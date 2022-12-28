Postseason spots will be on the line during the Week 17 NFL schedule, with four teams capable of clinching a spot in the NFL playoff picture. In the AFC, the Dolphins (8-7) can secure a spot in the postseason with a win or a Jets loss or tie. In the NFC, the Giants (8-6-1), Buccaneers (7-8) and Commanders (7-7-1) can all make their way into the NFL playoff bracket. However, the game of the week arguably takes place on Monday Night Football, when the Bengals (11-4) host the Bills (12-3). Both teams are still alive to earn the No. 1 seed and a bye in the AFC. Buffalo is a one-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, but which team should you back with your NFL bets? Before making any Week 17 NFL picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

1 DAY AGO