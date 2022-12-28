ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Police identify 42-year-old man shot in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday. Around 2:00AM, on December 31, officers responded to the unit block of Radbourn Court about a disturbance. When they arrived at the location, officers found 42-year-old Antwoine Hutcherson suffering...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police arrest 1 adult, 7 juveniles while responding to disturbance in Towson

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — On Friday evening, Baltimore County police officers made 8 arrests, including 1 adult and 7 juveniles, in reference to incidents in Towson. Police say they responded to several incidents in Towson while managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after local venues closed.
TOWSON, MD
WUSA9

Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman killed, man injured in East Baltimore shooting on New Year's Day

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in East Baltimore that occurred on New Year's Day. At approximately 3:29AM, officers responded to a report of a Shot Spotter alert in the 700 block of North Glover Street. Once there, officers located a woman suffering from apparent...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

DUI victim's family pleads with community to find sober ride for New Year's Eve

OLNEY, Md. (7News) — During this time of year, Richard Leotta has a hard time telling his son's story, but said he feels it is his duty to do so to save lives. In December 2015, Leotta's son, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, had pulled over a suspected impaired driver. Officer Leotta, then a 24-year-old and the youngest member of the department's holiday alcohol task force, wanted to protect his community from drivers breaking the law.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Killed Crossing Busy Maryland Intersection During Rush Hour, State Police Say

Police say that a pedestrian was killed crossing a major intersection in Prince George's County on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Enterprise Road in Bowie, where there was a report of a pedestrian that had been struck in the roadway by a passing Hyundai.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

1 killed in hit-and-run crash in Anne Arundel Co.

Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County. Troopers arrived at the area of southbound Route 97 at Maryland Route 648 at around 1:55 a.m., after receiving a report of a struck pedestrian.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

foxbaltimore.com

Police: Help identify Southwest Baltimore homicide suspect

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on Dec. 29 in Southwest Baltimore. Police said the homicide happened around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said...
BALTIMORE, MD

