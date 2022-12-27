ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

Ocala’s holiday schedule to impact residential garbage pickup next week

City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day. According to the city, the residential and commercial sanitation schedule for the week of Monday, January 2 through Friday, January 6 will be as follows:. Residential sanitation and Waste Pro...
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

The Villages and other housing growth Leesburg’s No. 1 story in 2022

The explosion of housing thanks largely to The Villages was Leesburg’s No. 1 story in 2022. In January the Leesburg City Commission gave the green light to the Whispering Hills real estate development. Construction Journal detailed the Whispering Hills plan which calls for 2,942 residential units to be constructed. Plans call for 2,302 units which will be single-family homes and townhomes with an additional 640 multi-family units. The plan also calls for 451,000 square feet of commercial space which would include medical and business offices as well as a hotel. The first phase will consist of 700 single family homes and a golf course.
LEESBURG, FL
ocalafl.org

Exhibit Opening: Long Legs & Fragility

OCALA, Fla. (Dec. 28, 2022) – The exhibit Long Legs & Fragility by Cara Van Leuven, opens Friday, Jan. 6 and will be on display through Friday, March 31, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall, 110 SE Watula Ave. This exhibit is free and open to the public.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Children’s Trust leader comes full circle in role

Marsha Kiner was first asked to speak for the children of Alachua County as a high school student when she was picked for the Envisioning Alachua 2000. “It was a big deal,” Kiner said. “There were county commissioners, city commissioners, school board, folks, community leaders, and then my voice representing what I considered at the time to be a valuable piece of our community: the youth voice.”
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

10 stories that shaped Ocala in 2022 (Part 1)

Residents of rural northwest Marion County and the conservation group Save Our Rural Areas (SORA) tenaciously fought against proposed projects within the Farmland Preservation Area (FPA) and outside the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) this year, ultimately filing lawsuits to stop two massive developments from proceeding after the Board of County Commissioners approved them.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Mark Stone

Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years Later

Bushnell, Fl – Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 marked the one hundred ninety-seventh anniversary of a battle fought in central Florida, later known as the Dade Massacre. A memorial service was held at the Dade Battlefield State Park, with the story of the battle presented by reenactors and other members of the Dade Battlefield Society.
BUSHNELL, FL
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

MCA Courtyard holds Hip Hop Courtyard Jams

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Join Marion Cultural Alliance members to celebrate Hip Hop Jazz icon Miles Davis. It will be an interactive evening of drums, spoken word, dance, and limbo. It will take place at the MCA Courtyard located at 23 SW Broadway St in Ocala. The event will run...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Builder seeks more time after showdown with residents fighting housing development

A builder is seeking more time to present a plan for a housing development after losing a round in front of a planning and zoning board. Residents living on small farms on Edwards Road won a round earlier this month when the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board on a 3-1 vote rejected an annexation request from Nitai Capital Partners for the construction of 122 densely-packed homes, each with a $300,000 price point. The planning and zoning board’s denial of the proposed development is not binding and the project was to be considered next week by the full Lady Lake Commission.
LADY LAKE, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Coney Island Drive-Inn

Relish an American food phenomenon at Coney Island Drive-Inn. It’s always fun to search for the top dog. That is why I eagerly anticipated my inaugural journey to Coney Island Drive-Inn, a Brooksville staple since 1960 that recently opened a location in Wildwood. Cities across the U.S. claim ownership...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Estate with Master Craftsmanship at Every Turn Asks $9.2 Million in Ocala, Florida

8482 NW 31st Lane Road Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, Ocala, Florida is a magnificent estate exhibits sophistication, attention to detail, and master craftsmanship at every turn, the amazing outdoor living area, including multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchen with a Francois range hood, infinity pool with spa shelf and jets, separate spa, shower, and beautiful views. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, please contact Matt Varney (Phone: 352-615-7001) at Ocala Horse Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
OCALA, FL

