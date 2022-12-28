Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Judge Considers Change Of Location For Brandt Trial
MCHENRY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/KFGO) – A judge will consider a change of trial location request in the case of a man charged with murder in the September death of another man in McHenry, North Dakota. Shannon Brandt is accused of running down 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with his car following a...
newsdakota.com
Natural Gas Leak Contained in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Jamestown fire crews responded to a natural gas leak in the northeastern part of the city. A meter leaking natural gas at 2114 4th St. NE in Jamestown was reported around 3:15 pm on Wednesday afternoon. MDU was working on the meter when the leak occurred. City...
newsdakota.com
Karolina Wegenast
Karolina Wegenast, 98, of Edgeley, ND, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Manor St. Joseph, Edgeley. Karolina Welder was born May 18, 1924 in Napoleon, ND, to Valentine and Clara (Glatt) Welder. The family moved to Edgeley, ND in 1934. After high school she completed a business course at Matchie Business College and used what she learned to work for Bridgeman Russell Creamery in Jamestown and later for the Edgeley Community Creamery.
newsdakota.com
Douglas Cuypers
Douglas Cuypers, 79, went peacefully to the Lord December 25 at Casa De Paz Health Center, Sioux City IA. Doug was born February 23, 1943 to Leonard and Florence (Kaffman) Cuypers and raised in the Dickey area. He spent time in the Navy worked as a farmhand, road construction, contractor, handyman and over the road trucker.
valleynewslive.com
Special ring dropped into Valley City Salvation Army Red Kettle
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Barnes County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign will soon come to a close at their locations in Valley City. Spokesman Lee Isensee found something special inside one of the Red Kettles. He said someone donated a family wedding ring that had been a keepsake for decades.
newsdakota.com
Explosive Fourth Quarter Powers Jimmies to Win over Vikings
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Three quarters of tight basketball was blown apart by an epic explosion for the Jimmie women Friday night in Valley City. Kia Tower hit two quick threes to start the fourth, on her way to a 24-point night, and sparking a 20-3 Jimmie run that spanned 7:35 of the fourth quarter, as the University of Jamestown turned away Valley City State 75-54.
newsdakota.com
Carrington Girls Cruise Past Griggs-Midkota 74-16
Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)——The ninth rated Carrington Cardinals forced 41 Griggs-Midkota (GM) Titan turnovers and rolled to a 74-16 District 5 victory. Haley Wolsky scored a game high 20 points with Olivia Threadgold (11), Kenadie Pazdernik (10), and Edyn Hoornaert (10) also scoring in double figures to pace the Cardinal offense. Madi Johnson added 9 points as well for the Cards. The Titans were paced by Kaylee Johnson with 6 points. GM dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-1 in District 5 play and Carrington improved to 8-0 overall and 1-0 in District 5. Carrington will travel to Medina next Tuesday to play M-P-B at 7:30 and the game will be aired on AM 1600 KDAK (THE CARDINAL), FM 100.1, and www.newsdakota.com.
newsdakota.com
MPB Wins Over Carrington Thursday Afternoon in OT
PINGREE, N.D. (Newsdakota.com) In a tightly contested contest, featuring six ties throughout the game, Medina/Pingree/Buchanan defeats the Carrington Cardinals 51-49 in overtime. MPB is 1-0, Carrington suffers their first loss of the year and are 3-1. The Cardinals were down by 10 points with about four in a half minutes left to play in the fourth quarter, but some hot shooting by Sophomore Guard Josh Bickett helped them tie the game at 44 and send it to overtime. The Thunder hit some big field goals and free throws to help them get the win in OT. Leading the way for MPB was Josh Moser with 21, Rylen Wick added 18, including four 3-pointers. The Cardinals were led by Bickett with 14, 13 of them in the fourth quarter, Grady Shipman 12 and Jack Erickson fouled out in the fourth quarter with 10.
