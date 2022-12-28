Those who missed out on collection dates this week in Pella for Christmas Trees still have three chances to have them picked up. Christmas trees placed on the curb by 7:00 a.m. will be picked-up January 4, 11, and 18 for City of Pella customers. Trees must be unwrapped and free from plastic bags, wire, nails, and stands in order to be picked up. Wreaths and roping with wire will be collected as normal household waste if placed within a closed City of Pella tote.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO