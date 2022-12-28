Active Seat Belt System Global Market Report 2022: Rising Utilization of Personal Vehicles Drives Demand - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Read full article on original website
5G Chipset Global Market Report 2022: Industry to Reach $92.05 Billion by 2030 with 21.8% Annual Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "5G Chipset Market by IC Type, Operational Frequency, Product, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The 5G chipset market size was valued at $13.26 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $92.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR...
The Worldwide Smart Air Purifiers Industry is Expected to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2028: Rising Pollution in Developing Countries Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Smart Air Purifiers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technique, By Product Type (Fume & Smoke Collectors, Dust Collectors), By End User (Residential, Commercial), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Smart Air Purifiers Market size is...
Global Functional Beverages Markets Report 2022: A $175+ Billion Market by 2027 - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Functional Beverages Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global functional beverages market size reached US$ 116.16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 175.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.15% during 2021-2027.
World Three Wheel E-Scooter Markets Report 2022: Industry Analysis 2017-2021 & Opportunity Assessment 2022-2032 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Three Wheel E-Scooter Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Three Wheel E-Scooter report offers a global industry analysis for 2017-2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022-2032. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth...
High Performance Alloys Global Market Report 2022: Demand from Automotive and Electronics Industries Fuels Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "High Performance Alloys Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global high performance alloys market is expected to grow from $9.01 billion in 2021 to $9.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The market is expected to grow to $12.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0%.
Introduction of Aluminum Railings for Ontario Marketing from Northern Aluminum Railings
Northern Aluminum Railings is excited to announce the expansion of our business into Ontario! With a strong presence in the aluminum railing industry for over ten years, we are thrilled to bring our top-quality products and exceptional customer service to the Ontario market. Our team has a wealth of experience...
Trex Company Announces Sale of Its Commercial Products Business
COMPANY RESOURCES TO FOCUS ON GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN OUTDOOR LIVING. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking, railing and outdoor living products today announced the sale of substantially all of the assets of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. (Trex Commercial) to Minnesota-based Sightline Commercial Solutions, LLC. The details of this transaction will be filed in Trex’s Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
China-hifi-Audio Launches an Excellent Selection of Audiophile Tube Amplifiers With High-Quality At Very Affordable Prices
China-hifi-Audio sells interesting audiophile tube amplifiers for buyers who want to clearly enjoy the best sounds of their favorite songs or videos. China-hifi-Audio offers a wide range of superior-quality audiophile tube amplifiers at affordable prices. All of their sound systems are original, are of high quality, and come with features and benefits that users demand from their sound systems. These sound systems have been designed with high precision, and this means that their sound quality is truly awesome. For users who want to enjoy unforgettable sounds, this shop is the perfect place to buy audio systems. Their audio systems come with features that give users an edge over other competitors in terms of both performance and quality. The loveable customer service they offer is also worth appreciating because it is so helpful and friendly, unlike many other shops that employ underqualified sales staff. Delivery is done upon buyers' request, and it will be made within a maximum of 48 hours. This ensures that customers get their packages on time and very quickly. All payment options are secure, and buyers can also choose to pay in installments if they want to.
Tom Signorelli & WS Capital Fund Announce Financial Boost of $14M to transform the food service space
Thomas Signorelli, on behalf of WS Capital Fund, proudly exemplifies their standing as industry giants by providing hefty funding to a contract manufacturer in the food service sector. This financial commitment solidifies their dedication to upholding unparalleled excellence within the field. WS Capital Fund demonstrates their commitment to their heritage...
Following Previously Announced Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for its U.S. Business, CI Financial Confirms Intent to Voluntarily Delist from the NYSE and Deregister with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) (“CI”) announced today that it has submitted a formal notice to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) of its decision to voluntarily delist its common shares from NYSE. Following the proposed delisting, CI expects that it will suspend its reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The common shares will continue to be listed and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CIX” and CI will remain a reporting issuer in Canada. The plan for the proposed U.S. delisting was initially outlined in CI’s Q3 2022 corporate earnings communications.
China-hifi-Audio Introduces Willsenton Brand Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Produce The Best Sound With Crystal Clarity And Highly Efficient Bass Response
China-hifi-Audio releases high-end audio audiophile tube amplifiers coming with robust features to ensure they never fail no matter what environment they are used in. The professionals behind China-hifi-Audio have been in the industry for more than 20 years, with a lot of experience in the audiophile tube amplifier sector. The audiophile tube amplifiers they sell are sourced from leading brands and manufacturers. These audiophile tube amplifiers are made to be high-end, and they have been tuned to perfection by the experts behind this shop. By choosing these sound systems, users can be assured that they will be receiving quality sound systems that are among the best in terms of performance and sound quality. The audio systems they sell are guaranteed to raise the standards of sound great in any environment that they are used in. All audiophile tube amplifiers sold here are original and come with superior technology.
Silo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO) Reports Positive Results from Dose Optimization Study for SPU-21 and Treatment of Arthritis
Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on combining traditional therapies with psychedelics to help treat neurological disorders like PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease and more. Shares of the biopharma company are surging 56% through early trading on Friday, December 30, 2022. Over the past three months, Silo Pharma has seen average daily volume of 74,450 shares. However, volume of 18.36 million shares or dollar volume of around $98.23 million, has already exchanged hands through early trading.
