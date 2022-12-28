Read full article on original website
Iris Plummer
Visitation for Iris Plummer will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, Tuesday, January 3, at the Sully Community Church, with family present from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, January 4, also at the Sully Community Church. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Morton
Funeral services for Larry Morton, 93, will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment will be at the Chariton Cemetery followed by a luncheon for a time of fellowship and sharing at the funeral home. Family will receive friends on...
Helping Hands Still has Some Food Needs
Helping Hands Food Pantry and Crisis Shelter in Knoxville has been helping those in need for 38 years. Over the years, Helping Hands has taken care of people in Knoxville, Bussey, Columbia, Pleasantville, Tracy and Harvey areas with holiday baskets. According to Chuck Galeazzi, Director of Helping Hands Food Pantry,...
Rose Parade Coming Monday for Pella Marching Dutch
After they first found out they were selected in October 2021 and with just over a year’s worth of work and anticipation growing since, the Pella Marching Dutch are about to “turn the corner” at the “Granddaddy of Them All” Monday. The band will participate...
Panthers vs Cancer T-Shirt Order Deadline
The Knoxville Panthers vs Cancer t-shirt orders for the event will end at 11:59 p.m. this evening. Knoxville varsity girls’ basketball coach Matt Ritchhart tells KNIA/KRLS News that individuals still wanting a shirt can do so by going to Ramaeker’s website to order. The site is Knoxvilletshirts.com. Helping...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Michaela Bigaouette
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Michaela Bigaouette, Marion Country Treasurer, as we talk about the Real ID. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Many Changes to Pella PD in 2022
Through a combination of retirement, attrition, and growth of the Pella Police Department, plenty of new faces arrived on the force in 2022. Pella Police Chief Shane McSheehy says with the addition of a K-9 unit and staff leaving for a variety of reasons — including retirement, there have been a lot of changes to the personnel in their hallways.
Grand Theater Fundraiser is set for Roof Repairs
The Grand Theater in Knoxville has a roof that is leaking. According to Jocelyn Fee, Executive Director of the theater, there is a fundraiser going on to raise enough money to fix the roof. The roof needs to be replaced in the spring. Fee tells KNIA/KRLS News it will take...
Rose Parade Update #2 – Rehearsal Thursday
The Pella Marching Dutch are getting their final steps of practice in ahead of big performances this weekend. More updates coming from California on 92.1 KRLS!
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent and Craig Mobley, Knoxville Business Manager. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Indianola City Council to Consider Development Plan
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session Tuesday due to the New Year’s Day holiday being observed on Monday. The council will consider plats on the Indianola Industrial Park Infrastructure Project, a rezoning request from the Warren County Historical Society, and hold a public hearing on an offer to buy property. The council will also hear an update regarding the Deer Run Planned Unit Development plan modification, hold a public hearing on a Comprehensive Plan Amendment for the 6th Street Sub-Area Plan, and consider a resolution approving a contract with MSA for a Parks and Open Spaces Master Plan.
Three More Dates for Christmas Tree Pick Up in Pella
Those who missed out on collection dates this week in Pella for Christmas Trees still have three chances to have them picked up. Christmas trees placed on the curb by 7:00 a.m. will be picked-up January 4, 11, and 18 for City of Pella customers. Trees must be unwrapped and free from plastic bags, wire, nails, and stands in order to be picked up. Wreaths and roping with wire will be collected as normal household waste if placed within a closed City of Pella tote.
Pella City Council to Receive Extensive Updates About Rec Center
At their first meeting of the new year, the Pella City Council will receive a presentation about the progress of developing plans for a new recreation facility in the community. During policy and planning Tuesday, representatives with Shive-Hattery will provide an update. In July of 2022, Council approved an Architectural...
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/31/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 29 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: TEN PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, SIX MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO SUSPICIOUS VEHICLES, TWO LIVESTOCK CALLS, ONE RESCUE, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE VEHICLE INSPECTION, ONE RETURN CALL, ONE DOMESTIC, AND FOUR OTHER CALLS.
Knoxville Public Library Early January Events
The Knoxville Public Library has two early January events on their schedule to help young ones stay busy prior to school starting up in Knoxville again January 5. Scheduled for Tuesday, January 3 is an event called Lego Fun from 10:30 a.m. until noon for children between the ages of 3-12. It is all about having fun with Lego creations.
Knoxville City Council Meets Tuesday
The Knoxville City Council will meet in regular session January 3 at 6:15 p.m. at the Municipal Building,. On the agenda is a resolution for approving plans, specifications, form of contract, notice to bidders and estimate of cost and ordering bids for Edwards Park improvements. There will also be reports...
Norwalk’s Top Sports Highlights of 2022
For Norwalk High School sports, it was a year full of outstanding team and individual accomplishments. Today, KNIA-KRLS Sports takes a look back at some of the top highlights of 2022. In February, the Warrior wrestling team sent five individuals to the 3A State Meet. Three earned medals, led by...
Let’s Talk Pella – Rose Parade Preview, Part Four
Former Director of the Marching Dutch Guy Blair shares his Rose Parade memories and connects the previous generations of the band with the current group heading west this week. Tune into 92.1 KRLS December 29th through January 3rd for special updates from California. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
New Year’s Holiday Closings
Due to the New Year’s Day holiday falling on Sunday, the City of Indianola will be closed Monday, including City Hall, the Indianola Library, and Indianola Parks and Rec. The Warren County Administration Building and county offices will also be closed. Most financial institutions and many other businesses also close to recognize the holiday, and anyone requiring their services should plan to do so on Tuesday.
Warren County Emergency Management Advises Signing Up for Alert System
The alert system for severe weather, natural disasters, boil orders, and more has been updated for Warren County residents, using the Alert Iowa system. Warren County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Bass tells KNIA News if you were signed up for the old system, you may have to sign up again as the transition wasn’t as smooth as they would have hoped, but the new system will update you on severe weather in different areas of the county, and a lot of other information you may want to know or need to know.
