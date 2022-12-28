Read full article on original website
Related
3DPrint.com
Meta Buys Lens 3D Printing Firm Luxexcel for AR Glasses
Facebook owner Meta (Nasdaq: META) has bought Belgian-Dutch optics 3D printing firm Luxexcel. Founded in 2009, the company’s proprietary resin 3D printing processes can make optically clear lenses for eyeglasses, LCD screens, waveguides, lenses with integrated projection areas for augmented reality (AR), lenses with integrated electronics which can be placed in during the print process, prescription lenses, lenses with integrated LCD film, bifocals, and armatures.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing News Briefs, December 31, 2022: AI-Generated Footwear, Anniversary, & More
We’re starting out with AI-generated, 3D printed footwear in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs. Then, Lithoz reported its best year ever, and Women in 3D Printing celebrated its eight-year anniversary. Finally, Formnext + PM South China was rescheduled for the fall of 2023. “First” AI-Generated 3D Printed Wearable...
3DPrint.com
End-to-End 3D Printing Software and What it Means for AM in 2023
(3DPrint.com PRO is available only to subscribers) The year is 2023, and we’re finally on the cusp of the end-to-end additive manufacturing (AM) software dream. This is a moment that we, as an industry, have collectively been chasing for the better part of a decade. Truthfully, it’s been much longer than that, but it has only really been critical enough to pursue seriously in the latest era of AM. So, what’s the big deal with connected, end-to-end software for additive?
3DPrint.com
Q3 2022 3D Printing Market Totaled $3.1B with 20% YoY Growth
The additive manufacturing (AM) market grew by 20 percent year-over-year in Q3 2022, reaching revenues of $3.1 billion, according to SmarTech Analysis, the leading research firm dedicated to 3D printing. Despite macroeconomic challenges, this was the fourth consecutive quarter that revenues exceeded $3 billion. “With the reported conditions in the...
Comments / 0