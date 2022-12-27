Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
villages-news.com
7. Residents outraged at paying for replacement of windmill and water tower at Brownwood
Residents were outraged when they learned the 10-year-old windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square were rotting – and they would have the pleasure of paying to replace the purely decorative structures. It was the No. 7 story in The Villages in 2022. The windmill and water tower...
ocala-news.com
Two Marion County residents share their thoughts on Christmas traditions
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident who no longer wants to go “all out” for Christmas, two residents from Marion County wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “We don’t need presents and trees to celebrate Christmas. That has been something that...
ocala-news.com
Ocala’s holiday schedule to impact residential garbage pickup next week
City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day. According to the city, the residential and commercial sanitation schedule for the week of Monday, January 2 through Friday, January 6 will be as follows:. Residential sanitation and Waste Pro...
leesburg-news.com
The Villages and other housing growth Leesburg’s No. 1 story in 2022
The explosion of housing thanks largely to The Villages was Leesburg’s No. 1 story in 2022. In January the Leesburg City Commission gave the green light to the Whispering Hills real estate development. Construction Journal detailed the Whispering Hills plan which calls for 2,942 residential units to be constructed. Plans call for 2,302 units which will be single-family homes and townhomes with an additional 640 multi-family units. The plan also calls for 451,000 square feet of commercial space which would include medical and business offices as well as a hotel. The first phase will consist of 700 single family homes and a golf course.
villages-news.com
9. Villagers contend noise from Florida Turnpike preventing them from enjoying Villages lifestyle
More than 200 Villagers signed a petition calling for action on noise from the Florida Turnpike. The topic of Turnpike noise was the No. 9 story in The Villages in 2022. Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch Grove led the effort about the “unbearable” noise coming from the turnpike.
ocalafl.org
Exhibit Opening: Long Legs & Fragility
OCALA, Fla. (Dec. 28, 2022) – The exhibit Long Legs & Fragility by Cara Van Leuven, opens Friday, Jan. 6 and will be on display through Friday, March 31, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall, 110 SE Watula Ave. This exhibit is free and open to the public.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Children’s Trust leader comes full circle in role
Marsha Kiner was first asked to speak for the children of Alachua County as a high school student when she was picked for the Envisioning Alachua 2000. “It was a big deal,” Kiner said. “There were county commissioners, city commissioners, school board, folks, community leaders, and then my voice representing what I considered at the time to be a valuable piece of our community: the youth voice.”
WCJB
Florida Horse Park host the six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway Thursday. It will be held at Florida Horse Park. You can watch some of the most agile and quick horses compete in the competition. The show will start Thursday at 8 a.m. and end on January 3rd...
WCJB
Manna Food Blessings and Sonshine Ministries hosts a food distribution
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Manna Food Blessings and Sonshine Ministries are hosting a food distribution in Belleview on Thursday. The distribution will start at 9 a.m. and run until 10 a.m. or until the food is gone. The food is free to the community. They will have foods like grapes,...
1 dog dies, 1 cat survives after Altamonte Springs house fire
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a house fire in Altamonte Springs Friday morning. According to a social media post, emergency crews arrived at the scene on Bishop Drive and saw visible smoke and flames. Read: Can you help ‘Elfie’ find his owner?...
10 stories that shaped Ocala in 2022 (Part 1)
Residents of rural northwest Marion County and the conservation group Save Our Rural Areas (SORA) tenaciously fought against proposed projects within the Farmland Preservation Area (FPA) and outside the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) this year, ultimately filing lawsuits to stop two massive developments from proceeding after the Board of County Commissioners approved them.
Zoning changes proposed for overcrowded schools in southwest Marion County
The Marion County School Board is considering a proposal to change the zoning for several schools that are overcrowded in the southwest area of the county. Students who attend Horizon Academy, Liberty Middle School, Sunrise Elementary School and Marion Oaks Elementary School may have the school they are zoned for change in the 2023-24 school year.
WCJB
Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.
WESH
'Losing a big piece of history': Historic DeLand hotel at risk of collapsing
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It appears the dreams for a historic DeLand hotel will have to change. Despite recent restoration work, the city now says the old Putnam Hotel could collapse and is beyond repair. "DeLand's definitely losing a big piece of history," resident Corey Beam said. The Putnam...
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years Later
Bushnell, Fl – Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 marked the one hundred ninety-seventh anniversary of a battle fought in central Florida, later known as the Dade Massacre. A memorial service was held at the Dade Battlefield State Park, with the story of the battle presented by reenactors and other members of the Dade Battlefield Society.
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
WCJB
MCA Courtyard holds Hip Hop Courtyard Jams
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Join Marion Cultural Alliance members to celebrate Hip Hop Jazz icon Miles Davis. It will be an interactive evening of drums, spoken word, dance, and limbo. It will take place at the MCA Courtyard located at 23 SW Broadway St in Ocala. The event will run...
villages-news.com
Builder seeks more time after showdown with residents fighting housing development
A builder is seeking more time to present a plan for a housing development after losing a round in front of a planning and zoning board. Residents living on small farms on Edwards Road won a round earlier this month when the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board on a 3-1 vote rejected an annexation request from Nitai Capital Partners for the construction of 122 densely-packed homes, each with a $300,000 price point. The planning and zoning board’s denial of the proposed development is not binding and the project was to be considered next week by the full Lady Lake Commission.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Coney Island Drive-Inn
Relish an American food phenomenon at Coney Island Drive-Inn. It’s always fun to search for the top dog. That is why I eagerly anticipated my inaugural journey to Coney Island Drive-Inn, a Brooksville staple since 1960 that recently opened a location in Wildwood. Cities across the U.S. claim ownership...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Estate with Master Craftsmanship at Every Turn Asks $9.2 Million in Ocala, Florida
8482 NW 31st Lane Road Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, Ocala, Florida is a magnificent estate exhibits sophistication, attention to detail, and master craftsmanship at every turn, the amazing outdoor living area, including multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchen with a Francois range hood, infinity pool with spa shelf and jets, separate spa, shower, and beautiful views. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, please contact Matt Varney (Phone: 352-615-7001) at Ocala Horse Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Comments / 0