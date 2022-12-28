Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Firearm In Cab Of Tractor-Trailer Driver From Fairfield County Discharges In Fire
A tractor-trailer driver from Connecticut is facing weapons offenses after his loaded handgun began discharging when his vehicle went up in flames, authorities said.The tractor-trailer overturned in New Jersey on Route 78 in westbound lanes near in Bedminster around 3:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, and t…
Nasty Crash Near Route 17 Sends Two To Hospital
Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a busy Ho-Ho-Kus intersection. The collision at the five corners at Sheridan and Hollywood avenues near Gilbert Road around 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 severely damaged an SUV and a wagon. Both victims were taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with...
Stolen Car Found After Traffic Stop On Route 9 In Cortlandt: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with driving a stolen vehicle after he was caught during a traffic stop in Northern Westchester, police said. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 12:30 p.m., police in Cortlandt were told by the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center that a stolen vehicle was in the area. Soon, it was located on Route 9 and stopped, according to state police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bronx man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI following Thruway traffic stop
TOWN OF ULSTER – A Bronx man has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated while traveling with his 12-year-old child in the vehicle. State Police said Jesus Lantigua Rodriguez, 39, was charged by State Police in Kingston with a felony of DWI for driving on the Thruway in the Town of Ulster late on the night of December 26. Troopers said his blood alcohol content was 0.19 percent; the legal limit is 0.08 percent.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Westchester Real Time Crime tip locates vehicle reported as stolen
Westchester Real Time Crime tip locates vehicle reported as stolen. Cortlandt, New York – On December 28, 2022, the New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks arrested Jerami Davis, age 33, of Beacon, NY, for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor.
Gunshots Fired At Garbage Collectors In Mount Vernon, Officials Say
Several gunshots were fired at public works employees as they were collecting garbage in a Westchester County city, officials said. The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 29, around 8:40 a.m., when police in Mount Vernon were told that multiple gunshots were fired at one of the city's garbage trucks in the area of Union Lane and East 5th Street, according to Mount Vernon officials.
Uninsured Drunk Driver Crossed Double Yellow Line In Northern Westchester: Police
A man is facing charges after driving drunk on a busy Northern Westchester road with no insurance and suspended registration, police said. On Friday, Dec. 23, around 7:20 p.m., police in Yorktown responded to reports of an erratic driver on Route 134, who was soon found and pulled over when au…
yonkerstimes.com
Two Yorktown Men Charged With Felony Assault of 74 year old Woman: Yorktown Woman Charged With Assault for Stabbing Spouse
According to the BHW Law Firm, (www.bhwlawfirm.com), assault and family violence is the #2 cause of arrests made over the holiday season. The recent Christmas holidays brought two incidents of violence in the Town of Yorktown, according to the Yorktown Police Department. On Dec. 23, at about 12:12 pm, Yorktown Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an assault in progress at a Yorktown residence. Officers responded to the residence and initiated an investigation. Upon the officers’ arrival, the defendants had already left the scene. Police interviewed the victims, one of whom was able to identify the defendants.
Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’
Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Bronx men arrested in connection with theft of Ulster County Sheriff’s Office gun
KINGSTON – Two Bronx men have been charged in connection with several larcenies from vehicles in the towns of Wawarsing, Rochester and Shawangunk. In some instances, cars themselves were stolen and in one case, an Ulster County Sheriff’s Office firearm was stolen from a sheriff’s office vehicle.
8 People Charged After Crack Cocaine Stash Found In Mount Vernon Home: Police
An early morning raid at a home in Westchester County resulted in the arrest of eight people and the seizure of a crack cocaine stash, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 22, around 5 a.m., police in Mount Vernon descended upon a residence at 111 South Fulton Ave. after an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine, according to an announcement by Mount Vernon Police from Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Mount Vernon native found dead in car after severe winter storm in Buffalo
Authorities say 22-year-old Anndel Taylor, who was a nurse, was found dead after being trapped in her car.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mom: “I heard screaming, and realized it was my daughter…”
DEERPARK – It was the evening after Christmas, and 12-year-old Neversink Drive resident Ayden and her mom Meghan had just finished dinner. Ayden’s dad was at work, and the two had been relaxing in the living room of their Town of Deerpark home when Meghan decided to briefly take the family dog out.
11 Residents Of Senior Living Complex In Hospital After Fire In Yorktown
A fire at a senior living complex in Northern Westchester sent 11 residents to a hospital and has displaced those living on an entire floor of a building, fire officials said. The fire happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 12:30 p.m., when firefighters in Yorktown were sent to the Beaver Ridge Apartments located at 1965 Allan Ave. after smoke was reported in the C building, according to Yorktown Heights Fire Department Chief Timothy Mentrasti.
Eyewitness News
CDC recommends masks for four CT counties
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CDC is recommending four Connecticut counties mask up after they reached the High/Orange category of its COVID-19 Community Levels Map. The COVID-19 Community Levels map was introduced earlier this year to inform residents on the latest CDC recommendations to keep themselves safe. Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dana Distributors-Budweiser New Year’s Eve ride home program continues
GOSHEN – If you are out at your local pub in Orange, Sullivan or Rockland counties to welcome in the new year tonight and you’ve had a little too much to drink, Dana Distributors and Budweiser Beer are once again conducting the free get home safely program. What...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In Fairfield County In Brand-New Tracker Report
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in four Connecticut counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties shown in...
Year In Review: #9 FDA: Popular Ice Cream Sold At New York Supermarket May Be Deadly
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our ninth most-viewed story of 2022. FDA: Popular Ice Cream Sold At New York Supermarket May Be Deadly. The FDA is warning the public about ice cream that is sold in New York State that could cause "serious or life-threatening reactions."
newscentermaine.com
Bobcat kills 25 ducks at a Connecticut farm
MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — The owners of The Farm at Carter Hill woke up on what they thought was a regular morning to feed their ducks. As they approached the duck pen there was nothing but silence. The husband, Mitch Iichatz stopped his wife, Hazel Iichatz, from going any further....
