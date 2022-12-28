Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across ArizonaArizona Weather ForceArizona State
Christine Brown Shares Final Video from 'Sister Wives' FilmingAMY KAPLANFlagstaff, AZ
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Flagstaff Named A Top Physically Fit City in the CountryGreyson FFlagstaff, AZ
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expectedBrenna TempleFlagstaff, AZ
Related
AZFamily
First Alert WX Day declared for winter storm in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re starting the new year in Arizona with a First Alert Weather Day as a big winter storm brings rain, snow and gusty winds to the state. Rain is starting to fall in the Phoenix area, with widespread rain expected around lunchtime. Some places could see rainfall amounts up to 3/4″. Higher rainfall totals are also a possibility with the chance for embedded thunderstorms. Be prepared for a windy day across the state, with gusts in northern Arizona reaching 40 mph. Here in the Valley, we could see gusts as high as 30 mph.
KTAR.com
Storm systems bring scattered rain, gusty winds to Phoenix
PHOENIX — The year started off wet and cold as a strong storm system made its way across Phoenix on Sunday. Much of the Valley recorded less than one-tenth of an inch of rain by noon, while the East Valley had higher amounts of rainfall. Rain gauges in Mesa,...
Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across Arizona
Not too much to say from the previous forecast with the exception of the chance of thunderstorms New Years Day for all metro areas, spanning from Flagstaff southward through the metros of Maricopa/Pinal/Pima County and areas surrounding there. Flagstaff will see 3-4″ of snow by noon on New Years, with the final tally of a foot of snow by the time the storm moves on out.
ABC 15 News
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? New Year's Day 2023
Arizona is ringing in the new year with a big winter storm!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Sunday at 12:30 p.m.) See the full forecast or check interactive radar for your area...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Tracking the first BIG winter storm of 2023
PHOENIX — Our first BIG winter storm of the New Year is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, thunderstorms, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air for this afternoon. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain...
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
AZFamily
Rain & snow to ring in the new year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A few scattered showers this morning in the Valley should give way to a partly sunny and dry afternoon. Look for morning temperatures in the 50s to warm to the low 60s today. Temperatures climb to the upper 60s on Saturday, which will likely be a dry...
KTAR.com
Phoenix to ring in the new year with rain, high country to get more snow
PHOENIX — If your New Year’s resolution is to spend more time outside, this weekend in Phoenix may not provide the best weather conditions. Steady rain will blanket the Valley on Sunday, the first day of 2023, according to the National Weather Service. Rain chances are at 100%...
AZFamily
Valley rain and mountain snow
Big weather changes on the way as winter storm heads toward Arizona. A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Sunday due to expected snow in the mountains and rain in the Valley. First Alert WX Day declared for New Year's Day. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. A cold...
kjas.com
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
Final Forecast: Strong Storm System to Move into Southern California Later Today, Tonight, and into New Years Day
Southern California Weather Force has issued the final forecast for rain, snow, and wind projections within the strong storm system that has been expected here within the Raiden Storm Pattern so read on for details …
ABC 15 News
Winter weather hits the Valley and high country
PHOENIX — Winter weather moved through the Valley and into the high country, causing highway closures and some flooding in the Valley. While the rain was inconvenient for some, for others like Anthony Juarez and his son it means an opportunity for quality time. “Look at the fish,” Juarez...
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Arizona Tonight into Wednesday, Bringing Renewed Precipitation
The first storm front out of a series of them will move into Arizona today, first starting across Northwest State this evening, spreading south and east into the metros by early Wednesday morning with heavy rainfall and mountain snow, continuing on and off over the afternoon, evening, and night on Wednesday so read on for details ...
travel2next.com
24 National Parks In Arizona
Arizona, ‘The Grand Canyon State’ may be home to one of the most famous capital letter National Parks in America, but it has other incredible national parks to see. Of course, many people heading to the state will choose to visit the Grand Canyon. Around 5.9 million people visit the Grand Canyon annually, making it the second most popular national park in the United States after the Smoky Mountains in North Carolina and Tennessee.
AZFamily
Showers tapering off, snow continues in eastern AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What a fantastic winter storm for Arizona!. Much needed rain and mountain snow has been falling since the early mornings hours. Rain amounts have been variable across the Valley, but according the Phoenix Rainfall Index, the average around the Valley gauges has been a half of an inch with 100% coverage. That means all the gauges within a 40 mile radius of downtown Phoenix received measurable rain.
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
activenorcal.com
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
ABC 15 News
One person injured following DPS pursuit, crash in eastern Arizona
One person was injured after a pursuit involving the Arizona Department of Public Safety in eastern Arizona Saturday evening. The incident occurred sometime before 11 p.m. Saturday along U.S.-191, which runs near the eastern border of the state, through much of Apache County. At one point during the pursuit, a...
12news.com
RECAP: How much snow fell in Arizona's High Country Wednesday?
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Valley may have gotten rain like it was Monsoon, but temperatures in Arizona's High Country were anything but summery! With some areas reporting over a foot of snow, winter weather is in full force up north. Much of Arizona's precipitation on Wednesday was driven by...
Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region in the next day, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
Comments / 0