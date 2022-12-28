Read full article on original website
NFL player responds to fan who got wrong jersey as gift
We’ve all lived the experience, when someone gives us a gift that is just totally wrong. That happened to Detroit Lions fan Mitchell Borin. His mom got him a Calvin Johnson jersey for the holidays. One problem: It was definitely not a Calvin Johnson jersey. The legendary Detroit star wore No. 81. Borin received a Read more... The post NFL player responds to fan who got wrong jersey as gift appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
Takeaways from Lions' 41-10 Victory against Bears
Lions even their record to 8-8, after defeating the Bears.
Game Recap: Saints Upset Eagles With Impressive Defensive Performance
The Saints move to 7-9 on the season after handling the Gardner Minshew-led Eagles in Philly.
Lovie Last Stand: Texans 'Evaluation' Must Be About Firing Coach
Did coach Lovie Smith improve Houston this year? In Week 5, the Texans beat Jacksonville 13-6. In this Week 17 rematch, Houston lost, 31-3. That's not "improvement.''
Texans Drop Final Home Game In Embarrassing Fashion
The Houston Texans 2022 home slate has mercifully come to an end at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars
NBA Misses Another Call on Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Game-Winning Attempt
NBA misses call on another DeRozan game-winning attempt originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Stop us if you've heard this before: The Chicago Bulls were on the wrong end of a missed call late in Saturday's 103-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to the NBA's Last Two Minute Report...
Could Tom Brady Join Dolphins in 2023? Albert Breer Explains Why Miami Is Intriguing
Breer: Why Dolphins are an intriguing destination for Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. That's become an increasingly interesting question as the 45-year-old quarterback nears the end of his 23rd NFL season. It appears all options are on the table for Brady, who could A) decide to retire for good, B) re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth season, or C) sign with a new team in 2023.
Bulls Outlast Pistons Behind Season-High 43 Points From Zach LaVine
10 observations: LaVine scores 43, Bulls outlast Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. To kick off a New Year's back-to-back, the Chicago Bulls took care of business at home against the lowly Detroit Pistons Friday night, riding a strong fourth quarter to a 132-118 victory. The result brings the...
Justin Fields Second All-Time in Single-Season QB Rushing Yards
Fields second in single-season QB rushing yards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields surpassed Michael Vick's 1,039-yard season in 2006 with a run against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He now has the second-most rushing yards in a single season for a quarterback. Fields trails only Lamar Jackson,...
Colts QB Nick Foles Ruled Out vs. Giants With Rib Injury
Sam Ehlinger took over for Indianapolis after the injury.
Bears' Teven Jenkins Is Doubtful to Return to With a Neck Injury
Jenkins is doubtful to return to with a neck injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Teven Jenkins left Sunday's Bears-Lions game in the first quarter with a neck injury. He is doubtful to return to the game. Jenkins has struggled with injury this season, missing three games on the...
Marcus Smart Explains Will Smith's Involvement in Proposal to Girlfriend
Marcus Smart explains Will Smith's role in proposal to his girlfriend originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Good luck topping Marcus Smart's 2022 Christmas. The Boston Celtics guard helped his team defeat the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden, then capped off the day by proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Maisa Hallum, with an assist from actor Will Smith, who sent a special video message to Hallum setting up Smart's proposal.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers
DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
Bulls' 5 Most Significant Moments of the 2022 Calendar Year
Looking back at Bulls' 5 most significant moments of 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls’ most recent calendar year was no walk in the park. Nor was it boring. No, the stretch run of the 2021-22 campaign, 2022 offseason and start to the 2022-23 season...
Zach LaVine Plays Waiting Game for Bulls' Last-Second Play Calls
LaVine plays waiting game for Bulls' last-second shots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine is a team player. He’s also a competitor. So what it’s like for those dueling dynamics to co-exist as LaVine watched DeMar DeRozan’s number get called again for a potential game-winning shot in the Chicago Bulls’ 103-102 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers?
Comments / 0