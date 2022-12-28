Read full article on original website
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Two from Pleasant Hill facing drug, firearms charges
PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — Two Pleasant Hill residents face drug and firearms charges after the Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation. As law enforcement officials were conducting surveillance on Tuesday, Dec. 27, on a residence in...
wlds.com
Third Shots Fired Incident in Jacksonville Reported This Afternoon
Jacksonville Police responded to a third shots fired incident in the city within the last two days. Reports of gunfire was called in to West Central Joint Dispatch at 2:47PM today from the 500 block of East Lafayette Avenue. Upon arrival, police say they are investigating an aggravated discharge of...
wlds.com
Second Shots Fired Incident Reported in Jacksonville In As Many Days
Jacksonville Police are investigating a second alleged shots fired incident in as many days. Police were called to a residence in the 700 block of Northwood Lane at 9:49 last night. The caller told police that shots were fired into their residence while they were present. Jacksonville Police also handled...
advantagenews.com
Attempted murder charges filed in Jersey County
Two men are charged in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in Jerseyville. The Jersey County state’s attorney’s office announced Thursday that 29-year-old Donald Jones Jr. faces two counts of attempted murder, and 19-year-old Tyler Howland one count of felony obstruction of justice. Jerseyville police report the gun...
wmay.com
Fentanyl Remains A Big Concern For Local Police
Fentanyl continues to show up on the streets of Springfield and Sangamon County in drug seizures by local police. Sangamon County reported seizing just over seven grams of pure fentanyl in 2022, up from a single seizure of four grams last year. Prior to that, the county did not have any record of seizures of pure fentanyl.
advantagenews.com
Shooting at Upper Alton business
Alton Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at an Upper Alton business. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 12/30/22 at approximately 5:10PM, the Alton Police Department was notified of a shooting at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Alton, Illinois.
wlds.com
Two Arrests Made In Connection to Jerseyville Christmas Night Shooting
Two arrests have been made in connection to a Christmas night shooting in Jerseyville. At 8:15 p.m. on December 25th, Jerseyville Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence located in the 700 block of North Liberty Street, approximately 3 block west of Jerseyville High School. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who had been shot one time while inside his residence.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested for DUI After Four Vehicle Crash Wednesday Night
A Jacksonville man was arrested on several offenses after he was involved in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday night. According to police reports, at approximately 7:30 pm, a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Corey C. Reif of the 1000 block of South Main Street was traveling southbound on South Church Street approaching the West Morton Avenue intersection.
wlds.com
Pair Arrested After Trying to Pass Fraudulent Prescriptions in Pittsfield
Two men from the collar counties of Chicago were arrested in Pike County last week on fraudulent controlled substance charges. According to a release by Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman this morning, members of his department began an investigation into the passing of fraudulent prescriptions at a local pharmacy last Monday, December 19th.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Canton police searching for home invasion killer
CANTON — Police here are looking for leads following a fatal shooting reported last week during a home invasion on North West Street, the authorities said. “This is an ongoing investigation and we have no leads or motives at this time,” Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said. Brown...
KMOV
Police investigate shooting inside barbershop in Alton, IL
ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside a Metro East barbershop Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Washington Ave. Officers found a victim shot inside Fresh Cuts Barber Shop. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life...
wlds.com
JPD Respond to Report of Shots Fired Early Friday
Jacksonville Police are investigating a report of possible shots fired incident this morning. West Central Joint Dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 700 block of North East Street at 1:40 this morning of shots fired in the area. According to a police report this morning, the incident...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Dec. 20-26, 2022
On 12/20/2022 at 4:26 AM Cory G. Odonnell of Bloomington received a citation for Speeding 70/55 MPH Zone on US 24 @ CR400E and given a court date of 02/27/2023. On 12/20/2022 at 5:11 AM Shawna E. Stear of South Jacksonville received a citation for Failure to Wear Seat Belt on IL 99 @ CR 750N and was given a court date of 02/27/2023.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Struck with a Crowbar, Threatened with a Gun in Domestic Dispute
Jacksonville Police arrested two individuals after a domestic disturbance turned violent this afternoon. West Central Illinois Joint Dispatch received a call at 2:11PM from a residence in the 600 block of North Clay Avenue. The male caller on the line told dispatch that a female he had an active order of protection against struck his car multiple times and left southbound from the residence in a blue Dodge Journey. The male complainant also advised that one of the female’s family members traveling with her had struck him with a crowbar during an altercation at his residence.
khqa.com
Two women arrested for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Pittsfield Police Department arrested two women after an ongoing investigation for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances in Pittsfield. The Pittsfield Police Department says Taylor Hicks, 26, and Lisa Guthrie, 44, were charged on December 6. Hicks is facing charges of two counts of delivering...
wmay.com
Victim Of Train-Bicycle Collision Identified
The Sangamon County coroner has identified the woman who was killed when her bicycle was struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield. 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson died of blunt force injuries from the collision at 6th and North Grand Thursday afternoon. No one on board the train was injured. The...
WAND TV
Taylorville PD asking for public assistance in gaming shop B&E
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Taylorville Police Department has asked for the public's help in identifying a person who broke into Annie's Gaming around 4 a.m. on Christmas Day. The person caught on surveillance camera is slim with a black hoodie pulled tight around their face. After entering the...
Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
WAND TV
Bicyclist struck by Amtrak train in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A female cyclist who was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train Thursday has been identified. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson of Springfield died after being hit by a train at 6th and North Grand a little before 1 p.m.
wymg.com
UPDATE: New info on missing man’s truck
An autistic man reported missing in Christian County a month ago was apparently a hospital patient in Kerrville, Texas, but was discharged this week. Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says nobody around here has seen Gregory Mendenhall, 52, since Nov. 1. Kettlekamp Friday updated information on a red Chevy pickup truck connected...
