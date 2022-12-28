Read full article on original website
Related
3DPrint.com
Meta Buys Lens 3D Printing Firm Luxexcel for AR Glasses
Facebook owner Meta (Nasdaq: META) has bought Belgian-Dutch optics 3D printing firm Luxexcel. Founded in 2009, the company’s proprietary resin 3D printing processes can make optically clear lenses for eyeglasses, LCD screens, waveguides, lenses with integrated projection areas for augmented reality (AR), lenses with integrated electronics which can be placed in during the print process, prescription lenses, lenses with integrated LCD film, bifocals, and armatures.
3DPrint.com
End-to-End 3D Printing Software and What it Means for AM in 2023
(3DPrint.com PRO is available only to subscribers) The year is 2023, and we’re finally on the cusp of the end-to-end additive manufacturing (AM) software dream. This is a moment that we, as an industry, have collectively been chasing for the better part of a decade. Truthfully, it’s been much longer than that, but it has only really been critical enough to pursue seriously in the latest era of AM. So, what’s the big deal with connected, end-to-end software for additive?
3printr.com
United Arab Emirates: SRTI Park invests in 3D printing
The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) in the United Arab Emirates is increasing investment in 3D printing with the aim of driving innovation across a range of sectors and industries, including manufacturing. With the UAE becoming a global competitor in the field of 3D printing, Sharjah is steadily...
ZDNet
This 3D printing system converts waste sawdust into stunning wooden lamps and guitars
HagenHinderdael, a London-based firm that works at the intersection of sustainable design, architecture and innovative technology cannot sell enough of its $2,160 lamps dubbed the 'Cocoon'. Firm co-founder Sofia Hagen says that they've been disappearing as quickly as they have arrived on to the shelves of global design shops such as Hoettges Windows in Vienna and Minotti in London, as well as the company's own pop-up store in Piccadilly Arcade.
3printr.com
Forecast: 3D printing in the construction sector to become a billion-dollar business in the next few years
According to an analysis by the market research institute ResearchAndMarkets, 3D printing in the construction sector can show high growth until 2031. Currently, the market is estimated at 1.4 billion US dollars. With an annual growth of 87.3 %, the turnover will increase to more than 750 billion US dollars, according to the analysts.
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity
Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
globalspec.com
Swarm robotics on the molecular scale
Swarm robotics is a developing field with its roots inspired by living organisms. The collective behavior of biological organisms has influenced swarm robotics on a molecular scale. Molecular robotics has been advancing at a rapid pace in various fields within science and technology. Some areas where marked improvements have been seen are supramolecular chemistry, both bio-nanotechnology and nanotechnology, as well as informatics.
psychologytoday.com
The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming
AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
Industrial Distribution
Giant Aquarium Bursts; Plastics Industry Threatened; Smucker's Attacks Imposter | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 99
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
3DPrint.com
Q3 2022 3D Printing Market Totaled $3.1B with 20% YoY Growth
The additive manufacturing (AM) market grew by 20 percent year-over-year in Q3 2022, reaching revenues of $3.1 billion, according to SmarTech Analysis, the leading research firm dedicated to 3D printing. Despite macroeconomic challenges, this was the fourth consecutive quarter that revenues exceeded $3 billion. “With the reported conditions in the...
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Raspberry Pi Simulators for Testing Your Projects
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Raspberry Pi is a versatile single-board computer that can be used in Internet of Things and robotics projects. It is cheap, powerful, and well-supported. But, due to various reasons, you might not always have a Raspberry Pi handy to test your project ideas. That's where a Raspberry Pi simulator comes in.
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
3printr.com
Freemelt sells 3D printer to North America
3D printer manufacturer Freemelt has announced that Texas A&M University has ordered a 3D printer. The system will be delivered in the third quarter of 2023. The interest in the research system Freemelt ONE is increasing in the company’s main market, North America. During 2022, Freemelt has received five orders from leading American universities supplementing the breakthrough order to an industrial customer in December 2021.
Solar power can offer a superior alternative to nuclear fission for generating oxygen on the moon
NASA's unmanned Artemis mission to the moon was a small step toward the ultimate goal of sending humans to Mars and beyond. The second goal was to figure out how to settle and exploit the resources of the moon for research teams by the middle of the following decade. However,...
hospimedica.com
Capsule-Sized Biobatteries Could Power Ingestible Cameras in Small Intestine
Image: Capsule-sized ingestible biobatteries could allow new view of digestive system (Photo courtesy of Binghamton University) Tech companies have developed many devices that work outside the body, such as cell phones, smart watches, tablets and hundreds of others. Inside the body, though? That’s obviously trickier for several reasons, but power for a device is a big one. Now, a team of biobattery researchers think they have a solution for the hard-to-reach small intestine, which winds around the human gut for an average of 22 feet.
marinelink.com
Tech File: A Robotic Reach in Offshore Wind
STL’s Autonomous Synchronised Stabilised Platform being put through its paces at the University of Plymouth’s COAST Laboratory. Photo courtesy STL. With a background in subsea and offshore, coming up with new ideas is the norm’ for UK-based engineering consultancy STL (Submarine Technology Limited), writes Elaine Maslin. .
thededicatedhouse.com
Pellet Stove Performance Issues and Their Solutions
Hello World! Welcome Friends! In the United States, more and more people are using pellet stoves to heat their homes. Pellet stoves are a great alternative to traditional wood-burning stoves, as they are much more efficient and produce less smoke. However, a few performance issues can occur with pellet stoves, and it is important to know how to solve these problems. In this article, we will discuss the most common performance issues with pellet stoves and their solutions.
Comments / 0