OLNEY, Md. (7News) — During this time of year, Richard Leotta has a hard time telling his son's story, but said he feels it is his duty to do so to save lives. In December 2015, Leotta's son, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, had pulled over a suspected impaired driver. Officer Leotta, then a 24-year-old and the youngest member of the department's holiday alcohol task force, wanted to protect his community from drivers breaking the law.

