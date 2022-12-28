ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, NY

Daily Voice

Nasty Crash Near Route 17 Sends Two To Hospital

Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a busy Ho-Ho-Kus intersection. The collision at the five corners at Sheridan and Hollywood avenues near Gilbert Road around 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 severely damaged an SUV and a wagon. Both victims were taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with...
HO-HO-KUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Stolen Car Found After Traffic Stop On Route 9 In Cortlandt: Police

A Hudson Valley man is charged with driving a stolen vehicle after he was caught during a traffic stop in Northern Westchester, police said. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 12:30 p.m., police in Cortlandt were told by the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center that a stolen vehicle was in the area. Soon, it was located on Route 9 and stopped, according to state police.
CORTLANDT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bronx man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI following Thruway traffic stop

TOWN OF ULSTER – A Bronx man has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated while traveling with his 12-year-old child in the vehicle. State Police said Jesus Lantigua Rodriguez, 39, was charged by State Police in Kingston with a felony of DWI for driving on the Thruway in the Town of Ulster late on the night of December 26. Troopers said his blood alcohol content was 0.19 percent; the legal limit is 0.08 percent.
BRONX, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Westchester Real Time Crime tip locates vehicle reported as stolen

Westchester Real Time Crime tip locates vehicle reported as stolen. Cortlandt, New York – On December 28, 2022, the New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks arrested Jerami Davis, age 33, of Beacon, NY, for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the 3rd degree, a class A misdemeanor.
CORTLANDT, NY
Daily Voice

Gunshots Fired At Garbage Collectors In Mount Vernon, Officials Say

Several gunshots were fired at public works employees as they were collecting garbage in a Westchester County city, officials said. The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 29, around 8:40 a.m., when police in Mount Vernon were told that multiple gunshots were fired at one of the city's garbage trucks in the area of Union Lane and East 5th Street, according to Mount Vernon officials.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Two Yorktown Men Charged With Felony Assault of 74 year old Woman: Yorktown Woman Charged With Assault for Stabbing Spouse

According to the BHW Law Firm, (www.bhwlawfirm.com), assault and family violence is the #2 cause of arrests made over the holiday season. The recent Christmas holidays brought two incidents of violence in the Town of Yorktown, according to the Yorktown Police Department. On Dec. 23, at about 12:12 pm, Yorktown Police Officers were dispatched to a report of an assault in progress at a Yorktown residence. Officers responded to the residence and initiated an investigation. Upon the officers’ arrival, the defendants had already left the scene. Police interviewed the victims, one of whom was able to identify the defendants.
YORKTOWN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’

Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

8 People Charged After Crack Cocaine Stash Found In Mount Vernon Home: Police

An early morning raid at a home in Westchester County resulted in the arrest of eight people and the seizure of a crack cocaine stash, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 22, around 5 a.m., police in Mount Vernon descended upon a residence at 111 South Fulton Ave. after an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine, according to an announcement by Mount Vernon Police from Wednesday, Dec. 28.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mom: “I heard screaming, and realized it was my daughter…”

DEERPARK – It was the evening after Christmas, and 12-year-old Neversink Drive resident Ayden and her mom Meghan had just finished dinner. Ayden’s dad was at work, and the two had been relaxing in the living room of their Town of Deerpark home when Meghan decided to briefly take the family dog out.
DEERPARK, NY
Daily Voice

11 Residents Of Senior Living Complex In Hospital After Fire In Yorktown

A fire at a senior living complex in Northern Westchester sent 11 residents to a hospital and has displaced those living on an entire floor of a building, fire officials said. The fire happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 12:30 p.m., when firefighters in Yorktown were sent to the Beaver Ridge Apartments located at 1965 Allan Ave. after smoke was reported in the C building, according to Yorktown Heights Fire Department Chief Timothy Mentrasti.
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
Eyewitness News

CDC recommends masks for four CT counties

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CDC is recommending four Connecticut counties mask up after they reached the High/Orange category of its COVID-19 Community Levels Map. The COVID-19 Community Levels map was introduced earlier this year to inform residents on the latest CDC recommendations to keep themselves safe. Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex...
CONNECTICUT STATE
newscentermaine.com

Bobcat kills 25 ducks at a Connecticut farm

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — The owners of The Farm at Carter Hill woke up on what they thought was a regular morning to feed their ducks. As they approached the duck pen there was nothing but silence. The husband, Mitch Iichatz stopped his wife, Hazel Iichatz, from going any further....
CONNECTICUT STATE

