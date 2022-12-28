Things to Do in O.C. This Week: Dec. 28-Jan. 3

DEC. 31

RITA RUDNER: “IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE NEW YEAR’S”

The comedian and Laguna Beach resident, who has also worked as a TV and Broadway actress, screenwriter, and playwright, hosts this seventh-annual New Year’s Eve show. At the end of the show, audiences can watch the ball drop in Times Square and toast to the end of 2022. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, 949-497-2787, lagunaplayhouse.com

DEC. 31

SALUTE TO VIENNA

Celebrate more than 80 years of tradition and start your New Year’s Eve plans early by attending the Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert. The afternoon show is a re-creation of Neujahrskonzert, an annual concert of classical music performed by the Vienna Philharmonic on the morning of New Year’s Day in Austria, and will be led by an expert conductor from Vienna’s golden age. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

DEC. 31 and JAN. 1

THE ENGLISH BEAT

Hailing from Birmingham, England, Dave Wakeling and The English Beat entered the music scene in 1979. The band, whose music runs the gamut from Latin, ska, pop, and soul to reggae and punk rock, released three studio albums in the early 1980s and a string of singles, including “Mirror in the Bathroom”, “Save it for Later,” and “I Confess.” 33157 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, 949-496-8930, thecoachhouse.com

JAN. 1

SURF CITY SPLASH

Brave swimmers plunge into the Pacific Ocean in this annual fundraiser for the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum. The morning starts with a pancake breakfast and costume contest; prizes are awarded for best team costume, new year costume, and sea creature costume, and to the youngest and oldest participants. Zack’s Pier Plaza, 405 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, surfcityusa.com

