Saint Joseph, MO

Buchanan County Sheriff remembers hardworking Officer Joseph King

Local law enforcement was shaken by the sudden death of one of their own. Director of the Missouri Western Law Enforcement Academy Joseph King died at age 51 on Christmas Eve. King served 30 years in law enforcement between the St. Joseph Police Department and Buchanan and Platte County Sheriff offices.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash

ANDREW COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 11p.m. Friday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy Impala driven by a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy was westbound on U.S. 59 at U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah. The car crossed the...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
Kansas man accused of taking ID card during home burglary

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a home burglary have made an arrest. On November 3 police officers investigated an unlawful entry that had been made into a vacant residence in the 600 block South 4th Street in Atchison and an identification card was taken, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON, KS
Kansas woman hospitalized after violent crash

ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 11:30a.m. Thursday in Atchison County. A 2021 Kia passenger car driven by Pamela Williamson, 72, Atchison, was northbound in the 500 block U.S.73, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a drainage...
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
Don't drink and drive this New Year's Eve

Some people may celebrate the new year a little harder than others and should get home safely this holiday weekend. Seargent Shane Hux with Troop H of the Missouri Highway Patrol in St. Joseph says if you are at a party with alcohol this new year’s, practice precaution getting home.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

