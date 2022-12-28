Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis injury update: Darvin Ham says Lakers star's pain has 'just about dissipated'
Anthony Davis has been out for two weeks, but according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham, he might be trending in the right direction. At his pre-game press conference Friday, Ham said that the pain Davis has been enduring has "just about dissipated," and that he is moving in the right direction toward ramping up for a return. Davis also told a small group of reporters that he has a bone spur in his foot that could have been there as far back as his time at Kentucky, but that he is feeling hopeful about his recovery.
CBS Sports
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Trending in right direction
Coach Darvin Ham intimated that Davis' foot pain has "just about dissipated" and that he's trending in the right direction regarding a ramp-up to return, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. Davis is set to be re-evaluated during the first week of January, and it's encouraging to hear he's almost pain-free....
CBS Sports
Arizona vs. Arizona State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 31 predictions from proven model
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats are set to square off in the 2022 Territorial Cup matchup at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena. The Sun Devils are 11-2 overall and 6-0 at home, while Arizona is 12-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Wildcats lead the rivalry 157-86 all-time and they've also won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups.
CBS Sports
Wisconsin vs. Western Michigan: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: Western Michigan 4-8; Wisconsin 9-2 The #15 Wisconsin Badgers will finish 2022 at home by hosting the Western Michigan Broncos at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Kohl Center. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games. Wisconsin made easy work of...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Starting Friday
Murray (knee) is available and in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Heat, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was in danger of missing his second straight game due to a knee issue. However, Denver has given him the green light, and the star guard will presumably take on his usual workload assuming his knee is up to the challenge.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Sneaky double-double Friday
Ingles contributed 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and 10 assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 123-114 victory over the Timberwolves. Ingles had easily his best game as a Buck, compiling a sneaky double-double during his 24 minutes. With Jrue Holiday (illness) sidelined, Ingles assumed the role of chief playmaker, something he did quite often during his time with the Jazz. Nights like this are unlikely to come around all too often but if you can catch him at the right time, he could have some value as an assists streamer.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Sunday
Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks. Beal has missed the last two games due to a sore left hamstring, but he'll be in the mix to return against Milwaukee. If he remains out, Corey Kispert will likely continue to garner a starting role for Washington.
CBS Sports
Sunday Night Football odds, line, spread: Ravens vs. Steelers predictions, NFL picks by expert on 37-14 roll
Despite starting the season 3-7, the Pittsburgh Steelers have fought their way back to the edge of the AFC playoff race as they prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens in a key AFC North matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Steelers (7-8), who are just one game out of the final Wild Card spot in the conference, will still most likely need to win this week and next and get some help to get in. The Ravens (10-5), who already have clinched a playoff spot, are looking to improve on their playoff positioning. To do so, however, they need to beat Pittsburgh and then defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in next week's regular season finale.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort
Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
CBS Sports
Browns' Amari Cooper: Sheds injury designation
Cooper (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Washington, JP Finlay of NBC Sports reports. Cooper was kept out of practice Wednesday for rest purposes, but he logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday, which was enough to confirm his availability. His chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson has been slowly improving, as Cooper has raised his yardage total in each of Watson's first four starts, going from 40 in Week 13 to 72 in Week 16.
CBS Sports
Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Kansas City Chiefs are 13-0 against the Denver Broncos since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Kansas City and Denver will face off in an AFC West battle at 1 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Underutilized again Saturday
Gobert notched nine points (3-3 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-104 loss to Detroit. Gobert returned from a one-game absence but remained a non-factor, especially on the offensive end. From an outsider's perspective, all is not well in Minnesota. The team has simply not been able to incorporate Gobert, highlighted by the fact he has attempted fewer than eight shots in five of his past six games. The hope is that they get things figured out at some point, although time is certainly not on their side.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Set for pregame workout
Watson (hip) will undergo a pregame workout to determine whether he'll be active Sunday versus the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Watson didn't play in the second half of last Sunday's win at Miami due to a hip injury, which didn't allow him to mix into drills until Friday. He was limited in that session, and the Packers subsequently made him questionable ahead of Week 17 action. Watson is facing a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, so there won't be as many options for fantasy managers to turn to if the team ends up including him on its inactive list. If the rookie second-round pick is unable to play, Green Bay will rely on Allen Lazard and Romeo Doubs as its top two wide receivers, with Randall Cobb manning the slot.
CBS Sports
Week 17 NFL picks, odds, 2022 predictions, best bets from proven football expert: This 3-way parlay pays 6-1
Postseason spots will be on the line during the Week 17 NFL schedule, with four teams capable of clinching a spot in the NFL playoff picture. In the AFC, the Dolphins (8-7) can secure a spot in the postseason with a win or a Jets loss or tie. In the NFC, the Giants (8-6-1), Buccaneers (7-8) and Commanders (7-7-1) can all make their way into the NFL playoff bracket. However, the game of the week arguably takes place on Monday Night Football, when the Bengals (11-4) host the Bills (12-3). Both teams are still alive to earn the No. 1 seed and a bye in the AFC. Buffalo is a one-point favorite in the latest NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, but which team should you back with your NFL bets? Before making any Week 17 NFL picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Puts up team-high 34 points
Lillard closed with 34 points (12-29 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block in 42 minutes during Friday's 118-112 loss to Golden State. Lillard got off to a modest start in this one by putting up five points in the first quarter, but he really started to heat up in the second period. He finished with 14 points on 4-for-8 from the field and 2-for-5 from downtown in 11 second-quarter minutes. Lillard has now reached the 30-point threshold in two of his last three contests.
CBS Sports
NFL scores, schedule, live Week 17 updates: Mike Evans' historic day gives Bucs NFC South; Giants in playoffs
It's Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, and we're keeping you updated on all the action and biggest storylines throughout the day. This week's slate has some fantastic matchups and storylines, and we're here to help you watch it unfold. Check back often to find out everything you need to know.
CBS Sports
Packers vs. Vikings odds, picks, how to watch, stream, start time: Model's Week 17 NFL predictions
The Green Bay Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings in a pivotal NFC North battle on Sunday and you can catch all the action live on CBS and Paramount+. The Packers have crept back into the NFC playoff picture with three consecutive victories to improve to 7-8 but need a win in Week 17 to continue their chase of the Commanders for the final wild-card spot. Meanwhile, the Vikings (12-3) are still alive in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFL but would need to win out and receive help. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.
CBS Sports
Five bold predictions for Week 17: Chiefs move closer to No. 1 seed, Packers keep playoff hopes alive
The 2022 season is in its final two weeks and there's still plenty to be determined. Week 17 comes with an opportunity for several teams to either lock in their playoff position or move one step closer in that direction, and there are a few head-to-head matchups that will have implications that stretch beyond just those two clubs.
