The Knoxville Wrestling Squad has put together a nice start to the season. The Panthers have compiled a 6-1 dual record and have finished either 1st or 2nd in all of their Saturday meets with the 1st place coming at the Nodaway Valley Invitational in early December. The Panthers still have two wrestlers who are unbeaten heading into the second half of the season. Luke Spaur is 15-0 on the season and Chaz Graves has yet to lose a match in ten tries. Other wrestlers who have started strong are Daniel Gorskikh at 17-1 Andon Trout at 10-1 Tristan Sinnard at 14-4 and Tre DeRaad at 13-7. Knoxville will resume the season on January 5th in a South Central Conference quad with Albia, Cardinal and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO