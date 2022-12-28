ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, VA

New Years Day Water Distribution events in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As work continues to restore full-service water utilities throughout Raleigh County, water distribution events remain recurring to assist those who remain without water. A Saturday statement from Beckley Water Company indicates that facilities have been operating around the clock to ensure optimal water production...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Raleigh County Schools to close temporarily due to water situation

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The students of Raleigh County will see their holiday break extended in the wake of the ongoing water situation affecting the region. According to Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price, schools throughout the area will be closed on Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4 “due to the water situation in Raleigh County.”
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Car accident outside of Oceana results in road closure

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle accident just outside of Oceana Thursday night has resulted the closure of a primary roadway in the area. According to the Oceana Fire Department, Wyoming County motorists may need to anticipate traffic delays following a two-car motor vehicle accident. While available details regarding...
OCEANA, WV

