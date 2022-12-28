ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MO

kbsi23.com

Scott County dispute continues; follow up hearing set for January 6

BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – A dispute between the commissioners and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department is still ongoing, as it added yet another chapter in the prolonged battle for county-owned property, much to the chagrin of the taxpayers. Friday afternoon, a hearing to move the Scott County Sheriff’s...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Scott County Sheriff's Department location controversy

Tensions between the Scott County Commissioners office and Sheriff Wes Drury continue today in court. Many of you may be venturing out for the New Year's Eve celebrations this weekend, and local law enforcement is urging everybody to stay safe. Discovery Science: Holding fire & making your own New Year's...
KFVS12

Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Perry County man is wanted on charges of assault, burglary and more. According to a Facebook post by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for Danny Wesley Brown, 60, on a warrant charging him with two counts of felony first-degree assault, two counts of felony armed criminal action, felony first-degree kidnapping/inflicting injury/terrorizing, felony first-degree burglary and felony unlawful use of a weapon. No bond was set.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Sheriff's Office requesting assistance with Graves robbery investigation

The Graves County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance with an investigation of a Saturday night robbery. According to the Sheriff's Office, the Dollar General Store at 3854 US 45 North was robbed just before 9:45 pm. They say a white female brandished a weapon and left the store...
kbsi23.com

Stoddard County to begin search for new associate county commissioner

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Friday, Dec. 30, a final judgment was entered in State Ex. Inf. Russell Oliver v. Steve Jordan wherein the court found that Jordan had committed the offense of nepotism in violation of the Missouri Constitutional ban on such conduct and permanently removed him from the position of associate commissioner of Stoddard County.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community

A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Benton man arrested for Scott City assault

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested and charged after an assault was reported yesterday in Scott City, Mo. On December 29, around 7:45 p.m., officers from the Scott City Police Department responded to a local residence. It was reported that an assault had occurred, and the suspect left the residence before the officers arrived.
SCOTT CITY, MO
Kait 8

Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

McCracken County Clerk warns of new scam attempt

The McCracken County Clerk's Office is warning residents of a new scam. The Clerk's Office said Wednesday they had received information of a scam targeting Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers. They said they don’t have a lot of information about this scam yet, but do know the scam is offering...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash

PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Scott City authorities make arrests during investigation

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 6:45 p.m. on Christmas night, officers from the Scott City Police Department conducted an undercover narcotics investigation. This was an ongoing investigation that yielded three arrests and the recovery of dangerous narcotics, according to the department. A large quantity of methamphetamine was...
SCOTT CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Thomas Moore House in Poplar Bluff, Missouri was built in 1896

Thomas Moore House, 435 Lester St., Poplar Bluff, Missouri taken in 2014.Photo bySkye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Thomas Moore acquired the lot for the house on March 29, 1895, and his house was constructed the following year. Moore, a successful businessman in the late 1800s, served as mayor for one term in 1887. Governor William Stone had appointed Moore the Butler County Collector in 1896.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

I-55 near Miner reopened after crash involving hazardous material

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The north and southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Miner reopened shortly after 12 p.m. on Friday, December 30 after a crash during the morning commute. All emergency crews are clear from the scene. The crash had shutdown I-55 from the Interstate 57 interchange to...
MINER, MO
kbsi23.com

2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after they sold sheriff’s detectives Fentanyl pills, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Over the past several weeks, drug detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received information and complaints about a Paducah man selling counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl in an around McCracken County.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Mayfield man arrested for ‘shots fired’ incident in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield man faces a wanton endangerment charge for a “shots fired” incident in downtown Paducah earlier in December. Dewayne D. Gammons, 24, of Mayfield, was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment. A Mayfield man faces a charge for...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

3 charged with drug trafficking in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, MO

