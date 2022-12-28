LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Logan County man faces charges after being arrested Tuesday for multiple offenses, not the least of which was the issuing of Terroristic Threats. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, Corporal Crum and Deputy Lilly of the department oversaw the arrest of Ryan Keith Vankovich for Terroristic Threats, as well as the violation of a Domestic Violence Petition.

