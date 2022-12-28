Plenty of kids dream of getting a pony for Christmas each year, but very few are lucky enough to actually find one under their tree. This holiday season, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., Serena Williams's adorable 5-year-old daughter, is one of the lucky ones. In a Dec. 18 Instagram post shared by her father, Alexis Ohanian, Olympia is pictured leaning up against her dad, smiling as he holds the reins of her brand-new pony — an adorable animal with a fluffy brown coat. "I surprised @olympiaohanian with a new member of the farm family," Alexis wrote in his caption, adding that Olympia wasted no time in picking out the perfect name. "She already named her: Daisy."

13 DAYS AGO