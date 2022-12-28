Read full article on original website
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
newyorkconstructionreport.com
Newark targets homelessness with strategic plan
The City of Newark’s strategic plan to end chronic homelessness: The Path Home: Collaborating Across Our Community brings together ideas from more than public, private, business, and non-profit sectors. The plan aims to end chronic homelessness across the city over the next three years by building housing and “eliminating...
theobserver.com
Town awards 90-day contract to RWJBH for local ambulance services; Kearny EMS ends at midnight, Jan. 1
The Town of Kearny has a new emergency ambulance service provider, replacing Kearny EMS, which advised the town it was going out of business, effective New Year’s Day, after two decades of local service. The town governing body voted 7-0, on Thursday, Dec. 29, with Mayor Alberto Santos and...
wpgtalkradio.com
New Jersey Has The World’s Largest One Of These (Photos)
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
The Jewish Press
Assaults on NY Jews: 17% Committed By Muslims
There’s a lot of talk about the high rates of antisemitic hate crimes. The problem is that hate crime reporting tends to condense assaults, vandalism, and verbal abuse. What is much more useful is focusing on actual assaults to see where the danger lies. Dov Hikind and Americans for...
NJDOH Investigates Cluster of Legionnaires’ Disease Near Border of Passaic & Bergen Counties
A cluster of Legionnaire's disease was confirmed near the Passaic and Bergen county bordersPhoto byNational Cancer InstituteonUnsplash. A cluster of Legionnaires disease cases in residents across Passaic and Bergen has led the NJ Department of Health to investigate.
News Talk 1490
Trail Of Empowerment: Newark Native Hassan Abdus-Sabur Leads Cycling Fundraiser To Create HBCU Scholarships
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. For Newark native Hassan Abdus-Sabur, cycling symbolizes a sense of freedom and perseverance; exploring paths less traveled, finding a rhythm in the midst of change, and opening his eyes and mind to new sights and realizations along his life’s trail. The outdoor pastime he developed an affinity for while riding through the city as a youngster, has evolved into an avenue for social change in adulthood. The Brick City biker—who founded the HBCU Scholarship Bike Ride—is using cycling to economically empower scholars at historically Black colleges and universities.
Another unhappy New Year for family of man fatally shot by Newark officer
It will be two years ago Sunday that Carl Dorsey III was fatally shot by a Newark police detective in a chaotic scene captured on a black-and-white surveillance video, and this New Year’s Day promises to be another unhappy one for the family of the 39-year-old truck driver and father of three.
jerseydigs.com
Report Says North Jersey is 5th Most Competitive Rental Market in U.S.
A new study claims that skyrocketing rents on the west side of the Hudson River have caused a swath of northern New Jersey to become one of the hottest rental markets in the country. RentCafe, a California-based company that tracks real estate trends, recently released their 2022 year-end report. The...
essexnewsdaily.com
Labor of love: West Orange and Maplewood women start store to benefit the autism community
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Beloved Bath, a business in Maplewood, is transforming how the world views people with autism and their capabilities. Business partners and longtime friends Pat Miller, of West Orange, and Pam Kattouf, of Maplewood, have created a place filled with amazing scents and a caring mindset for customers with both specialized and general needs. Beloved Bath offers on-site vocational training and personalized care for its employees with autism and other specialized needs.
News 12
Mayor: Fire in Paterson injures 1 firefighter, displaces 27
A firefighter was injured while battling an apartment fire in Paterson Sunday morning, according to the city’s mayor. Mayor Andre Sayegh tells News 12 that the fire started on the 200 block of Harrison Street. The mayor says that 27 people were displaced. The American Red Cross was on...
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Paterson, NJ
Visitors eyeing free things to do in Paterson will discover various factors that set the city apart in northeastern New Jersey. First, Paterson is the largest city and the seat of Passaic County. Second, it is the first planned industrial center in the U.S., with the Passaic River and its...
Another NJ school district will revive their indoor masking policy upon return from break
A New Jersey school district plans to return to a universal masking policy when classes resume after winter break in January.
George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental, moved amid campaign
Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent on time, but left the place in ruins. “They had four dogs and they did a lot of damage to the place, so they left,” Nancy Pothos said. The modest abode measures 960 square feet. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Photos obtained by The Post show the residence...
Christmas Day murder in Jersey City, NJ leaves one dead
JERSEY CITY — A local man is charged with murder for the killing of another city resident on Christmas Day. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, 46-year-old Khaliq Lockett was shot in the torso on Sunday around 6 p.m. Jersey City cops responded to the scene near the...
jerseydigs.com
Why are So Many Historic Buildings in Newark Still Being Demolished?
The restoration of the Krueger-Scott Mansion is a feel-good story for Newark. The 19th-century home of a German brewer — then later the city’s first black millionairess — will now become the headquarters of Makerhood, a company dedicated to fostering black entrepreneurs. But will it inspire similar restorations?
News 12
Police: Newark reports 50 homicides in 2022 – lowest number in 60 years
Newark city officials say that crime is down in New Jersey’s largest city – and have the statistics to back it up. Newark police say that the biggest takeaway from the data released on Friday is that the city reported 50 homicides in 2022 – the lowest amount in 60 years. There was a 15% drop in murders, according to police, as well as a 35% drop in shooting victims.
Jersey City resident picked herself up and now works wonders
Jalisa Williams still has flashbacks of when she was a 3-year-old girl walking into the York Street Project building on 89th York Street with her mother. Now, 25 years later, she walks in that same building under a different mindset. “I want to show people you could always take a...
Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
