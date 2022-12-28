Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Rose Parade Coming Monday for Pella Marching Dutch
After they first found out they were selected in October 2021 and with just over a year’s worth of work and anticipation growing since, the Pella Marching Dutch are about to “turn the corner” at the “Granddaddy of Them All” Monday. The band will participate...
kniakrls.com
Panthers vs Cancer T-Shirt Order Deadline
The Knoxville Panthers vs Cancer t-shirt orders for the event will end at 11:59 p.m. this evening. Knoxville varsity girls’ basketball coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS News that individuals still wanting a shirt can do so by going to Ramaeker’s website to order. The site is Knoxvilletshirts.com. Helping...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Michaela Bigaouette
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Michaela Bigaouette, Marion Country Treasurer, as we talk about the Real ID. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Shirley Horn
Funeral services for Shirley Horn, age 83, will be held Wednesday, January 4th, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Knoxville at 11:00 am with visitation an hour preceding the service. Another visitation will be held Tuesday evening, January 3rd from 6-8 pm at Mason Funeral Home in Pleasantville. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church in Knoxville or the Iowa Food Bank. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
kniakrls.com
Many Changes to Pella PD in 2022
Through a combination of retirement, attrition, and growth of the Pella Police Department, plenty of new faces arrived on the force in 2022. Pella Police Chief Shane McSheehy says with the addition of a K-9 unit and staff leaving for a variety of reasons — including retirement, there have been a lot of changes to the personnel in their hallways.
kniakrls.com
Boston Ave Replaced in Indianola with ARPA Funds
A major project completed in 2022 by the City of Indianola was the replacement of Boston Ave, with funds from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. Public Works Director Akhilesh “AP” Pal tells KNIA News the ARPA funds allowed the city to move forward with the project much faster than initially thought.
kniakrls.com
Helping Hands Still has Some Food Needs
Helping Hands Food Pantry and Crisis Shelter in Knoxville has been helping those in need for 38 years. Over the years, Helping Hands has taken care of people in Knoxville, Bussey, Columbia, Pleasantville, Tracy and Harvey areas with holiday baskets. According to Chuck Galeazzi, Director of Helping Hands Food Pantry,...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent and Craig Mobley, Knoxville Business Manager. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Basketball Playing Six Games in Twelve Days to Begin Year
The Indianola girls and boys basketball teams will have their work cut out for them to begin 2023, not only playing a tough schedule against a mix of conference and non-conference games, but play those games in a short amount of time. The Indians begin a six-game set played in just twelve days beginning with Grinnell on January 3rd, followed by at DC-G, home vs Johnston, then hosting Pella and Pella Christian, then finishing by hosting Waukee on Saturday, January 14th. Head coach Jeff Ebling tells KNIA Sports the team will have to dig deep and rely on their conditioning from over the winter break to get them through it. All six games will be broadcast live on 94.3 KNIA.
kniakrls.com
New Officers to Begin Training for Pella Police in January
A pair of new Pella Police Officers hired in late 2022 will begin working toward hitting the road as full-time officers soon. Mya Irlmeier was sworn in this October and Shawn Mason did so in the final Pella City Council meeting of the year earlier this month. Both look forward to serving the City of Pella and getting to know the community.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Wrestling Looking At Second Half Of The Season
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad has put together a nice start to the season. The Panthers have compiled a 6-1 dual record and have finished either 1st or 2nd in all of their Saturday meets with the 1st place coming at the Nodaway Valley Invitational in early December. The Panthers still have two wrestlers who are unbeaten heading into the second half of the season. Luke Spaur is 15-0 on the season and Chaz Graves has yet to lose a match in ten tries. Other wrestlers who have started strong are Daniel Gorskikh at 17-1 Andon Trout at 10-1 Tristan Sinnard at 14-4 and Tre DeRaad at 13-7. Knoxville will resume the season on January 5th in a South Central Conference quad with Albia, Cardinal and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk’s Top Sports Highlights of 2022
For Norwalk High School sports, it was a year full of outstanding team and individual accomplishments. Today, KNIA-KRLS Sports takes a look back at some of the top highlights of 2022. In February, the Warrior wrestling team sent five individuals to the 3A State Meet. Three earned medals, led by...
kniakrls.com
Iris Plummer
Visitation for Iris Plummer will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, Tuesday, January 3, at the Sully Community Church, with family present from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, January 4, also at the Sully Community Church. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Rose Parade Preview, Part Five
Director of the Pella Marching Dutch Color Guard Rachael Wurr discusses the ongoing trip in California. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Grand Theater Fundraiser is set for Roof Repairs
The Grand Theater in Knoxville has a roof that is leaking. According to Jocelyn Fee, Executive Director of the theater, there is a fundraiser going on to raise enough money to fix the roof. The roof needs to be replaced in the spring. Fee tells KNIA/KRLS News it will take...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk bowlers seek consistent rise in scores
Five meets into the season, the Norwalk bowling teams have combined to win half of their duals, and have high hopes for even more success in January and February. Two of the highlights so far have come from sophomores Julia Palen and Andrew Winfrey. Palen has a 200 game to her credit while Winfrey’s 278 rolled December 3 is the highest single-game score in school history.
kniakrls.com
Another Special Calendar Year Closes for Pella Dutch
The engine that is Pella High School athletics kept on churning in the year 2022, with many more special moments to look back on as the new year approaches. State success is often the measuring stick for the Dutch, and champions were crowned while wearing green and white, including:. The...
kniakrls.com
Three More Dates for Christmas Tree Pick Up in Pella
Those who missed out on collection dates this week in Pella for Christmas Trees still have three chances to have them picked up. Christmas trees placed on the curb by 7:00 a.m. will be picked-up January 4, 11, and 18 for City of Pella customers. Trees must be unwrapped and free from plastic bags, wire, nails, and stands in order to be picked up. Wreaths and roping with wire will be collected as normal household waste if placed within a closed City of Pella tote.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Public Library Early January Events
The Knoxville Public Library has two early January events on their schedule to help young ones stay busy prior to school starting up in Knoxville again January 5. Scheduled for Tuesday, January 3 is an event called Lego Fun from 10:30 a.m. until noon for children between the ages of 3-12. It is all about having fun with Lego creations.
kniakrls.com
Pella Marching Dutch Showcased at Disney; at Band Fest Today in Pasadena
Despite the rain, the Marching Dutch made the most of “”The Happiest Place On Earth” and made their way through Disneyland park for the first of three special performances as part of the Rose Parade experience. The band was able to enjoy the time before and after their march for the first of two days at the amusement park in Anaheim, after spending most of Thursday rehearsing and touring Warner Bros. Studios and Hollywood.
Comments / 0