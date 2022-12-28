(3DPrint.com PRO is available only to subscribers) The year is 2023, and we’re finally on the cusp of the end-to-end additive manufacturing (AM) software dream. This is a moment that we, as an industry, have collectively been chasing for the better part of a decade. Truthfully, it’s been much longer than that, but it has only really been critical enough to pursue seriously in the latest era of AM. So, what’s the big deal with connected, end-to-end software for additive?

