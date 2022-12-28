ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources

Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
Decider.com

Joy Behar Brutally Mocks Sunny Hostin’s Feathered Outfit on ‘The View’ by Comparing Her to Both Liberace and a Chicken

Joy Behar was playing Fashion Police on this morning’s episode of The View, shading her co-host Sunny Hostin for wearing a lavender feathered jacket. During a discussion about individual style and accidentally matching outfits with someone else, Behar made it clear that she and Hostin will never match — at least as long as she keeps her style consistent. Hostin, who was seated at the Hot Topics table in a light purple jacket with dramatic feathered sleeves, immediately became Behar’s target during the segment. The host gestured to Hostin’s sleeves and joked, “Imagine if I came in with this outfit. People would think I’m...
RadarOnline

'GMA' Anchor Robin Roberts 'Furious,' Wants Both T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Fired Over Alleged Affair

As ABC continues its internal investigation into suspended GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's workplace romance, Robin Roberts is said to be "furious" with the scandal, claiming the "messy" affair has "tainted the brand."Roberts allegedly went up the chain and complained to Disney about ABC's mediocre handling of the incident, but the company is uncertain how to proceed with the delicate situation. "There's been all these stories about T.J being a serial cheater with at least one other affair and hints that there are more," a well-placed source explained of the sticky situation."But how can they let him go...
AOL Corp

Whoopi Goldberg apologizes, says she believes 'Holocaust was about race' after reigniting controversy

Whoopi Goldberg clarified her remarks about race and the Holocaust, issuing an apology on Tuesday for reigniting the controversy in a recent interview. Goldberg was suspended fromThe View earlier this year when she declared the Holocaust was "not about race," but about "white supremacy" and "man's inhumanity to man." The Oscar winner captured headlines over the weekend as she seemingly tripled down on her stance speaking with The Sunday Times. However, Goldberg insists that's not what she meant.
rolling out

Whoopi Goldberg faces more criticism after reiterating Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg is once again facing backlash over her latest comments about the Holocaust. Goldberg originally faced criticism over her comments on the Jan. 31, 2022 episode of “The View.”. “Let’s be truthful about it because Holocaust isn’t about race,” Goldberg said. “It’s not about race. It’s about man’s...
hotnewhiphop.com

Whoopi Goldberg Doubles Down On Antisemitic Comments

Whoopi Goldberg says that the Holocaust wasn’t originally about race. Whoopi Goldberg reiterated her antisemitic comments on the Holocaust during a new interview with The Times. ABC previously suspended her from The View for claiming that the Holocaust wasn’t “about race,” earlier this year. Speaking to...
Rolling Stone

Leaked Jan. 6 Committee Report Exposes Twitter’s Post-Insurrection Chaos

In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack, Twitter employees raged at their own company and its leadership, blaming them for the social media giant’s inept handling of Donald Trump and other top MAGA figures’ incitement to violence. “Do you want to have more blood on your hands?” one staffer asked a top executive, Del Harvey, when she questioned whether Trump could inspire more violence in the insurrection’s aftermath. The exchange, relayed by former Twitter employees to the Jan. 6 committee, was included in a summary of investigative findings prepared by committee staff and obtained by Rolling Stone. The 120-page...
BET

Wendy Williams Returns To Social Media To Promote Podcast

A radiant Wendy Williams shared a new video on Instagram selling merchandise for her new podcast, The Wendy Williams Experience. “Happy holidays!” the 58-year-old talk show legend said in the video, which was shared to the Wendy Experience‘s official Instagram account on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). “‘Tis the season for the winter. Listen, don’t forget to check out your favorite Wendy Experience merchandise. I don’t know what else you’re doing. I’m just happy to be here and to be, well- happy to be here!”
Us Weekly

‘Good Morning America’ Host T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Wife Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Relationship Rumors

It's over. Good Morning America anchor T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig, Us Weekly can confirm. The couple's split comes nearly one month after he was spotted getting cozy with colleague Amy Robach. Holmes, 45, filed for divorce from his wife, in New York City on Wednesday, December 28, according to documents obtained […]
