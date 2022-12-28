Read full article on original website
New Years Day Water Distribution events in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As work continues to restore full-service water utilities throughout Raleigh County, water distribution events remain recurring to assist those who remain without water. A Saturday statement from Beckley Water Company indicates that facilities have been operating around the clock to ensure optimal water production...
Raleigh County Schools to close temporarily due to water situation
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The students of Raleigh County will see their holiday break extended in the wake of the ongoing water situation affecting the region. According to Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price, schools throughout the area will be closed on Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4 “due to the water situation in Raleigh County.”
Car accident outside of Oceana results in road closure
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle accident just outside of Oceana Thursday night has resulted the closure of a primary roadway in the area. According to the Oceana Fire Department, Wyoming County motorists may need to anticipate traffic delays following a two-car motor vehicle accident. While available details regarding...
Prep Basketball: Princeton forces 24 turnovers to rout Wyoming East at the Little General Battle for the Armory
Speed kills and Princeton was in high octane mode Thursday afternoon. Battling Wyoming East in the championship tilt of the Pepsi Division of the Little General Battle for the Armory, the Tigers possessed too many weapons for the upset-minded Warriors. Riding the 22-point performance from junior Nik Fleming and a...
