The Comeback

NFL player responds to fan who got wrong jersey as gift

We’ve all lived the experience, when someone gives us a gift that is just totally wrong. That happened to Detroit Lions fan Mitchell Borin. His mom got him a Calvin Johnson jersey for the holidays. One problem: It was definitely not a Calvin Johnson jersey. The legendary Detroit star wore No. 81. Borin received a Read more... The post NFL player responds to fan who got wrong jersey as gift appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
NBC Chicago

Could Tom Brady Join Dolphins in 2023? Albert Breer Explains Why Miami Is Intriguing

Breer: Why Dolphins are an intriguing destination for Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. That's become an increasingly interesting question as the 45-year-old quarterback nears the end of his 23rd NFL season. It appears all options are on the table for Brady, who could A) decide to retire for good, B) re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth season, or C) sign with a new team in 2023.
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Second All-Time in Single-Season QB Rushing Yards

Fields second in single-season QB rushing yards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields surpassed Michael Vick's 1,039-yard season in 2006 with a run against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He now has the second-most rushing yards in a single season for a quarterback. Fields trails only Lamar Jackson,...
NBC Chicago

Marcus Smart Explains Will Smith's Involvement in Proposal to Girlfriend

Marcus Smart explains Will Smith's role in proposal to his girlfriend originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Good luck topping Marcus Smart's 2022 Christmas. The Boston Celtics guard helped his team defeat the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden, then capped off the day by proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Maisa Hallum, with an assist from actor Will Smith, who sent a special video message to Hallum setting up Smart's proposal.
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers

DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
NBC Chicago

Zach LaVine Plays Waiting Game for Bulls' Last-Second Play Calls

LaVine plays waiting game for Bulls' last-second shots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine is a team player. He’s also a competitor. So what it’s like for those dueling dynamics to co-exist as LaVine watched DeMar DeRozan’s number get called again for a potential game-winning shot in the Chicago Bulls’ 103-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers?
