kbsi23.com
Scott County dispute continues; follow up hearing set for January 6
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A dispute between the commissioners and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department is still ongoing, as it added yet another chapter in the prolonged battle for county-owned property, much to the chagrin of the taxpayers. Friday afternoon, a hearing to move the Scott County Sheriff’s...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff's Department location controversy
Tensions between the Scott County Commissioners office and Sheriff Wes Drury continue today in court. Many of you may be venturing out for the New Year's Eve celebrations this weekend, and local law enforcement is urging everybody to stay safe. Discovery Science: Holding fire & making your own New Year's...
KFVS12
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Perry County man is wanted on charges of assault, burglary and more. According to a Facebook post by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for Danny Wesley Brown, 60, on a warrant charging him with two counts of felony first-degree assault, two counts of felony armed criminal action, felony first-degree kidnapping/inflicting injury/terrorizing, felony first-degree burglary and felony unlawful use of a weapon. No bond was set.
westkentuckystar.com
Sheriff's Office requesting assistance with Graves robbery investigation
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance with an investigation of a Saturday night robbery. According to the Sheriff's Office, the Dollar General Store at 3854 US 45 North was robbed just before 9:45 pm. They say a white female brandished a weapon and left the store...
kbsi23.com
Stoddard County to begin search for new associate county commissioner
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Friday, Dec. 30, a final judgment was entered in State Ex. Inf. Russell Oliver v. Steve Jordan wherein the court found that Jordan had committed the offense of nepotism in violation of the Missouri Constitutional ban on such conduct and permanently removed him from the position of associate commissioner of Stoddard County.
westkentuckystar.com
Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community
A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
KFVS12
Woman wanted in connection with armed robbery at Graves Co. Dollar General
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a western Kentucky Dollar General. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the store on Highway 45 North was robbed around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 for an older woman with a gun.
KFVS12
Benton man arrested for Scott City assault
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested and charged after an assault was reported yesterday in Scott City, Mo. On December 29, around 7:45 p.m., officers from the Scott City Police Department responded to a local residence. It was reported that an assault had occurred, and the suspect left the residence before the officers arrived.
Kait 8
Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County Clerk warns of new scam attempt
The McCracken County Clerk's Office is warning residents of a new scam. The Clerk's Office said Wednesday they had received information of a scam targeting Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers. They said they don’t have a lot of information about this scam yet, but do know the scam is offering...
thunderboltradio.com
Jackson Man Arrested for Eating Marijuana During Union City Traffic Stop
A Jackson man was arrested in Union City, after eating marijuana during a traffic stop on East Reelfoot Avenue. Police reports said 25 year old Jalen Marshall was taken into custody on charges of tampering with evidence. Reports said the traffic stop was initiated on a 2004 Mercedes Benz driven...
KFVS12
Local Law Enforcement urging everybody to stay safe while out this New Year’s weekend
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Many people may be venturing out for the New Year’s Eve celebrations this weekend, and local law enforcement is urging everybody to stay safe. Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando says that during the holiday season, they see an uptick in DUI’s. “If you...
KFVS12
Crash on I-55 causes damage to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision on I-55 left a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s vehicle damaged. “Luckily there were no serious injuries, and our deputy is doing just fine, although a bit sore,” a post from Sheriff’s Office stated. The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 26.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
kbsi23.com
Scott City authorities make arrests during investigation
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Christmas night, officers from the Scott City Police Department conducted an undercover narcotics investigation. This was an ongoing investigation that yielded three arrests and the recovery of dangerous narcotics, according to the department. A large quantity of methamphetamine was...
Historic Thomas Moore House in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was built in 1896
Thomas Moore House, 435 Lester St., Poplar Bluff, Missouri taken in 2014.Photo bySkye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Thomas Moore acquired the lot for the house on March 29, 1895, and his house was constructed the following year. Moore, a successful businessman in the late 1800s, served as mayor for one term in 1887. Governor William Stone had appointed Moore the Butler County Collector in 1896.
KFVS12
I-55 near Miner reopened after crash involving hazardous material
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Miner reopened shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, December 30 after a crash during the morning commute. All emergency crews are clear from the scene. The crash had shutdown I-55 from the Interstate 57 interchange to...
kbsi23.com
2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after they sold sheriff’s detectives Fentanyl pills, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Over the past several weeks, drug detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received information and complaints about a Paducah man selling counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl in an around McCracken County.
kbsi23.com
Mayfield man arrested for ‘shots fired’ incident in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield man faces a wanton endangerment charge for a “shots fired” incident in downtown Paducah earlier in December. Dewayne D. Gammons, 24, of Mayfield, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment. A Mayfield man faces a charge for...
KFVS12
3 charged with drug trafficking in Scott County
While trucks are busy clearing snow off the roads, tow trucks are also busy clearing vehicles off the road. Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening. Officers responded to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/26. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
