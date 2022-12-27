The explosion of housing thanks largely to The Villages was Leesburg’s No. 1 story in 2022. In January the Leesburg City Commission gave the green light to the Whispering Hills real estate development. Construction Journal detailed the Whispering Hills plan which calls for 2,942 residential units to be constructed. Plans call for 2,302 units which will be single-family homes and townhomes with an additional 640 multi-family units. The plan also calls for 451,000 square feet of commercial space which would include medical and business offices as well as a hotel. The first phase will consist of 700 single family homes and a golf course.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO