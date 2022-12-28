ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

PIX11

Man breaks into NY school to shelter people in blizzard

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last Friday, as the Blizzard of ’22 whipped through Western New York, Jay Withey attempted to rescue a stranded friend. He never made it. Instead, the Kenmore resident’s truck got stuck near Pine Hill Primary Center on East Delavan Avenue. “I started getting nervous, and the wind was just blowing snow,” […]
KENMORE, NY
WNYT

Gov. Hochul announces supportive housing grants

Governor Hochul announced Friday, that 125 awards were given out, for annual funding that’ll go to boost supportive housing, to help New Yorkers find a safe, and affordable place to call home. Recipients help serve a number of vulnerable New Yorkers including older adults, survivors of domestic and gender-based...
NEW YORK STATE
Gothamist

New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1

New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
NEW YORK STATE
13 WHAM

More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm

Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
harlemworldmagazine.com

Nurses Announce Strike At Mount Sinai Morningside In Harlem, Other Hospitals

NYSNA nurses at eight hospitals, including NewYork-Presbyterian, Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside in Harlem. Maimonides, BronxCare, Richmond University Medical Center, and Flushing Hospital Medical Center delivered 10-day notices to striking today. NYSNA will continue to bargain non-stop between now and January 9th in the hopes of reaching agreements.
MANHATTAN, NY
Gothamist

NY lawmakers get $32,000 pay hike after Hochul signs bill

Members of the New York Assembly debate legislation to approve a legislative pay raise during a special legislative session in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Just in time for Christmas, New York legislators are set to give themselves a holiday gift: a pay raise that would make them the nation's best-paid state lawmakers The Democratic governor signed the legislative pay-raise bill into law just before the calendar flipped to 2023. [ more › ]
CALIFORNIA STATE
chautauquatoday.com

AG James Announces $2.1 Million Settlement with WNY Doctor Over Illegal Billing Practices

A doctor who runs multiple medical practices in Western New York, including Chautauqua County, will be paying more than $2.1 million as part of a recent civil settlement that resolves an investigation into illegal Medicaid billing practices for vein treatments. The investigation, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found that Dr. David DiMarco submitted more than 1,000 claims for procedures to Medicaid between March 2015 and October 2021 without sufficient documentation to show what procedures were actually performed or why the procedures were medically necessary, resulting in overpayment of Medicaid reimbursement. As a result of the settlement, DiMarco will pay $2,139,037 to Medicaid and will also withdraw from the New York State Medicaid program. Dr. DiMarco owns D.B. DiMarco and DiMarco Vein Centers, medical practices with several locations in Western New York, including Lakewood, Olean and Ellicottville.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

