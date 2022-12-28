ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

abc27.com

Two Mifflin County men charged with criminal homicide in woman’s death

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, two Mifflin County men have been charged with criminal homicide in connection to the Dec. 16, 2022, death of 25-year-old Paige Nikole. The investigation is classified as a criminal homicide, according to a police report. Nikole suffered gunshot wounds...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged after two crack sales to detectives

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing two counts of conspiracy to deliver drugs after two sales with undercover detectives. Keith Bernard Haynes, 31, was stopped and caught with pre-recorded money and crack on Nov. 11 after allegedly selling to a confidential informant. Haynes was incarcerated on $50,000 monetary bail after being charged. Detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit set two buys with Haynes up in November. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WOLF

Williamsport man dies after being shot several times Saturday

Williamsport (Lycoming County) - Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Junior says Quahdier Durrant, 25, of Williamsport, died in the emergency room at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Hospital around 2:54 a.m. Saturday. Kiessling says Durrant was shot multiple times in the city, though the location of the incident is not known. It's...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mayor pleas for public's assistance regarding Friday night shooting, victim identified

Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting Friday as 25-year-old Quahdeir Durant of Williamsport. Durant was taken to UPMC Williamsport emergency room and was pronounced dead at 2:54 a.m., according to Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. Durant was taken to the hospital by ambulance after being shot multiple times shortly before 11:45 p.m. Dec. 30. An autopsy is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023, Kiessling...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

One dead after shooting in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead in Williamsport after being shot numerous times. According to a press release, within the 1100 block of Williamsport, Quahdeir Durrant, 25, was shot multiple times at the intersection of West Fourth and Grier Streets. As the release reads he was transported to an area hospital where […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

One dead in shooting Friday night in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — One person died in a shooting late Friday night at the 1100 block of W. Fourth Street in Williamsport. Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. said a 25-year-old man died at the scene. Williamsport Bureau of Police were dispatched for a report of a shooting shortly before 11:45 p.m. A caller told 911 that multiple shots were fired with one person shot. The victim was taken to...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Crash death linked to fatal shooting at Pa. hospital: reports

DANVILLE - The Geisinger Medical Center employee killed late Friday afternoon in the employee parking lot was shot multiple times, according to the Montour County Coroner. Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick, was killed shortly after 5 p.m. as she was returning to her car following her shift in the laboratory medicine department, Coroner Scott Lynn said Saturday. Her death was immediate, he said.
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
DANVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man charged with killing 2-month-old son who was shaken

PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township police and Luzerne County detectives have charged a man with causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son in November. Jacob Emmanuel Campbell, 24, of Cleveland Street, was initially arrested on allegations he violently shook the baby, causing serious injuries to the infant’s brain on Nov. 3, according to court records.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

UPDATE: Geisinger employee shot and killed at hospital near Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Update:. A person of interest in the shooting that took place at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville Friday night has died. Officials in Montour County say 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel from Berwick was shot and killed in a parking lot near the hospital. Wetzel worked for Geisinger and was shot while returning to her car around 6 p.m.
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly kicks girlfriend's head when she discovers infidelity

Danville, Pa. — A woman's boyfriend allegedly kicked her in the face hard enough to leave marks while she tried to talk on the phone, according to police. Quinn Patrick Oday of Muncy also allegedly punched the woman twice on the night Dec. 21. The 25-year-old Oday became irate with the woman after she discovered he was cheating, according to the affidavit. Marks were visible on the woman’s face as...
MUNCY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

One confirmed dead in Geisinger shooting

UPDATED 10:20 p.m. A news report by WNEP confirms the woman shot Friday evening was a Geisinger employee. Police do not have the shooter in custody at this time. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. -- Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner confirmed one person is dead after...
DANVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Dead man from fiery Rt. 42 crash connected to Geisinger Hospital shooting

DANVILLE, Pa. (WHP) — A man who died following a gunshot wound and car crash, has been connected to the Geisinger Hospital shooting from Friday night. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy Reese, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Bloomsburg responded to the scene of a car accident at around 6:12 p.m. on Rt. 42, North of Artistes Village near Weiser State Forest.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Western Pa. man robs teenager at gunpoint in his home

Freeburg, Pa. — A 17-year-old woke up to a gun pointed at him as two men robbed his home. One of those men has been identified and charged, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The charges were filed last week against Ryan James Scott Darrup, 21, of Marienville, after police investigated the armed robbery which occurred on July 14 in Freeburg. Trooper Jeffrey Tice says Darrup and an accomplice entered...
FREEBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Three Schuylkill County Businesses Cited for Selling Alcohol to a Minor

The Pennsylvania State Police recently cited three Schuylkill County businesses for selling alcohol to a minor. According to a report from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement in Allentown the following three businesses sold alcohol to a 19-year-old on November 19th, 2022. Orwigsburg Beer Store, 298 Lincoln Avenue, Orwigsburg. The...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
