Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Two Mifflin County men charged with criminal homicide in woman’s death
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, two Mifflin County men have been charged with criminal homicide in connection to the Dec. 16, 2022, death of 25-year-old Paige Nikole. The investigation is classified as a criminal homicide, according to a police report. Nikole suffered gunshot wounds...
Man charged after two crack sales to detectives
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing two counts of conspiracy to deliver drugs after two sales with undercover detectives. Keith Bernard Haynes, 31, was stopped and caught with pre-recorded money and crack on Nov. 11 after allegedly selling to a confidential informant. Haynes was incarcerated on $50,000 monetary bail after being charged. Detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit set two buys with Haynes up in November. ...
pahomepage.com
One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation
One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation. One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid …. One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation. A New Years’ Eve countdown… to noon?. A New Years' Eve countdown... to noon?. Here’s what we know the...
local21news.com
Report reveals another man was involved in shooting of woman in Mifflin County
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released that Paige Kibe, who was found dead on River Road, was allegedly killed from a shooting done by 44-year-old Michael Kennedy and a newly released alleged accomplice. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lewiston, 26-year-old Trevor Middaugh of Lewistown is...
Shooter still on the loose after employee killed outside Pa. hospital: police
Update: Crash death linked to fatal shooting at Pa. hospital: reports. State police are actively investigating a shooting that killed an employee outside the Geisinger Medical Center in Montour County on Friday. Around 10:30 p.m., state police confirmed that a shooting happened outside the Danville-area hospital and that there were...
WOLF
Williamsport man dies after being shot several times Saturday
Williamsport (Lycoming County) - Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Junior says Quahdier Durrant, 25, of Williamsport, died in the emergency room at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Hospital around 2:54 a.m. Saturday. Kiessling says Durrant was shot multiple times in the city, though the location of the incident is not known. It's...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
UPDATE: Berwick woman, employee, identified as Geisinger victim; alleged suspect killed near Aristes
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Montour County – Two tragedies an hour apart Friday evening are connected, according to the coroners in Montour and Columbia Counties. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the victim of Friday’s shooting at Geisinger Medical Center as Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick. She was returning to...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Geisinger Shooting Victim is Berwick Woman, Suspect Related to Fatal Crash
DANVILLE- The Geisinger employee killed in a shooting Friday evening in an employee parking lot of Geisinger Danville is now identified as a Berwick woman. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said in a release Saturday killed was 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel. Lynn says the suspect is an ex-boyfriend of Wetzel’s. There...
Mayor pleas for public's assistance regarding Friday night shooting, victim identified
Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting Friday as 25-year-old Quahdeir Durant of Williamsport. Durant was taken to UPMC Williamsport emergency room and was pronounced dead at 2:54 a.m., according to Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. Durant was taken to the hospital by ambulance after being shot multiple times shortly before 11:45 p.m. Dec. 30. An autopsy is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023, Kiessling...
One dead after shooting in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead in Williamsport after being shot numerous times. According to a press release, within the 1100 block of Williamsport, Quahdeir Durrant, 25, was shot multiple times at the intersection of West Fourth and Grier Streets. As the release reads he was transported to an area hospital where […]
One dead in shooting Friday night in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — One person died in a shooting late Friday night at the 1100 block of W. Fourth Street in Williamsport. Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. said a 25-year-old man died at the scene. Williamsport Bureau of Police were dispatched for a report of a shooting shortly before 11:45 p.m. A caller told 911 that multiple shots were fired with one person shot. The victim was taken to...
Crash death linked to fatal shooting at Pa. hospital: reports
DANVILLE - The Geisinger Medical Center employee killed late Friday afternoon in the employee parking lot was shot multiple times, according to the Montour County Coroner. Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick, was killed shortly after 5 p.m. as she was returning to her car following her shift in the laboratory medicine department, Coroner Scott Lynn said Saturday. Her death was immediate, he said.
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
Pa. man charged with killing 2-month-old son who was shaken
PLAINS TWP. — Plains Township police and Luzerne County detectives have charged a man with causing fatal injuries to his 2-month-old son in November. Jacob Emmanuel Campbell, 24, of Cleveland Street, was initially arrested on allegations he violently shook the baby, causing serious injuries to the infant’s brain on Nov. 3, according to court records.
UPDATE: Geisinger employee shot and killed at hospital near Danville
DANVILLE, Pa. — Update:. A person of interest in the shooting that took place at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville Friday night has died. Officials in Montour County say 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel from Berwick was shot and killed in a parking lot near the hospital. Wetzel worked for Geisinger and was shot while returning to her car around 6 p.m.
Man allegedly kicks girlfriend's head when she discovers infidelity
Danville, Pa. — A woman's boyfriend allegedly kicked her in the face hard enough to leave marks while she tried to talk on the phone, according to police. Quinn Patrick Oday of Muncy also allegedly punched the woman twice on the night Dec. 21. The 25-year-old Oday became irate with the woman after she discovered he was cheating, according to the affidavit. Marks were visible on the woman’s face as...
One confirmed dead in Geisinger shooting
UPDATED 10:20 p.m. A news report by WNEP confirms the woman shot Friday evening was a Geisinger employee. Police do not have the shooter in custody at this time. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. -- Danville, Pa. — The Montour County Coroner confirmed one person is dead after...
local21news.com
Dead man from fiery Rt. 42 crash connected to Geisinger Hospital shooting
DANVILLE, Pa. (WHP) — A man who died following a gunshot wound and car crash, has been connected to the Geisinger Hospital shooting from Friday night. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy Reese, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Bloomsburg responded to the scene of a car accident at around 6:12 p.m. on Rt. 42, North of Artistes Village near Weiser State Forest.
Western Pa. man robs teenager at gunpoint in his home
Freeburg, Pa. — A 17-year-old woke up to a gun pointed at him as two men robbed his home. One of those men has been identified and charged, according to state police at Selinsgrove. The charges were filed last week against Ryan James Scott Darrup, 21, of Marienville, after police investigated the armed robbery which occurred on July 14 in Freeburg. Trooper Jeffrey Tice says Darrup and an accomplice entered...
skooknews.com
Three Schuylkill County Businesses Cited for Selling Alcohol to a Minor
The Pennsylvania State Police recently cited three Schuylkill County businesses for selling alcohol to a minor. According to a report from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement in Allentown the following three businesses sold alcohol to a 19-year-old on November 19th, 2022. Orwigsburg Beer Store, 298 Lincoln Avenue, Orwigsburg. The...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 3