RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The students of Raleigh County will see their holiday break extended in the wake of the ongoing water situation affecting the region. According to Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price, schools throughout the area will be closed on Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4 “due to the water situation in Raleigh County.”

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO