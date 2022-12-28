HMTC is excited to announce a new location. To our fortune it is right smack-dab in the middle of downtown Hanford. We are readying it to be fully functional sometime in January. What is special about the timing is that it about coincides with Hanford Multicultural Theater’s sixth anniversary. HMTC opened its doors on Feb. 1, 2017.

HANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO