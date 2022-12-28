ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio’s Top Doctors 2023

Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, San Antonio Magazine solicited peer nominations from physicians in the San Antonio area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination process is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. San Antonio Magazine then tallied the results, selecting the top percent of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list for fact-checking, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

A father's mission to drive his injured military son 2,000 miles back to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — On Monday afternoon, U.S. Army Lt. Miguel Verduzco Jr. entered LaGuardia Airport in New York City with his father. He was eager to be home. Verduzco had served in the Army for eight years, and his left ankle had lost much of its cartilage as a result. Initially doctors wanted to fuse his ankle, but Hospital for Special Surgery in New York instead rebuilt it.
Ash Jurberg

These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio.
thetexastasty.com

Best Pizza in San Antonio

When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
mySanAntonio.com

