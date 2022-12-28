ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

Things to Do in O.C. This Week: Dec. 28-Jan. 3

By Robin Jones
Orange Coast Magazine
Orange Coast Magazine
 4 days ago

DEC. 31

RITA RUDNER: “IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE NEW YEAR’S”
The comedian and Laguna Beach resident, who has also worked as a TV and Broadway actress, screenwriter, and playwright, hosts this seventh-annual New Year’s Eve show. At the end of the show, audiences can watch the ball drop in Times Square and toast to the end of 2022. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, 949-497-2787, lagunaplayhouse.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OkvgN_0jwglQpv00
Photograph by Chris Lee, Courtesy of Segerstrom Center for the Arts

DEC. 31

SALUTE TO VIENNA
Celebrate more than 80 years of tradition and start your New Year’s Eve plans early by attending the Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert. The afternoon show is a re-creation of Neujahrskonzert, an annual concert of classical music performed by the Vienna Philharmonic on the morning of New Year’s Day in Austria, and will be led by an expert conductor from Vienna’s golden age. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

DEC. 31 and JAN. 1

THE ENGLISH BEAT
Hailing from Birmingham, England, Dave Wakeling and The English Beat entered the music scene in 1979. The band, whose music runs the gamut from Latin, ska, pop, and soul to reggae and punk rock, released three studio albums in the early 1980s and a string of singles, including “Mirror in the Bathroom”, “Save it for Later,” and “I Confess.” 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, 949-496-8930, thecoachhouse.com

JAN. 1

SURF CITY SPLASH
Brave swimmers plunge into the Pacific Ocean in this annual fundraiser for the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum. The morning starts with a pancake breakfast and costume contest; prizes are awarded for best team costume, new year costume, and sea creature costume, and to the youngest and oldest participants. Zack’s Pier Plaza, 405 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, surfcityusa.com

The post Things to Do in O.C. This Week: Dec. 28-Jan. 3 appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradoboulevard.net

What to Do After the Parade!

When the Parade is over, it may take you longer to get home than it took to get to the Parade!. You’ve got many choices after the Parade, on January 2, this year. You can head to the ‘Rose Parade Showcase of Floats’ (Washington & Sierra Madre Blvd) to view the floats up close. You can start heading to the Rose Bowl and enjoy the game. Or you can linger a bit in town and check out the taste and flavor of our City. Here’s our advice on how to avoid the “After the Parade” traffic.
PASADENA, CA
Voice of OC

Panoringan: Anne Marie’s Favorite New Restaurants of 2022

2022 was a complicated year of growth and loss. The theming of my columns tightened up as I focused on individual cities such as Fullerton, Huntington Beach and Anaheim’s Little Arabia neighborhood. I leaned into subjects that sparked curiosity like Buy Nothing groups, the expansion of CulinaryLab and MaxLove Project’s Fierce Foods Academy. Interviews with some of Orange County’s most influential individuals (Gabrielle Dion, Jason Scarborough and Justin Werner plus Ross Pangilinan and Nick Weber) were a nod to my OC Weekly “On the Line” series.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
LIFE_HACKS

5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city full of excitement and endless possibilities for weekend getaways. From the sandy beaches to the towering mountains, there is something for everyone in the City of Angels. Here are five breathtaking weekend getaways in Los Angeles that you won't want to miss:
LOS ANGELES, CA
thevalleybusinessjournal.com

City of Murrieta Wins Award for New Murrieta Hot Springs Resort

The City of Murrieta is thrilled to announce that the Murrieta Hot Springs Resort project was selected for the Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse award at the 10th Annual Turning Red Tape into Red Carpet Awards. Hosted by the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP), this award recognizes real estate development or adaptive reuse projects that create jobs or additional tax sources. Winning projects are selected because they will catalyze economic growth and demonstrate innovative partnership approaches, including both the public and private sectors.
MURRIETA, CA
travellens.co

14 Free Things to Do in Orange, CA

Orange is a charming city in North Orange County, California, with a rich history worth discovering. From historic districts to outdoor activities, there are plenty of things to do in Orange. What's attractive about this city is that many of its attractions are free. You don't need to spend money...
ORANGE, CA
beachcomber.news

Domenico’s is Lame; Legends is Cool

I wrote a passionately and sincere article about how much I love the pizza and servers at Domenico’s on 2nd Street. However, the manager was such a rude jerk when I went to do some research and get photographs I decided to scrap the entire piece. I would have...
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Close Escrow on St. Catherine of Siena

The 6.5-acre property set to increase community, recreational opportunities in South Laguna. City Manager Shohreh Dupuis has announced the City of Laguna Beach closed escrow this Wednesday on the 6.5-acre St. Catherine of Siena school property at 30516 Coast Highway. The City will start programming its use in early 2023.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
GreenMatters

What Triggered Los Angeles’ Latest Swim Advisory? Surfers, Read On

If you're vacationing in the Los Angeles area for New Year's, don't expect to go for a swim. Although storms in Southern California have resulted in enticing surf conditions, the surrounding waters have been deemed unsafe for swimming. Los Angeles beaches have released a swim advisory to avoid any and all coastal waters, because of runoff from storm drains, creeks, and rivers. But what exactly does that mean? What caused this to happen?
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Rare snowy owl sighting in Orange County captivates locals

A rare sight captivated locals as a snowy owl was discovered on the rooftop of an Orange County home on Wednesday. Excitement was palpable as a crowd of birdwatchers gathered at a home near Orangewood Avenue and Holder Street in Cypress to observe the owl resting on the roof. The majestic creature drew plenty of […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Tiffany T.

Tasty Things to Eat at Downtown Disney California!

Disney’s very own shopping and entertainment district is open year-round, and there’s plenty to explore beyond Mickey’s realm at the major parks. While eating breakfast with your favorite character is a must during your Disney vacation, you’ll also find many themed restaurants and exclusive Disney menu items. From Mickey Mouse waffles to Goofy snacks and cookies, you’ll be armed with plenty of character snacks to get you through the day. Still, when you’re heading out to the Downtown Disney restaurants, you can look forward to some key menu items that are rare finds at the parks. Here are six top things to eat at Downtown Disney!
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA.com

Beloved Highland Park diner closes abruptly, leaving workers jobless

Stunned employees at a Coco’s restaurant in Highland Park were told during their Christmas party that the restaurant would permanently close on Wednesday. The news came without warning and has left both patrons and employees distraught, with many working and visiting this location for decades. Community members and employees...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tiffany T.

Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!

The two major reasons we go to Disneyland are the fun and the food! On each visit we try to sample at least one new food whether it’s a classic or a seasonal treat. Let’s be real, calories don’t count at the Happiest Place on Earth right?? After years of visiting and sampling, today I’m sharing the snacks to skip at Disneyland!
ANAHEIM, CA
easyreadernews.com

Reunion at the El Segundo Jetty

Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) After last winter’s disappointing swells, the lineup at the El Segundo Jetty on Tuesday, Dec. 27 looked like along delayed, annual reunion. Among the crowd getting catching up onold times were Matt Pagan, Chad Parks, Shane Gallas, Fin Kintola,and Grayson Daley. Daley was the...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
tourcounsel.com

South Coast Plaza | Shopping mall in Costa Mesa, California

Very close to Disneyland is one of the largest malls in the United States. South Coast Plaza is also the largest mall in California. It is located in Costa Mesa, just 20 minutes from Anaheim and has the best brands in the world of fashion. Whether you're looking for luxury brands like Hermès, Chanel or Louis Vuitton, sportswear stores like Nike or Lululemon or brands like Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren or Coach, this mall has something for everyone. Your options for eating out are not far behind as there are more than 30 restaurants with different types of cuisine such as Morton's Steakhouse, Maggiano's Italian restaurant and Din Tai Fung Chinese.
COSTA MESA, CA
Tiffany T.

Ice Cream at Downtown Disney: Where To Find the Best Frozen Treats

Downtown Disney is that bustling intersection between Disneyland Resort’s major hotels and theme parks. The easternmost end spills out onto an open esplanade. This space is flanked to the North and South by Disneyland and Disney California Adventure respectively. You can get there by tram from the Mickey and Friends parking structure, or you can take the monorail from Tomorrowland all the way to the end of Downtown Disney where the parking lot and the Disneyland Hotel meet. As a Grand Californian Hotel and Spa guest, you can walk right out from your hotel into the middle of all the action. Whichever way you come and whatever you’re looking for, you will certainly want to try some ice cream at Downtown Disney.
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Home invasion rocks affluent community near Pasadena

SAN MARINO, Calif. – Four men in black ski masks forced their way into a San Marino residence by prying open the French door to a master bedroom, zip-tying the two elderly homeowners and forcing them to lie down near the front door at gunpoint while they ransacked the house, authorities said Saturday.
SAN MARINO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Missing Hiker Found Dead in Orange County

A 63-year-old hiker who disappeared while hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park was found dead on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. “The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is sorry to report that Jeffrey Paul Morton has been found deceased. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange Coast Magazine

Orange Coast Magazine

Troy, MI
145
Followers
133
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Orange Coast Magazine

 https://www.orangecoast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy