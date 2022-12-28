ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

yourcentralvalley.com

Hella Fresno announces a big giveaway

Hella Fresno, formerly Sketches Get Stitches, is a team of graphic designers and artists helping local businesses create compelling brands. They can create embroidery, custom stickers, social media graphics, and more. As part of the Hell Fresno rebrand, co-owner Roeski Doeski hosted a logo design give away and the winner...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Theater company finds a new home | HMTC This Week

HMTC is excited to announce a new location. To our fortune it is right smack-dab in the middle of downtown Hanford. We are readying it to be fully functional sometime in January. What is special about the timing is that it about coincides with Hanford Multicultural Theater’s sixth anniversary. HMTC opened its doors on Feb. 1, 2017.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Sol de Mexico brings mariachi to the Visalia Fox

Sol de Mexico is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre on Feb. 14. The show will begin at 7 p.m. and the doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are now on sale to the public. To purchase tickets, please visit www.foxvisalia.org, call 559-625-1369 or stop by the Fox Office at 308 W. Main Street, Visalia.
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Maria's shines bright in the Hanford Mall

Shining brightly in the Hanford Mall is a cozy little jewelry and gift shop. Rocio Arellano, owner of Maria’s, said that her aim is to offer "really good jewelry for less money" because she feels that people "want to spend less" these days. Arellano is no newbie on the...
HANFORD, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 29

Norman Eugene Galloway, age 95, of Hanford, California passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Donald Peterson Lent, age 91, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KGET

The recount process for the 16th State Senate District is closer to an end

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican candidate David Shepard challenged election results earlier this month after 20 votes separated the 16th State Senate District results. The 16th Senate District includes parts of Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare counties and only Fresno and Kern counties have finalized their recounted results. However, for Kern County to get those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
MENDOTA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia fire displaces 10 residents, Visalia FD says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An early morning apartment fire in Visalia displaced 10 residents on Thursday, according to the Visalia Fire Department. Fire officials say around 2:30 a.m. they responded to an apartment fire on the 1300 block of South Central. Upon arrival, fire crews said the two-story six-unit apartment building had smoke coming from […]
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Suspect identified in Green Olive shooting

VISALIA – A few weeks after the shooting that left David Luna dead and another injured, the Visalia Police Department identified the shooter and arrested two for being accessories to homicide. On Dec. 22, the Violent Crimes Unit identified persons of interest including the shooter, identified as Angel Cazares,...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Local bodybuilder wins Mr. Olympia in historic run

Fresno native Erin Banks was named the men's physique champion in the Mr. Olympia and Arnold Classic competition this year. It's a feat no bodybuilder has ever accomplished. The Clovis East graduate says he began his fitness journey for his daughter five years ago. He lost forty pounds in four months and became a personal trainer.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Sheriff’s deputies find body in Tulare

Just after 1:30 a.m., on Dec. 26 Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) Deputies were called to the 20400 Block of Road 44 in Tulare for a fight. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and began their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Buckets of Rain in Store for Fresno Until Mid-January

Coming days and weeks could deliver huge amounts of precipitation to the Central Valley and Sierra, according to forecast models. The Global Forecast System anticipates a blanket of participation over the next seven days for California. And, the Valley floor, foothills, and Southern Sierra are expected to get the biggest drenching.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Third strike leads to life sentence for Tulare offender

VISALIA – Following two prior offenses, Bennie Valdez struck out on his chances by committing an attempted burglary and assault with a firearm. On Dec. 20, Valdez, 27, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court for a 2018 crime that earned him his third “strike” under the California Three Strike Law. This law can yield a defendant 25 years to life in prison following two prior offenses considered violent or serious felonies. Valdez was found guilty by a jury on June 28, 2022 for attempted first-degree burglary, assault with a firearm, brandishing a firearm and delaying a peace officer.
TULARE COUNTY, CA

