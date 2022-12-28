ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andalusia, AL

wtvy.com

Enterprise dentist improves dental care access for patients

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For years, Dr. Bradley Marsh has been providing many in the City of Progress with dental care. The native says getting to work in his hometown is a blessing. “Seeing people I know, people I grew up with, I have patients that coached me in sports,...
ENTERPRISE, AL
Andalusia Star News

City hosts students from University of Alabama’s Blackburn Institute

Earlier this month, the City of Andalusia was honored to host 65 University of Alabama students as part of the Blackburn Institute’s annual rural Alabama tour. The students had visited Lowndes, Butler and Conecuh counties before arriving in Andalusia. They were at PowerSouth on Wed., Dec. 14, for a...
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

Victim named in Enterprise death

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of a man killed on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, the victim was identified as 75-year-old Jerry Thompkins of Enterprise. Haglund said that next of kin were notified after a positive identity was made of the victim.
ENTERPRISE, AL
AL.com

All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama

Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
ALABAMA STATE
Troy Messenger

Sweetie Mae Siler turns 90

New Year’s Day is a day for new beginnings. It’s a time for putting things aside and moving forward with the anticipation of good days ahead. But, first things first. For many people, New Year’s Day is a time for caution. It’s a time to do the little things that could and “should,” according to tradition, make the path ahead straight and smooth.
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

wtvy.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Boll Weevil Circle earlier today. The pedestrian, a 75-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, Captain Billy Haglund of EPD said in a press release.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Family fight could lead to misdemeanor charges, GCSO

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– Geneva County Sheriff Deputies were called to a family fight near Slocomb. According to Sheriff Tony Helms, the report originally came into dispatch as a stabbing but was changed and deputies were told a television had been smashed over a family member’s head. When...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Traffic stop leads to meth seizure, deputies say

WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic stop on Christmas Day led to a meth trafficking arrest, according to deputies. Just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 25, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle near State Rd. 77 and Williams Rd. During the stop, the deputy claimed they smelled narcotics coming from inside the vehicle.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL

