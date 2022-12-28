Read full article on original website
Related
opb.org
Lighting the way for 150 years: Yaquina Head Lighthouse prepares for sesquicentennial
The stewards of Oregon’s tallest lighthouse are sprucing up the popular landmark on Oregon’s central coast for its 150th anniversary in 2023. The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn’t lit until the following year because of a 19th-century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
montanarightnow.com
Snowmobiler from Washington killed in avalanche north of Cooke City
COOKE CITY, Mont. - An avalanche north of Cooke City killed a snowmobiler Saturday. The avalanche happened near Daisy Pass on a southeast facing slope of Crown Butte. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC) reports two riders from Washington were snowmobiling uphill on adjacent slopes when one rider triggered an avalanche while climbing a steeper slope 100 to 200 feet from the top.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: New Oregon laws for 2023; a thicker Portland tree canopy correlated to fewer deaths
Twenty new Oregon state laws will go into effect starting Monday. One allows cities to appoint traffic enforcement agents that can issue citations — without becoming police officers — from evidence collected by traffic cameras. Another will update the language in state rules and regulations to reference people who are not U.S. citizens as “non-citizens” rather than “aliens.” From paid leave to school boards to fishing licenses, here’s a look at what’s new in 2023. (Dakota Castets-Didier/East Oregonian)
opb.org
Oregon stories that brought us joy in 2022
The end of the year gives us the opportunity to look back at events and experiences from the region. As we draw a close on a year of both hardship and joy, let’s remember some of the stories that made us smile. A new language has been born in...
opb.org
Beloved North Portland pool to close, as the city plans for an aquatic center instead
Portland’s northernmost indoor pool, closed at the start of the pandemic, will not reopen, according to an announcement by the city’s parks department. A new aquatic center — slated to feature two pools and possibly additional water features — will be built in its stead, but not necessarily in the same Columbia Park site that has had some form of public pool since 1929. The new center will be built within three miles of the residences at the end of the North Portland peninsula.
Deaths, flooding as storm hit Oregon and Washington state
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon on Tuesday caused at least two fatal car accidents that left four people dead, preliminary police investigations have found. Weather conditions also appeared to have contributed to a third fatal crash that killed one person and injured another, police said. Three people were killed, including a 4-year-old girl, when severe weather caused a large tree to fall on their pickup truck as they were driving on U.S. 26 about 15 miles east of the coastline, Oregon State Police said in a news release. The passengers were...
beachconnection.net
Biggest Oregon Coast Stories of 2022: History, Landmarks, Explosives, Washington Mermaids
(Manzanita, Oregon) – In many ways, 2022 was not as wild a ride as many previous years, and that's simply a good thing. COVID began to be in the rearview mirror, and that meant no more dramatic closures on the Oregon coast and Washington coast, no beaches shut down, and even storms kind of took a season off at the beginning of the year. (Photo courtesy Capture.Share.Repeat)
This Breathtaking Scenic Area in Oregon is a Half Day Drive From Tri-Cities
At first glance, you might think the images are from Utah’s Zion Canyon – in fact, most residents of the Pacific Northwest find it hard to believe this scenic byway is in Oregon - in the Owyhee Canyonlands to be exact. So, keep reading - if you’re an outdoorsy type of person - you’re going to want to know more about Leslie Gulch in southeast Oregon near the town of Jordan Valley. And, it’s less than a day’s drive from anywhere in Washington, Oregon, or northern California.
northeastoregonnow.com
Steelhead Fishing Restrictions Continue in New Year, Says ODFW
Due to ongoing low returns of upriver summer steelhead in the Columbia Basin,the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife said fishing restrictions will continue in the new year in the Columbia River mainstem upstream of The Dalles Dam and in the John Day and Walla Walla Rivers. While the 2022...
KEPR
Washington State Troopers remind drivers of move over law
Washington State Troopers want to remind you there's a law that requires drivers to move over when passing emergency scenes on the road, and not only first responders but for Wash-DOT crews and tow trucks. The reminder, coming on the heels of 11 WSP cruisers that were hit over the...
‘Climate change before our eyes’: Sounding the alarm as Mt. Rainier glaciers quickly fade
Mount Rainier is the most glaciated peak in the lower 48 states, as well as one of Western Washington’s most iconic landmarks. But, climate change is impacting the glaciers on Rainier and they’re receding at a concerning rate. Glacier recession is something that Scott Beason, the park geologist...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update Dec. 30: Arrest made in U of I murders, officer-involved shooting in Tacoma and rain showers on the way
An arrest has been made in Pennsylvania in connection to the murders at the University of Idaho. A suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Tacoma and rain showers could be on the way for New year's weekend.
kptv.com
‘I’m hurt’: Kelso woman misses mother’s funeral after canceled Southwest flight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been days since an ice storm hit the Pacific Northwest, yet travelers are still dealing with headaches and heartbreak. More than 2,300 Southwest flights across the country are canceled for Thursday alone - and over a dozen Southwest flights out of PDX were canceled Wednesday.
q13fox.com
WDFW: 30 pounds of invasive green crab confiscated from Seattle seafood market
SEATTLE - Police officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) confiscated around 30 pounds of live green crab that were being sold at a Seattle seafood market earlier this month. According to the WDFW, European green crab are a globally damaging invasive species that pose a threat...
Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
KUOW
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
Chronicle
Washington Traffic Safety Commission Says Impaired Driving Causes Over Half of Traffic Fatalities Annually
The holiday season is notorious for excess traffic and excess celebration, which prompted the Washington Traffic Safety Commission to publish in December bleak traffic fatality numbers: a 20-year high in traffic fatalities in 2021, with more than half of traffic fatalities involving impaired drivers. The same report said preliminary data...
Chronicle
Inslee’s Office Worried About ‘Increased Threats to Our Utilities’
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is one of many people concerned about what appears to be the intentional sabotage of several electric substations in his state, cutting off thousands of people from electricity during extreme winter weather events. “We are aware of increased threats to our utilities and are monitoring threat...
KXRO.com
State agencies announce 2023 Discover Pass Free Days
2023 will start the year with First Day Hikes on January 1, but that is just the first of 12 special Discover Pass Free Day next year. The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated the Discover Pass free days for 2023. On these days, visitors will not need a...
kptv.com
Downed live wires trap woman in Vancouver home for 3 days
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. woman was trapped in her home for three days after severe winds filled her yard with live power lines on Tuesday, she said. Brenda Phares said the storm blew down a tree near her home. “I’m sitting on the porch and I stand...
Comments / 0