligence (AI) technology based on advanced natural language processing (NLP). This technology allows legal professionals to review contracts in multiple languages by simply asking questions.
Woonsocket Call
Acacia Announces Internal Investigation into Former CEO’s Apparent Misconduct and Releases Preliminary Findings
Acacia Research Corporation (Nasdaq: ACTG) (“Acacia” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has been conducting an internal investigation into the apparent misconduct of former Chief Executive Officer Clifford Press. After the Board had informed Mr. Press that it was aware of potential instances of misconduct that could qualify for a termination for cause, Mr. Press resigned as both Chief Executive Officer and as a director of the Company. Mr. Press confirmed such resignation on a phone call with a majority of the Board and external counsel. Mr. Press had previously issued a statement pertaining to his acknowledged retirement in the Company’s October 31, 2022 press release, noting he was “enormously grateful to the Board and everyone on the Acacia team.”
Woonsocket Call
How Assignment Provider Australia Ensures Students Satisfaction
Assignment Provider Australia offers assignment help and writing services. It is also known as ap-aus, it keeps the customer first policy. They believe that customer is always right and they do everything they can to make sure they provide maximum satisfaction to its customers. The projects they do:. Literature review.
Woonsocket Call
FCB Health Network Launches COVID-19 Health & Dental Relief Plan
FCB Health Network Ontario is pleased to announce the launch of our COVID-19 Health & Dental Relief Plan, which aims to provide financial relief to those impacted by the pandemic. Under this plan, eligible patients can save 20-30% on countless health and dental treatments provided by FCB Health Network Ontario. This includes services such as general dentistry, orthodontics, chiropractic care, physiotherapy, and more.
Woonsocket Call
Québec Nickel Corp. Announces Closing of the Second Tranche of Its Previously Announced Private Placement
Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) (“Québec Nickel Corp.” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the closing of its second and final tranche of its previously announced brokered private placement (the “Second Tranche”) by issuing a total of: (i) 1,050,000 units (each a “Unit”), at a price of $0.20 per Unit; (ii) 1,797,000 national flow-through shares (each, a “National FT Share”), at a price of $0.24 per National FT Share; and (iii) 9,688,000 Québec flow-through shares (each, a “QC FT Share”), at a price of $0.25 per Québec FT Share. The aggregate gross proceeds raised from the Second Tranche is $3,063,280. The total proceeds raised from both the first and Second Tranche of the previously announced private placement is $8,695,288.08.
Woonsocket Call
Articlesarticle.com Launches as a Premier Destination for Rare and Invaluable Information, All Written in Arabic
Articlesarticle.com is proud to announce the launch of its website, which is poised to become a premier destination for rare and invaluable information. The website, which is based in Saudi Arabia, is filled with a variety of articles on subjects such as health, beauty, and dream interpretation, as well as other topics.
Comments / 0