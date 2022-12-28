Read full article on original website
Luzerne County Sunoco robbed at gunpoint
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating an armed robbery in Luzerne County. Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, state police say they responded to the report of an armed robbery at the Sunoco in the 500 block of the Cando Expressway, Hazle Township. Investigators said a white male around 5’10” […]
One person hospitalized after gunshot to the head in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman has been hospitalized after suffering a ‘life-threatening’ gunshot wound early to the head, Sunday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday, January 1, around 5:15 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was shot in the head in front of numerous people, in the VIP parking lot of the […]
Cat found under hood of car in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Chuck Petrovich has worked on cars for decades. Last week, he came to work at his shop, Cougar Auto in Peckville, to fix a customer's car. He wasn't prepared for what was under that hood. "I took it for a test drive for about a...
skooknews.com
Barnesville Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Barnesville man. Kenneth Kryworuka, 49, is wanted on two active bench warrants, and is declared an Absconder violating the conditions governing parole. Additionally, Kryworuka failed to appear at Magisterial District Court 21-3-05 on June 7, 2022, for a preliminary hearing.
WGAL
Shots fired at Geisinger Hospital
DANVILLE, Pa. — One person was killed in a shooting at Geisinger Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania. According to the Montour County Coroner, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick was returning from her shift at Geisinger Medical Center when she was shot multiple times. The coroner's release says a person of...
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
Hazle Twp. gas station robbed at gunpoint
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A Sunoco Gas Station in Hazle Township was robbed Friday evening by a man armed with a handgun, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police. Patrol unit members from the Hazleton barracks of the state police were called to...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
One killed in incident at Geisinger; hospital remains on lockdown
UPDATE: https://shensentinel.com/news/coroner-one-killed-at-geisinger-killer-at-large/. MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Montour County – One person is dead and the alleged killer is at large, Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn told the media Friday. Lynn said the incident happened around 5pm in an employee parking lot near the Life Flight hangar at the main campus of...
Geisinger shooting victim identified
Danville, Pa. — The woman gunned down in the parking lot of Geisinger Medical Center Friday night has been identified as a 49-year-old Berwick woman. Officials say the suspect in the shooting of Vikki Wetzel has been connected to a fatal vehicle crash that occurred about 45 minutes later on Route 42 near Weiser State Forest in Conyngham Township. In that crash, a male who appeared to have suffered a...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
UPDATE: Berwick woman, employee, identified as Geisinger victim; alleged suspect killed near Aristes
MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Montour County – Two tragedies an hour apart Friday evening are connected, according to the coroners in Montour and Columbia Counties. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the victim of Friday’s shooting at Geisinger Medical Center as Vikki Wetzel, 49, of Berwick. She was returning to...
Blaze destroys Williamsport home
Eldred Township, Pa. — A fire ripped through a two-story home Friday night, burning it to the ground, officials say. No one was home at the time the blaze was reported at the home in the 5200 block of Northway Road in Williamsport. Firefighters from Eldred Township were dispatched to the home just before 9 p.m. Additional crews from Hepburn Township were called to assist the second-alarm blaze, which leveled the home.
sauconsource.com
Riegelsville Woman Killed After Walking into Traffic on Rt. 33: Police
A Christmas Day tragedy took place on Rt. 33, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced Friday in a statement. According to police, shortly before 1:45 p.m. a 46-year-old Riegelsville borough woman was struck by a northbound tractor-trailer after parking her vehicle on the right shoulder and walking into traffic near mile marker 3.6. That mile marker is just south of where the highway crosses underneath Rt. 22 in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.
Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home
LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire at a vacant home in Luzerne Borough Thursday afternoon. The Luzerne Borough Fire Department Chief tells Eyewitness News a fire broke out in a home in the 800 block of Miller Street around 2:50 p.m. The one-story structure was classified as abandoned after […]
Fate of monkeys lost near Interstate 80 near Danville is unknown
This article originally published on Jan. 22, 2022. The story of the missing monkeys following a crash on I-80 made national headlines and raised concerns of the safety of transporting laboratory animals. Updated Jan. 23: State Police said all monkeys have been accounted for, according to release issued at 7:16 p.m. on Jan. 22. The Associated Press reported that the Centers for Disease Control said the monkeys were humanely euthanized. NorthcentralPa.com has reached out to the CDC to ask why the monkeys were euthanized. ...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
UPDATE: West Arlington St. fire ruled arson
SHENANDOAH – Friday morning’s fire at a vacant double-block home on the west end has been ruled arson, according to the borough fire chief. Rick Examitas said the fire, which damaged the long-vacant duplex at 325-327 West Arlington, was arson. Anyone with information related to the fire should...
pahomepage.com
One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation
One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation. One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid …. One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation. A New Years’ Eve countdown… to noon?. A New Years' Eve countdown... to noon?. Here’s what we know the...
Berks Teen Attacked Brother With Knife: State Police
A teenager in Berks County faces criminal charges for attacking his older brother with a pocket knife, authorities say. Police were called to a home on the 2500 block of Main Street in Union Township at about 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 for a reported domestic disturbance, state troopers said in a release.
One dead after shooting in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead in Williamsport after being shot numerous times. According to a press release, within the 1100 block of Williamsport, Quahdeir Durrant, 25, was shot multiple times at the intersection of West Fourth and Grier Streets. As the release reads he was transported to an area hospital where […]
Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center
DANVILLE — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Medical Center Danville campus as police are a
Mayor pleas for public's assistance regarding Friday night shooting, victim identified
Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting Friday as 25-year-old Quahdeir Durant of Williamsport. Durant was taken to UPMC Williamsport emergency room and was pronounced dead at 2:54 a.m., according to Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. Durant was taken to the hospital by ambulance after being shot multiple times shortly before 11:45 p.m. Dec. 30. An autopsy is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023, Kiessling...
