Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Maryland at Michigan Preview: A not so happy new year

The Michigan Wolverines had been poor all season but had avoided the back-breaking mistake before Thursday’s embarrassment against Central Michigan. Now the Wolverines are buried in a massive hole with no quality wins and an inexcusable loss, not to mention that the team looks completely lost and unmotivated. Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Turning Point of the Game: TCU

After weeks of waiting, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines squared off with the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in an exceptionally fun College Football Playoff semifinal. Unfortunately it didn’t end the way we hoped, as TCU took the 51-45 victory to advance to the National Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs.
FORT WORTH, TX
Maize n Brew

Game balls from Michigan’s heartbreaker in the Fiesta Bowl

The Michigan Wolverines suffered a heartbreaker in the Fiesta Bowl, losing 51-45 in a shootout against TCU. Michigan was down big a couple different times and fought back, but it wasn’t enough. Still, some players had some great performances and deserve recognition with game balls. WR Ronnie Bell. Ronnie...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan can’t keep up with TCU in CFP shootout, 51-45

The Michigan Wolverines like to play football as a game of inches. Their College Football Playoff contest against TCU was anything but. After a 13-0 regular season, the Wolverines didn’t have enough in a Big 12-style shootout with the TCU Horned Frogs. Everything that could have gone wrong for...
FORT WORTH, TX
Maize n Brew

Michigan basketball stunned in 63-61 upset to Central Michigan

In their final out-of-conference game of 2022–23, the Michigan Wolverines were the victims of a stunning 63-61 upset to the Central Michigan Chippewas. At first tip, it looked like it’d be a cruise control kind of a game for Michigan. The Wolverines kept the Chippewas to a sub-40% field goal percentage and an even more dismal 17% three point percentage through the first two timeouts. What kept Central Michigan at the Wolverines’ heels for much of the first half was Michigan’s own up-and-down shooting problems — making six of their first nine shots, than scoring just two of their next 10.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

WATCH: Michigan football releases incredible hype video for Fiesta Bowl

Well, if you weren’t ready for the Michigan Wolverines’ matchup this afternoon in the Fiesta Bowl with TCU, you sure will be after watching this hype video the program put out on its Twitter account Saturday morning. Narrated by Wolverine great Steve Hutchinson, the video begins with flashing...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset

On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU Preview: A business trip to the CFP Semifinals

With the clock quickly approaching midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Michigan Wolverines ended 2021 with a disappointment, getting blown out by eventual the national champions in their first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. While the season was unquestionably a massive success, that semifinal loss left the team hungry for something more.
FORT WORTH, TX
Maize n Brew

Discussion: The areas TCU is a favorable matchup for Michigan

It’s finally the weekend we have all been waiting for and it’s safe to say that the past three weeks have felt like an eternity. The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines play the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday in Phoenix. This is the first meeting between the two programs, and to do that on college football’s biggest stage proves quite a unique way to start a series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

