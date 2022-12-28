Read full article on original website
Mark Davis reportedly drove Raiders' Derek Carr decision
The Raiders’ Derek Carr decision has become this week’s top NFL storyline, and it sets up an interesting trade market for a player who has been loosely involved in trade rumors for years. It may not have been Josh McDaniels‘ decision to move in this direction. At least, not right now.
Commanders place LB Jon Bostic on IR
A pectoral injury will sideline Bostic, who has played in all 15 Washington games this season. It is unknown if Bostic suffered a significant pec injury, like he did last season. His previous such issue cost him 13 games in 2021. This further depletes a Washington linebacking corps that is...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
4 Lions Who Likely Will Not Return in 2023
Here are four Lions who likely will not return in 2023.
Patriots' Kyle Dugger scores 39-yard pick-six against Dolphins
In a key AFC East matchup against the Dolphins, the Patriots' defense came up with a big play.
Vikings vs. Packers final injury report has two players out
The Minnesota Vikings are just like most teams. They aren’t completely healthy going into week 17 but their injuries to key contributors are minimal. Going into Sunday’s rivalry game with the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings will have two players out and no other players listed on the injury report.
Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett playing vs Jets with 10 screws, plate in his hand. Abe Lucas out
Lockett plays 13 days after surgery to repair his broken left hand. Stone Forsythe makes his 1st career start for injured Abe Lucas.
Niners’ defense poses major challenge for Raiders in QB Stidham’s first NFL start
LAS VEGAS — Kyle Shanahan remembers being impressed with Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham at the 2019 Senior Bowl. The San Francisco 49ers coach knows little else about the new starter for the Raiders. Stidham is an unknown for the 49ers, who rank first in the NFL in scoring and total defense and figure to be […]
Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson has been benched multiple times by the New York Jets this season, which has led many to conclude that his days with the franchise are numbered. That may not necessarily be true. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was told by sources that Jets general manager Joe Douglas has no plans to shop Wilson... The post Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III left ESPN's College Football Playoff semifinals broadcast because his wife was in labor, but it turned out to be a false alarm
Robert Griffin III left a live ESPN broadcast because his pregnant wife called him. He flew four hours to her, but his wife didn't give birth.
Rob Gronkowski Says He Could '100 Percent' Beat Tom Brady at Pickleball
The former NFL star tells PEOPLE he loves playing the sport, as well as cornhole, and that he's focusing on winning at both in the New Year Add Gronk to the growing list of people who love pickleball! The 33-year-old former NFL player, also known as Rob Gronkowski, tells PEOPLE he could "a hundred percent" beat former teammate and good friend Tom Brady at the popular sport. "He knows his stuff," the former tight end adds on the red carpet at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala in St....
National Championship Ticket Information
After the conclusion of this weekend's games, the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off for the college football playoff trophy in the national title game on Jan. 9. These two teams last faced each other back in 2016 in the Liberty Bowl during Kirby Smart's first year as the ...
Rob Gronkowski interview: Gronk on if Tom Brady will retire, Super Bowl predictions, and more
If you watched the Christmas Day game between the LA Rams and Denver Broncos on Nickelodeon instead of CBS, you may have noticed a very familiar looking elf pop up to explain some of the NFL rules to younger viewers. Yep, that was Rob Gronkowski in a 6-foot-6 elf costume hanging out with Spongebob’s Patrick Star.
