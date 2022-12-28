Read full article on original website
Person dies in crash after not pulling over for police in Cecil County
An independent investigation is being open for a deadly crash following an attempted traffic stop in Cecil County.
Driver dies in crash during police pursuit in Cecil County on New Year's Eve
MARYLAND (WBFF) — The Office of the Attorney General is investigating a deadly crash that occurred during a police pursuit in Cecil County on New Year's Eve. At approximately 12:10 p.m. on December 31, the Maryland State Police received multiple 911 reports of a vehicle driving erratically along Interstate 95.
Eight people arrested following a series of disturbances near Towson Town Center
One adult and seven juveniles were arrested Friday night following several disturbances near Towson Town Center.
Police identify 42-year-old man shot in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday. Around 2:00AM, on December 31, officers responded to the unit block of Radbourn Court about a disturbance. When they arrived at the location, officers found 42-year-old Antwoine Hutcherson suffering...
Police arrest 1 adult, 7 juveniles while responding to disturbance in Towson
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — On Friday evening, Baltimore County police officers made 8 arrests, including 1 adult and 7 juveniles, in reference to incidents in Towson. Police say they responded to several incidents in Towson while managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after local venues closed.
Baltimore County Police investigate fatal shooting in Windsor Mill
Baltimore County Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a homicide in Windsor Mill Saturday.
Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
CSX Train Kills Victim While Traveling Through Maryland: Reports
An unidentified person was struck and killed by a CSX train in Maryland on Thursday morning, according to reports.Shortly before 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, a person was reportedly struck by a train and killed in Edgewood near Van Bibber and Barberry roads. It is unclear why the person was on …
Hit-and-run kills 53-year-old in Caroline County
Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on December 23 in the area of Maryland Route 313 north of Knife Box Road in Caroline County.
Woman killed, man injured in East Baltimore shooting on New Year's Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in East Baltimore that occurred on New Year's Day. At approximately 3:29AM, officers responded to a report of a Shot Spotter alert in the 700 block of North Glover Street. Once there, officers located a woman suffering from apparent...
DUI victim's family pleads with community to find sober ride for New Year's Eve
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — During this time of year, Richard Leotta has a hard time telling his son's story, but said he feels it is his duty to do so to save lives. In December 2015, Leotta's son, Montgomery County Police Officer Noah Leotta, had pulled over a suspected impaired driver. Officer Leotta, then a 24-year-old and the youngest member of the department's holiday alcohol task force, wanted to protect his community from drivers breaking the law.
Pedestrian Killed Crossing Busy Maryland Intersection During Rush Hour, State Police Say
Police say that a pedestrian was killed crossing a major intersection in Prince George's County on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Enterprise Road in Bowie, where there was a report of a pedestrian that had been struck in the roadway by a passing Hyundai.
Driver Killed After Richocheting Off Guide Wires Into Parked Pick-Up In Bel Air: State Police
One person was killed after rolling over his Honda and crashing into a parked pick-up truck in Harford County late on Thursday night, a Maryland State Police spokesperson said. Forest Hill resident William Daniel Wagoner, 47, was driving at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 on South Fountain Green...
1 killed in hit-and-run crash in Anne Arundel Co.
Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County. Troopers arrived at the area of southbound Route 97 at Maryland Route 648 at around 1:55 a.m., after receiving a report of a struck pedestrian.
Fire crews battle a two-alarm apartment fire in Pikesville
Baltimore County Fire is investigating the cause of a two-alarm apartment fire Saturday. Crews responded to the 6900 block of Jones View Drive.
1 adult, 7 juveniles arrested after police disperse large crowd in Towson
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police arrested an adult and seven juveniles Friday night after a large disturbance in Towson. County police said officers were managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after venues closed. There were incidents involving property damage, which are being investigated.
Harford County man killed in overnight crash
A Harford County man died after crashing while driving at "a high rate of speed" in the Churchville area overnight.
Police: Help identify Southwest Baltimore homicide suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on Dec. 29 in Southwest Baltimore. Police said the homicide happened around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said...
25-year-old man dies in Lochearn house fire
A 25-year-old man died after a fire started accidentally in the kitchen of a Lochearn home Thursday night, reported Baltimore County Fire Department.
Firefighters respond to 3-story house fire in Baltimore on New Year's Day
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Firefighters battled a fire at a 3-story home in Baltimore, early on New Year's Day. The Baltimore City Fire Department's Engine 14 crew posted about the fire on social media, calling it "the first dwelling fire of the New Year." Crews responded to 316 S. Mount...
