PINGREE, N.D. (Newsdakota.com) In a tightly contested contest, featuring six ties throughout the game, Medina/Pingree/Buchanan defeats the Carrington Cardinals 51-49 in overtime. MPB is 1-0, Carrington suffers their first loss of the year and are 3-1. The Cardinals were down by 10 points with about four in a half minutes left to play in the fourth quarter, but some hot shooting by Sophomore Guard Josh Bickett helped them tie the game at 44 and send it to overtime. The Thunder hit some big field goals and free throws to help them get the win in OT. Leading the way for MPB was Josh Moser with 21, Rylen Wick added 18, including four 3-pointers. The Cardinals were led by Bickett with 14, 13 of them in the fourth quarter, Grady Shipman 12 and Jack Erickson fouled out in the fourth quarter with 10.

CARRINGTON, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO