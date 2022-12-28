Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Gary Harold Plog
Gary Harold Plog passed into life with the spirit, on December 26, 2022, at his home in rural Pocahontas, IL. He was the oldest son of Billy L. Plog and Ellen R. (nee Brown) Plog. Gary was a proud member of the last class of the one-room grade school in...
wgel.com
Angela A. “Angie” Foy
Angela A. “Angie” Foy, nee Henrichs, age 67, of Aviston, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Belleville. She was born May 22, 1955 in Highland, the daughter of the late John and Martha, nee Wilhelm, Henrichs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by...
wgel.com
Jeffrey G. “Snickers” Hoh
Jeffrey G. “Snickers” Hoh, age 60, of Scheller, and formerly of Bartelso, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. He was born November 8, 1962 in Breese, a son of Leroy and Ruth Ann “Tootsie”, nee Wilken, Hoh of Bartelso. In addition...
Hospitals announce first St. Louis babies of 2023
ST. LOUIS – Several local hospitals are sharing some good news to help ring in the new year. The first baby born in St. Louis was at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Tre’Vaion Hollimon arrived at 12:20 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 11.1 ounces. This is mom Desiree and dad Shaun’s third child and third boy. The children […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
laduenews.com
See all the photos from the 2022 Fleur de Lis Ball
The 64th Annual Fleur de lis Charity Ball took place Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Saint Louis at The Arch. Mrs. Jay Mantych-Marshall was Ball Chairman this year. Mrs. Peter Fonseca is the president of the Fleur de Lis organization. As is tradition, the 2022 Fleur de Lis Charity Ball, at which 24 young women were presented to The Most Reverend Mark S. Rivituso, Auxiliary Bishop of Saint Louis, will benefit SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. To date, the Fleur de Lis has has exceeded a total of $3,027,000 to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. Last year, the hospital provided millions of dollars in free health care to children from St. Louis and the surrounding bi-state area.
FOX2now.com
Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police
Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Suspicious package found at south St. Louis County …. St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Metropolitan...
KMOV
Missing woman in Warrenton, MO
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was reported missing Friday afternoon in Warrenton, Mo. Officers say Holly Kenoyer, 77, was last seen at the Missouri State Bank in Warrenton on Wednesday, Dec. 28, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. She has gray hair and brown eyes. Officials also said...
advantagenews.com
Shooting at Upper Alton business
Alton Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at an Upper Alton business. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 12/30/22 at approximately 5:10PM, the Alton Police Department was notified of a shooting at the Fresh Cuts Barber Shop in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Alton, Illinois.
edglentoday.com
Beekeeper From “Dow On The Farm” Discusses Bees, Local Honey on Our Daily Show
DOW - Tom Cairns, owner and head beekeeper of Dow On The Farm Apiary, recently appeared on an episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to discuss the process of beekeeping and where to find his own homemade raw honey, which has proven popular at local farmer’s markets in Alton and Jerseyville.
FOX2now.com
Illinois crews respond to 2-vehicle accident Thursday morning
Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. Illinois crews respond to 2-vehicle accident Thursday …. Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. Better Business Bureau helps detect scams surrounding …. Many people are being proactive in paying down debt. What You Are Doing About...
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Head-on collision near Lebanon, Ill. leaves 1 dead
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — A 60-year-old man died in a crash just west of Lebanon, Illinois Thursday morning. The collision was on Highway 50 near Rieder Road. Just before 6:30 a.m., Illinois State Police said Keith Van Ness, 60, of Breese, Illinois, was driving his Ford Focus east on Highway 50 when he crossed into the westbound lanes. Van Ness' car then struck a Ford Econoline E350 head-on, killing him.
1 injured after shooting inside barbershop in Alton
ALTON, Ill. — The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday that left one person injured. The shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at Fresh Cuts IV Life barbershop on the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Alton. Officers responding to the scene found one...
advantagenews.com
One killed, one injured in St. Clair County accident
Illinois State Police say a man from Breese was killed in a head-on crash Thursday morning between Lebanon and O’Fallon. Troopers announced 60-year-old Keith Van Ness crossed over the center line of U-S 50, and his car hit a truck head on. Van Ness died in the wreckage. The...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, December 30th, 2022
A 34-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and criminal damage to property. Brock Linder of South Elm was taken into custody by Centralia Police and transported to the Marion County Jail. 32-year-old Shane Bell of Brookside Avenue in Centralia was arrested by Centralia...
starvedrock.media
In Granite City, civic leaders prepare for a future with less manufacturing
GRANITE CITY — The altar and pipe organ have been removed from the old church in downtown Granite City, and the 1970s-era carpet has been replaced with paneled flooring. Where the pipe organ once was, there’s now a stage where up-and-coming bands will play next year, and podcasters will hold live tapings. Where the altar was, there is a VIP seating area. Garage-style doors have been installed in two of the brick walls so that when the weather’s decent, people will filter easily between the events inside, the food trucks in the square, and bocce ball matches on the patio.
wgel.com
Breese Man Killed In St. Clair County Crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Breese man Thursday morning. The crash occurred at 6:27 AM. 60 year old Keith E. VanNess, of Breese, was reportedly traveling eastbound on US 50, just east of North Rieder road in St. Clair County, in a passenger vehicle.
What is someone from St. Louis called? The STL demonym
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – What do you call someone from St. Louis? Many people from Pittsburgh call themselves Yinzers, Albuquerque residents are known as Burqueños, and folks from Los Angeles are known as Angelenos. It isn’t always clear what to call someone from a city or state. Indiana has Hoosiers and so does Missouri. But, […]
wgel.com
13 Unit Two Students Named State Scholars
Thirteen Bond County Community Unit 2 high school seniors were recently recognized as Illinois State Scholars during a district school board meeting. High School Principal Kara Harris identified the students. She began by explaining how the students are selected, which is determined by test scores and GPAs. The students selected were Charlee Stearns, Bailey Wilkerson, Paige Mathias, Ainsley Olson, Ava Curry, Megan Fitzgerald, Katelyn Ridens, Lilly Funneman, Owen Stevens, Carter Snow, Ellyn Miller, and Sidney Godier.
