yourcentralvalley.com
Hella Fresno announces a big giveaway
Hella Fresno, formerly Sketches Get Stitches, is a team of graphic designers and artists helping local businesses create compelling brands. They can create embroidery, custom stickers, social media graphics, and more. As part of the Hell Fresno rebrand, co-owner Roeski Doeski hosted a logo design give away and the winner...
KMPH.com
Local doctor celebrates retirement after decades of contribution to the medical community
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A long-time member of the medical community celebrated his retirement Wednesday with friends, family, and members of the community in Fresno. Dr. Terry “Hutch” Hutchison is said to be one smart cookie and specializes in both pediatric and adult epilepsy, as well as pediatric neurology, as a clinical professor at UCSF Fresno.
Hanford Sentinel
Theater company finds a new home | HMTC This Week
HMTC is excited to announce a new location. To our fortune it is right smack-dab in the middle of downtown Hanford. We are readying it to be fully functional sometime in January. What is special about the timing is that it about coincides with Hanford Multicultural Theater’s sixth anniversary. HMTC opened its doors on Feb. 1, 2017.
Hanford Sentinel
Sol de Mexico brings mariachi to the Visalia Fox
Sol de Mexico is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre on Feb. 14. The show will begin at 7 p.m. and the doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are now on sale to the public. To purchase tickets, please visit www.foxvisalia.org, call 559-625-1369 or stop by the Fox Office at 308 W. Main Street, Visalia.
Hanford Sentinel
Maria's shines bright in the Hanford Mall
Shining brightly in the Hanford Mall is a cozy little jewelry and gift shop. Rocio Arellano, owner of Maria’s, said that her aim is to offer "really good jewelry for less money" because she feels that people "want to spend less" these days. Arellano is no newbie on the...
Death notices for Dec. 29
Norman Eugene Galloway, age 95, of Hanford, California passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Donald Peterson Lent, age 91, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
‘I’m hoping to bring my father home’: Search for Ulysses Carr continues 33 days later
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The family for 86 year old Ulysses Carr is holding onto hope after he was last seen more than 30 days ago. It has been 33 days of heartbreak for the Carr family. Just two weeks after Carr’s disappearance his wife of more than 60 years Lucy Carr died. Eric Carr’s […]
The recount process for the 16th State Senate District is closer to an end
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican candidate David Shepard challenged election results earlier this month after 20 votes separated the 16th State Senate District results. The 16th Senate District includes parts of Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare counties and only Fresno and Kern counties have finalized their recounted results. However, for Kern County to get those […]
KMJ
Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
Visalia fire displaces 10 residents, Visalia FD says
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An early morning apartment fire in Visalia displaced 10 residents on Thursday, according to the Visalia Fire Department. Fire officials say around 2:30 a.m. they responded to an apartment fire on the 1300 block of South Central. Upon arrival, fire crews said the two-story six-unit apartment building had smoke coming from […]
thesungazette.com
Suspect identified in Green Olive shooting
VISALIA – A few weeks after the shooting that left David Luna dead and another injured, the Visalia Police Department identified the shooter and arrested two for being accessories to homicide. On Dec. 22, the Violent Crimes Unit identified persons of interest including the shooter, identified as Angel Cazares,...
KMPH.com
Local bodybuilder wins Mr. Olympia in historic run
Fresno native Erin Banks was named the men's physique champion in the Mr. Olympia and Arnold Classic competition this year. It's a feat no bodybuilder has ever accomplished. The Clovis East graduate says he began his fitness journey for his daughter five years ago. He lost forty pounds in four months and became a personal trainer.
KMPH.com
Armed patient at St. Agnes causes false reports of active shooter
An elderly man suffering from a medical issue caused a stir on Friday when medical staff saw he was armed with a small handgun. The unconscious man was brought to the emergency room at St. Agnes Medical Center in Fresno for treatment. When he woke up he told the nurse...
Hanford Sentinel
Business shakeups, post-COVID and more: The Sentinel's Top Stories of 2022
Between elections, the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, crime and the opening and closing of local businesses, it’s been quite a year in Kings County. Here’s a list of the Sentinel’s Top 10 most popular news stories of 2023, in chronological order. Jan. 7: Woman pleads...
Tulare PD identify suspect of assault with a blunt object
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Tulare Police Department have identified the suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon. Police say that on November 24, 2022, a female entered a local convenience store on the 100 block of North J Street with a blunt object similar to a billy club […]
thesungazette.com
Sheriff’s deputies find body in Tulare
Just after 1:30 a.m., on Dec. 26 Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 20400 Block of Road 44 in Tulare for a fight. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
GV Wire
Buckets of Rain in Store for Fresno Until Mid-January
Coming days and weeks could deliver huge amounts of precipitation to the Central Valley and Sierra, according to forecast models. The Global Forecast System anticipates a blanket of participation over the next seven days for California. And, the Valley floor, foothills, and Southern Sierra are expected to get the biggest drenching.
$12,000 check fraud: Fresno County Sheriff’s Office looking for this suspect
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 103-year-old woman had a $12,000 check stolen – and it was fraudulently cashed at a check-cashing business in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the victim reached out to the state in October to let them know that her $12,000 check had not arrived. State […]
thesungazette.com
Third strike leads to life sentence for Tulare offender
VISALIA – Following two prior offenses, Bennie Valdez struck out on his chances by committing an attempted burglary and assault with a firearm. On Dec. 20, Valdez, 27, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court for a 2018 crime that earned him his third “strike” under the California Three Strike Law. This law can yield a defendant 25 years to life in prison following two prior offenses considered violent or serious felonies. Valdez was found guilty by a jury on June 28, 2022 for attempted first-degree burglary, assault with a firearm, brandishing a firearm and delaying a peace officer.
Elderly man in hospital after assault and robbery in Clovis, suspect arrested
A robbery suspect is in custody after severely injuring elderly man and stealing his cell phone in Clovis.
