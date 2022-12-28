Read full article on original website
Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators. The centers in Rapid City, Yankton and Watertown will help locals avoid trips to the state-run Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton, the only […] The post Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023 appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. You’ve seen it in the grocery store—the prices of everything continue to rise, especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls. Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota...
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Brookings Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old boy. Authorities say Grason Baxter was last seen in Bruce, South Dakota Wednesday, but lives in Brookings. He is 5-foot, 4-inches tall, 110 pounds with brown hair. If you have any information on his location,...
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The driver of a pickup was injured Tuesday night in a rollover on Interstate 29 five miles south of Watertown. The South Dakota Highway Patrol reports it happened just after 6:30 at mile marker 172. The pickup was southbound when the driver lost control due to icy roads....
Two of the seven inmates whose sentences were commuted by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Christmas Eve were involved with deaths that occurred in Hughes and Lyman Counties in central South Dakota. 57-year-old Connie Hirsch of Blunt was sentenced May 17, 2012, to 35 years in prison for First-Degree...
WORTHINGTON, MN (KMHL) — Two people were injured when their vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 3:31 Tuesday afternoon, a 2003 Ford Escape and a 2013 Toyota Corolla were traveling westbound on Interstate 90 west of Worthington when they collided. The driver of...
VIVIAN, S.D. - Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow. Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man is dead after his snowmobile broke through a patch of thin ice on a lake in northeastern South Dakota. It occurred Sunday afternoon on Bitter Lake in Day County. Authorities began the search for the missing person on Sunday evening, after being...
