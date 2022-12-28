Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Police Seeking 2 Suspects Following Attempted CarjackingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police Chief Addresses Crime Fighting and His FutureLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for FoodiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Nike Air Flight Huarache “Kobe Bryant PE”
As the world eagerly awaits to see what’s next from the Nike Kobe Protro series, the Swoosh is treating fans to a release of the Air Flight Huarache once made to match the Los Angeles Lakers guard’s team colors. Created during Bryant’s sneaker “free agency,” the Air Flight...
sneakernews.com
“Rookie Of The Year” Styling Lands On The Air Jordan 1 Elevate
Naysayers of Brand Jordan have long criticized the NIKE, Inc. subsidiary from rehashing old ideas for larger and larger profit margins. And while the feedback is fair, it’s difficult to argue against story-driven concepts like 2018’s “Rookie of the Year” color combination, which recent appeared on the women’s Air Jordan 1 Elevate.
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Wizards-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks.
Nets face Spurs, aim to record 12th straight win
The Brooklyn Nets enjoyed such a unique 2022 that they endured the frustration of an 11-game losing streak and the
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe” Is Rumored To Join “Reimagined” Series In 2023
Although Jordan Brand has been pumping energy into other silhouettes in Michael Jordan’s historic roster of signature sneakers, it can’t quit churning out Air Jordan 1 colorways. Reportedly high-profile collaborators like Travis Scott will move on from the 37-year-old design in 2023, but the NIKE, Inc. subsidiary won’t – at least not until it releases the model in a “Black Toe Reimagined” version.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Blazer Mid Victory Indulges In Varying Shades Of Tan
Luxurious detailing has continued to extend The Swooshes heritage-filled lifestyle propositions and their concurrent life cycles. From last decades Lux line to the updated tooling of the Nike Blazer Mid, the latter of which has been harkened once again for a tonal composition dominated by the full breadth of the tan color palette.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Adjust Force Returns To A Luminous Gradient
From the Air Force 1 to the Nike Blazer, an extensive amount of The Swooshes now lifestyle-centric offerings were originally fostered and tooled for the hardwood. While 2022 saw Georgetown’s Nike Terminator enjoy an inline revitalization, it was Yoon Ahn’s collaborative works with AMBUSH that helped proffer the Nike Air Adjust Force into a new decade of footwear.
sneakernews.com
Twelve Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From December 24th To December 30th
The last 363 days in sneakers have been full of tired retros, countless memes, and frequent Nike SNKRS app losses, among other things. On the upside, the sneaker community grew by the thousands. Yes, new people participating in raffles means more competition, but it can also mean new people experiencing that joy us that’ve been bitten with the bug since before 2022 haven’t been able to shake off.
sneakernews.com
The adidas Crazy 97 Indulges In A Contrasting “Core White/Black” Effort
Before signing with The Swoosh and proffering one of the most heralded signature series of all time, Kobe Bryant and his iconic low-cut afro were dicing up the League in Three Stripes silhouettes. Having returned the staple Lakers colorway of the adidas Crazy 97, in which he wore en route to his first and only Dunk Contest win at the beginning of the year, the German behemoth has harkened back to the LA-based sampling in seldom for its latest release.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Alpha Force 88 Returns In 2023
Whenever Michael Jordan’s sneaker game comes up in conversation, many are quick to bring up the AJ1, AJ11, and other notable signatures. It’s much less likely, however, that one would think about the Nike Air Alpha Force, despite MJ lacing up a pair back in 1988. Soon, though, many more will come to know of the silhouette and its history, as the Swoosh is bringing back the model in 2023.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Elevate Can’t Escape The Panda Craze
While we’re inching closer and closer to the “Panda” colorway becoming completely washed, the Nike, Inc. umbrella isn’t stopping its delivery of the clean-cut white/black look. Next up from the Jumpman’s quarters is the women’s Air Jordan 1 Elevate, the modified AJ1 Low that features a...
sneakernews.com
The Nike ZoomX AlphaFly NEXT% 2 “Ekiden” Surfaces In Lime Green
Year after year, Nike’s Ekiden Collection commemorates the days-long running tradition across Japan. Recently, the series unveiled its ZoomX AlphaFly NEXT% 2 for the next capsule. ATOMKNIT uppers boast varying shades of a lime green hue, which fades across the robust ZoomX cushioning solution underfoot. Detailing across the top-half...
sneakernews.com
The JJJJound x BAPE STA And Air Jordan 7 “Black/Olive” Headline The First Week Of 2023
It’s finally come time to say goodbye to 2022. And while we’ve enjoyed a number of sneakers throughout the past year, 2023 is already looking much, much better. Brands the likes of Nike, Jordan Brand, New Balance, BAPE, and Reebok are further proving this point, kicking off another 365 day journey around the sun with both collaborations and inline releases alike.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 1 “Royal Reimagined” Rumored For Early 2024 Release
Over the course of the past three decades, Jordan Brand has Retro’d many of their most iconic Air Jordan 1s, from the “Chicago” to the “Bred.” And come early 2024, the “Royal,” too, will be returning to the shelves, albeit now in “Reimagined” form.
sneakernews.com
Neon Accents Brighten A Gloomy Nike Air Max 95 Ultra
While released in seldom fashion, the Nike Air Max 95 Ultra continues to employ a clean slate of shades coupled with its retooled aesthetic. The same can be said for the latest trio of tones to set down on the silhouette, exploring a jet-black outfit affixed with neon accents. Near...
Comments / 0