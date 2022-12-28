Danville, Pa. — A woman's boyfriend allegedly kicked her in the face hard enough to leave marks while she tried to talk on the phone, according to police. Quinn Patrick Oday of Muncy also allegedly punched the woman twice on the night Dec. 21. The 25-year-old Oday became irate with the woman after she discovered he was cheating, according to the affidavit. Marks were visible on the woman’s face as...

MUNCY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO