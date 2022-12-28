Read full article on original website
Man accused of kidnapping woman in Kanawha County, punching her repeatedly in face
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County court records said a man faces charges after he was accused of kidnapping a woman in a vehicle, punching her multiple times in the face and threatening to kill her and himself. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Dunbar was booked Thursday at...
Hell Creek man charged in shooting
A Hell Creek man was arrested on numerous charges last week after he allegedly shot and wounded another man. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred Dec. 22, at a residence just north of Delbarton on Route 65 near Hell Creek. Ryan Dempsey, 28, was charged...
Woman facing up to 90 years in prison for meth, fentanyl charges
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is scheduled to be sentenced on charges relating to delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Samantha J. Cody, 35 years old and formerly of Glen Jean, West Virginia, plead guilty to conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than fifty grams of methamphetamine, and to one count of methamphetamine delivery before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
Raleigh County Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, was sentenced today to three years and four months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 8,...
Minor killed in West Virginia crash involving Cabell County sheriff’s deputy
UPDATE (Dec. 31, 2:40 p.m.): West Virginia State Police are investigating after a minor was hit and killed by a car in Huntington on Friday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, the accident involved a sheriff’s deputy. That deputy was put on administrative leave pending the investigation, Zerkle says. There is no other information […]
Sheriff: Young girl dies after being struck by Cabell County deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:15 p.m. 12/31/22. West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a young girl who was struck Friday evening by a cruiser operated by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in Huntington, the county's sheriff said. The incident occurred about 10:25 p.m. near the...
Juvenile arrested after allegedly loitering in Cross Lanes
UPDATE (3:19 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that they do not believe a breaking and entering attempt occurred. They say that the juveniles were loitering in the area. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. […]
Man accused of attacking his grandchildren and their grandmother
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man in Logan County was charged after he was accused of assaulting his grandchildren and their grandmother, allegedly grabbing the grandmother by the throat and throwing her to the ground and tossing one of the grandchildren off the porch. Brady John Fowler Jr.,...
Logan man arrested for Terroristic Threats
LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Logan County man faces charges after being arrested Tuesday for multiple offenses, not the least of which was the issuing of Terroristic Threats. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, Corporal Crum and Deputy Lilly of the department oversaw the arrest of Ryan Keith Vankovich for Terroristic Threats, as well as the violation of a Domestic Violence Petition.
1 detained after pursuit in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person is in custody after a pursuit in Kanawha County on Friday evening. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit happened in the Frame area at around 9:20 p.m. No injuries were reported. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Clendenin Police responded. Clendenin Police made the arrest. […]
West Virginia deputy pulls over fake police cruiser in Putnam County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A car was towed in Putnam County because Kanawha County deputies say the vehicle was equipped with unauthorized emergency lights. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy made a transport to Putnam County and was returning back to Kanawha County on I-64 when a dark-colored sedan flashed emergency blue and […]
West Virginia man accused of entering woman’s home while she slept, stealing her car
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Boone County after deputies say he stole a car. According to a criminal complaint, a woman reported that someone walked into her home while she was sleeping and then drove away in her car. The complaint says that a witness followed the suspect, 42-year-old Joshua Gunnoe, in […]
Records: Deputies find young kids inside home with illegal drugs, unsecured firearms
RED HOUSE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies report a Putnam County resident is facing multiple charges after two young children were found unsupervised Tuesday inside a home that contained illegal drugs and unsecured firearms. Dakota Layne Gaylor, 20, of Red House has been charged with child neglect creating risk of...
One dead, two airlifted from scene of accident involving juveniles
PECKS MILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Thursday vehicle accident in Logan County has resulted in one death and multiple injuries. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy A.B. Daniels responded to a motor vehicle crash site in the Pecks Mill area. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles.
West Virginia man arrested for making ‘terroristic threats’ on Facebook
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after deputies say that he posted threats on Facebook. According to a criminal complaint, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that 49-year-old Ryan Vankovich, of Stollings, made threats on the social media platform. One of the posts said, “Some ppl just have to learn stuff the […]
