newyorkconstructionreport.com

Newark targets homelessness with strategic plan

The City of Newark’s strategic plan to end chronic homelessness: The Path Home: Collaborating Across Our Community brings together ideas from more than public, private, business, and non-profit sectors. The plan aims to end chronic homelessness across the city over the next three years by building housing and “eliminating...
NEWARK, NJ
wpgtalkradio.com

New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
EDISON, NJ
The Jewish Press

Assaults on NY Jews: 17% Committed By Muslims

There’s a lot of talk about the high rates of antisemitic hate crimes. The problem is that hate crime reporting tends to condense assaults, vandalism, and verbal abuse. What is much more useful is focusing on actual assaults to see where the danger lies. Dov Hikind and Americans for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Talk 1490

Trail Of Empowerment: Newark Native Hassan Abdus-Sabur Leads Cycling Fundraiser To Create HBCU Scholarships

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. For Newark native Hassan Abdus-Sabur, cycling symbolizes a sense of freedom and perseverance; exploring paths less traveled, finding a rhythm in the midst of change, and opening his eyes and mind to new sights and realizations along his life’s trail. The outdoor pastime he developed an affinity for while riding through the city as a youngster, has evolved into an avenue for social change in adulthood. The Brick City biker—who founded the HBCU Scholarship Bike Ride—is using cycling to economically empower scholars at historically Black colleges and universities.
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Report Says North Jersey is 5th Most Competitive Rental Market in U.S.

A new study claims that skyrocketing rents on the west side of the Hudson River have caused a swath of northern New Jersey to become one of the hottest rental markets in the country. RentCafe, a California-based company that tracks real estate trends, recently released their 2022 year-end report. The...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Labor of love: West Orange and Maplewood women start store to benefit the autism community

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Beloved Bath, a business in Maplewood, is transforming how the world views people with autism and their capabilities. Business partners and longtime friends Pat Miller, of West Orange, and Pam Kattouf, of Maplewood, have created a place filled with amazing scents and a caring mindset for customers with both specialized and general needs. Beloved Bath offers on-site vocational training and personalized care for its employees with autism and other specialized needs.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
News 12

Mayor: Fire in Paterson injures 1 firefighter, displaces 27

A firefighter was injured while battling an apartment fire in Paterson Sunday morning, according to the city’s mayor. Mayor Andre Sayegh tells News 12 that the fire started on the 200 block of Harrison Street. The mayor says that 27 people were displaced. The American Red Cross was on...
PATERSON, NJ
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Paterson, NJ

Visitors eyeing free things to do in Paterson will discover various factors that set the city apart in northeastern New Jersey. First, Paterson is the largest city and the seat of Passaic County. Second, it is the first planned industrial center in the U.S., with the Passaic River and its...
PATERSON, NJ
New York Post

George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental, moved amid campaign

Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent on time, but left the place in ruins. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos said. The modest abode measures 960 square feet. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Photos obtained by The Post show the residence...
QUEENS, NY
jerseydigs.com

Why are So Many Historic Buildings in Newark Still Being Demolished?

The restoration of the Krueger-Scott Mansion is a feel-good story for Newark. The 19th-century home of a German brewer — then later the city’s first black millionairess — will now become the headquarters of Makerhood, a company dedicated to fostering black entrepreneurs. But will it inspire similar restorations?
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Police: Newark reports 50 homicides in 2022 – lowest number in 60 years

Newark city officials say that crime is down in New Jersey’s largest city – and have the statistics to back it up. Newark police say that the biggest takeaway from the data released on Friday is that the city reported 50 homicides in 2022 – the lowest amount in 60 years. There was a 15% drop in murders, according to police, as well as a 35% drop in shooting victims.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
NEWARK, NJ

