Pierre, SD

South Dakota Searchlight

Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023

Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators. The centers in Rapid City, Yankton and Watertown will help locals avoid trips to the state-run Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton, the only […] The post Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023 appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Beresford's Blake Peterson transferring to SDSU from Iowa State

News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. You’ve seen it in the grocery store—the prices of everything continue to rise, especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls. Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police in Brookings looking for 16-year-old

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old boy. Authorities say Grason Baxter was last seen in Bruce, South Dakota Wednesday, but lives in Brookings. He is 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair. If you have any information on his location,...
BROOKINGS, SD
gowatertown.net

Woman injured in rollover south of Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The driver of a pickup was injured Tuesday night in a rollover on Interstate 29 five miles south of Watertown. The South Dakota Highway Patrol reports it happened just after 6:30 at mile marker 172. The pickup was southbound when the driver lost control due to icy roads....
WATERTOWN, SD
marshallradio.net

Two People Hospitalized After Collision on I-90 West of Worthington

WORTHINGTON, MN (KMHL) — Two people were injured when their vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 3:31 Tuesday afternoon, a 2003 Ford Escape and a 2013 Toyota Corolla were traveling westbound on Interstate 90 west of Worthington when they collided. The driver of...
WORTHINGTON, MN

