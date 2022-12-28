Read full article on original website
Enterprise dentist improves dental care access for patients
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For years, Dr. Bradley Marsh has been providing many in the City of Progress with dental care. The native says getting to work in his hometown is a blessing. “Seeing people I know, people I grew up with, I have patients that coached me in sports,...
Andalusia Star News
City hosts students from University of Alabama’s Blackburn Institute
Earlier this month, the City of Andalusia was honored to host 65 University of Alabama students as part of the Blackburn Institute’s annual rural Alabama tour. The students had visited Lowndes, Butler and Conecuh counties before arriving in Andalusia. They were at PowerSouth on Wed., Dec. 14, for a...
wtvy.com
Victim named in Enterprise death
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police have released the identity of a man killed on Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a release from Captain Billy Haglund, the victim was identified as 75-year-old Jerry Thompkins of Enterprise. Haglund said that next of kin were notified after a positive identity was made of the victim.
All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama
Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
Troy Messenger
Sweetie Mae Siler turns 90
New Year’s Day is a day for new beginnings. It’s a time for putting things aside and moving forward with the anticipation of good days ahead. But, first things first. For many people, New Year’s Day is a time for caution. It’s a time to do the little things that could and “should,” according to tradition, make the path ahead straight and smooth.
alabamanews.net
wtvy.com
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Family fight could lead to misdemeanor charges, GCSO
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– Geneva County Sheriff Deputies were called to a family fight near Slocomb. According to Sheriff Tony Helms, the report originally came into dispatch as a stabbing but was changed and deputies were told a television had been smashed over a family member’s head. When...
Alabama woman killed after crashing car into high school building
An Alabama woman was killed Friday morning after her car struck a school building, police said. Flomaton police said a 21-year-old Atmore woman, who they did not immediately identify, drove her car into the Flomaton High School building at approximately midnight on Friday. The school, located on Highway 31 did...
WEAR
Troopers: Driver falls asleep at wheel on I-10 in Santa Rosa County, crashes into trees
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A driver who fell asleep and drove into oncoming traffic in Santa Rosa County Wednesday morning survived unharmed. FHP says a car crossed over the median on I-10 around 5:15 a.m. at mile marker 42. The vehicle ended up in the opposite lane before crashing...
Alabama man killed when three-wheeled motorcycle hits tree, troopers say
An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his three-wheeled motorcycle struck a tree, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. Monday and claimed the life of a Phenix City, Alabama, man. Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was fatally injured when the 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle...
Alabama man killed in saw mill accident just days before Christmas
An Alabama lumber company worker was killed in an accident Wednesday, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Evan Kilpatrick, 20, of Troy, Alabama, was killed after being injured as he worked on a piece of machinery on Wednesday. The incident happened at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. Exactly...
WJHG-TV
Traffic stop leads to meth seizure, deputies say
WASHINGTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A traffic stop on Christmas Day led to a meth trafficking arrest, according to deputies. Just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 25, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle near State Rd. 77 and Williams Rd. During the stop, the deputy claimed they smelled narcotics coming from inside the vehicle.
