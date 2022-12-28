Read full article on original website
The View’s Sunny Hostin gives Whoopi Goldberg & Sara Haines ‘death glare’ after they mock her ‘weird’ marriage rule
SUNNY Hostin has flashed her co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines a furious glare after they mocked her "weird" marriage rule. The View star, 54, admitted she makes her surgeon husband Emmanuel wear his wedding ring outside of his hospital scrubs so that everyone knows he's married. During Monday's broadcast,...
‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources
Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
Joy Behar Brutally Mocks Sunny Hostin’s Feathered Outfit on ‘The View’ by Comparing Her to Both Liberace and a Chicken
Joy Behar was playing Fashion Police on this morning’s episode of The View, shading her co-host Sunny Hostin for wearing a lavender feathered jacket. During a discussion about individual style and accidentally matching outfits with someone else, Behar made it clear that she and Hostin will never match — at least as long as she keeps her style consistent. Hostin, who was seated at the Hot Topics table in a light purple jacket with dramatic feathered sleeves, immediately became Behar’s target during the segment. The host gestured to Hostin’s sleeves and joked, “Imagine if I came in with this outfit. People would think I’m...
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Joy Behar Shocks ‘The View’ Co-Hosts With Her ‘Harry & Meghan’ Review: “I Found the Show Boring”
Joy Behar couldn’t care less about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell docuseries. The View host shocked her fellow panelists when she followed up their glowing praise for the buzzy new Netflix show by saying she found it to be “boring.”. Harry & Meghan, which dropped the...
'GMA' Anchor Robin Roberts 'Furious,' Wants Both T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Fired Over Alleged Affair
As ABC continues its internal investigation into suspended GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's workplace romance, Robin Roberts is said to be "furious" with the scandal, claiming the "messy" affair has "tainted the brand."Roberts allegedly went up the chain and complained to Disney about ABC's mediocre handling of the incident, but the company is uncertain how to proceed with the delicate situation. "There's been all these stories about T.J being a serial cheater with at least one other affair and hints that there are more," a well-placed source explained of the sticky situation."But how can they let him go...
AOL Corp
Whoopi Goldberg apologizes, says she believes 'Holocaust was about race' after reigniting controversy
Whoopi Goldberg clarified her remarks about race and the Holocaust, issuing an apology on Tuesday for reigniting the controversy in a recent interview. Goldberg was suspended fromThe View earlier this year when she declared the Holocaust was "not about race," but about "white supremacy" and "man's inhumanity to man." The Oscar winner captured headlines over the weekend as she seemingly tripled down on her stance speaking with The Sunday Times. However, Goldberg insists that's not what she meant.
In An Interview With The Sunday Times On Being Canceled, Whoopi Goldberg Re-Canceled Herself
"It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments," she said after another quote went viral.
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes updates — GMA anchors passionately kiss amid ‘affair’ scandal as Andrew Shue’s son snubs her
JUST a day after he formally filed for divorce, suspended Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have been spotted cuddling up to one another in Miami. Amy, 49, and TJ, 45, are seen talking, laughing, and kissing while strolling along the pier, proceeding to a local seaside restaurant for lunch and drinks.
Why T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Reportedly Aren't Hiding Their Relationship, Despite GMA3 Suspension
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are awaiting a decision about their fate on GMA3, but there's a reason they're not hiding their romance anymore.
Whoopi Goldberg faces more criticism after reiterating Holocaust comments
Whoopi Goldberg is once again facing backlash over her latest comments about the Holocaust. Goldberg originally faced criticism over her comments on the Jan. 31, 2022 episode of “The View.”. “Let’s be truthful about it because Holocaust isn’t about race,” Goldberg said. “It’s not about race. It’s about man’s...
hotnewhiphop.com
Whoopi Goldberg Doubles Down On Antisemitic Comments
Whoopi Goldberg says that the Holocaust wasn’t originally about race. Whoopi Goldberg reiterated her antisemitic comments on the Holocaust during a new interview with The Times. ABC previously suspended her from The View for claiming that the Holocaust wasn’t “about race,” earlier this year. Speaking to...
Donald Trump Pays Tribute to Barbara Walters As Interview Clips Resurface
The former president was asked some tough questions by Walters during a 1990 interview that has been widely shared.
Barbara Walters dead: Iconic television journalist dies at 93
Legendary journalist Barbara Walters died at the age of 93 on Friday at her home in New York.
ETOnline.com
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
'The View' highlights in 2022: Whoopi suspended for Holocaust comments, Sunny Hostin calls GOP women 'roaches'
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg started the year with a two-week suspension after claiming that the Holocaust wasn't about race in January 2022.
Leaked Jan. 6 Committee Report Exposes Twitter’s Post-Insurrection Chaos
In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack, Twitter employees raged at their own company and its leadership, blaming them for the social media giant’s inept handling of Donald Trump and other top MAGA figures’ incitement to violence. “Do you want to have more blood on your hands?” one staffer asked a top executive, Del Harvey, when she questioned whether Trump could inspire more violence in the insurrection’s aftermath. The exchange, relayed by former Twitter employees to the Jan. 6 committee, was included in a summary of investigative findings prepared by committee staff and obtained by Rolling Stone. The 120-page...
BET
Wendy Williams Returns To Social Media To Promote Podcast
A radiant Wendy Williams shared a new video on Instagram selling merchandise for her new podcast, The Wendy Williams Experience. “Happy holidays!” the 58-year-old talk show legend said in the video, which was shared to the Wendy Experience‘s official Instagram account on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). “‘Tis the season for the winter. Listen, don’t forget to check out your favorite Wendy Experience merchandise. I don’t know what else you’re doing. I’m just happy to be here and to be, well- happy to be here!”
Award-Winning Actress-Singer Bette Midler Shared Fake News On Texas Governor Abbott
Christmas is over, but award-winning actress and singer Bette Midler shared a tweet that gained over 7 million likes. And, the tweet was fake news. The tweet was about Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
‘Good Morning America’ Host T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Wife Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Relationship Rumors
It's over. Good Morning America anchor T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig, Us Weekly can confirm. The couple's split comes nearly one month after he was spotted getting cozy with colleague Amy Robach. Holmes, 45, filed for divorce from his wife, in New York City on Wednesday, December 28, according to documents obtained […]
