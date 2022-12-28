Read full article on original website
Maize n Brew
Maryland at Michigan Preview: A not so happy new year
The Michigan Wolverines had been poor all season but had avoided the back-breaking mistake before Thursday’s embarrassment against Central Michigan. Now the Wolverines are buried in a massive hole with no quality wins and an inexcusable loss, not to mention that the team looks completely lost and unmotivated. Michigan...
Maize n Brew
Turning Point of the Game: TCU
After weeks of waiting, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines squared off with the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in an exceptionally fun College Football Playoff semifinal. Unfortunately it didn’t end the way we hoped, as TCU took the 51-45 victory to advance to the National Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Maize n Brew
Game balls from Michigan’s heartbreaker in the Fiesta Bowl
The Michigan Wolverines suffered a heartbreaker in the Fiesta Bowl, losing 51-45 in a shootout against TCU. Michigan was down big a couple different times and fought back, but it wasn’t enough. Still, some players had some great performances and deserve recognition with game balls. WR Ronnie Bell. Ronnie...
Maize n Brew
Michigan can’t keep up with TCU in CFP shootout, 51-45
The Michigan Wolverines like to play football as a game of inches. Their College Football Playoff contest against TCU was anything but. After a 13-0 regular season, the Wolverines didn’t have enough in a Big 12-style shootout with the TCU Horned Frogs. Everything that could have gone wrong for...
Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ruled out of College Football Playoff
It has not been a great night for the Michigan Wolverines. They just got some bad news too, as TE Luke Schoonmaker has been ruled out of the rest of the game. Schoonmaker make a nice long reception in the first half and came up hobbling with a shoulder injury. He tried to give it a go, but was unable to complete the rest of the game and was ruled out in the third quarter.
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball stunned in 63-61 upset to Central Michigan
In their final out-of-conference game of 2022–23, the Michigan Wolverines were the victims of a stunning 63-61 upset to the Central Michigan Chippewas. At first tip, it looked like it’d be a cruise control kind of a game for Michigan. The Wolverines kept the Chippewas to a sub-40% field goal percentage and an even more dismal 17% three point percentage through the first two timeouts. What kept Central Michigan at the Wolverines’ heels for much of the first half was Michigan’s own up-and-down shooting problems — making six of their first nine shots, than scoring just two of their next 10.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Maize n Brew
WATCH: Michigan football releases incredible hype video for Fiesta Bowl
Well, if you weren’t ready for the Michigan Wolverines’ matchup this afternoon in the Fiesta Bowl with TCU, you sure will be after watching this hype video the program put out on its Twitter account Saturday morning. Narrated by Wolverine great Steve Hutchinson, the video begins with flashing...
Maize n Brew
Social media reactions from Michigan’s loss to TCU at the Fiesta Bowl
Despite giving it their all and navigating an absolute heart attack of a game, the Michigan Wolverines have been eliminated from the College Football Playoff after losing 51-45 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Here’s how it played out on Twitter. The opening drive started with the highest of...
Maize n Brew
After CMU loss, Michigan knows it needs to be better with Big Ten play restarting
There’s no sugarcoating it: the Michigan Wolverines suffered their most embarassing loss of the season Thursday night, as they fell at home to a Central Michigan team that was 4-8 entering the game. Team captain Jace Howard spoke to the media after the game, saying the Wolverines beat themselves...
College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset
On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
Maize n Brew
Postgame Reaction: Making sense of Michigan’s wild 51-45 Fiesta Bowl loss
What a crazy game Michigan and TCU had at the Fiesta Bowl. There’s a lot to unpack and evaluate and we do our best in this postgame reaction podcast. Give it a listen and have a Happy New Year!. All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever...
Maize n Brew
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU Preview: A business trip to the CFP Semifinals
With the clock quickly approaching midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Michigan Wolverines ended 2021 with a disappointment, getting blown out by eventual the national champions in their first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. While the season was unquestionably a massive success, that semifinal loss left the team hungry for something more.
Maize n Brew
Discussion: The areas TCU is a favorable matchup for Michigan
It’s finally the weekend we have all been waiting for and it’s safe to say that the past three weeks have felt like an eternity. The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines play the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday in Phoenix. This is the first meeting between the two programs, and to do that on college football’s biggest stage proves quite a unique way to start a series.
Maize n Brew
Former Michigan QB Joe Milton wins Orange Bowl MVP for Tennessee, defeats Clemson
Joe Milton had all the talent in the world when he was a member of the Michigan Wolverines football program. He finally got his opportunity in the 2020 season, and we all know how that one turned out. He transferred out of Michigan to go to the SEC and be...
thumbwind.com
Michigan Walleye Season Change On Saginaw River & Saginaw Bay Starts Today
Effective January 1, 2023, the Michigan walleye season will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river upstream to the West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. Table of Contents. Walleye Season Changes on Lower Saginaw River. Walleye Season...
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
‘Compete shock’: Man who bought last 2 scratch-off tickets at Michigan store wins $4M
A Michigan man bought the last two scratch-off tickets for his favorite lottery game. One of them paid off big, to the tune of $4 million. “I was in complete shock!” the 42-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement to the Michigan Lottery on Thursday.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling Heights
Sterling Heights might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Sterling Heights.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
