ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WanderWisdom

The 'Lake Como' of Central America is a Total Hidden Gem

By Kathleen Joyce
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1toyoI_0jwgi5WW00

It's straight out of a fantasy movie!

One of the hot travel destinations of the past year was Lake Como in the beautiful Lombardy region of Northern Italy. With its stunning scenery and rich culture, it's been a hotspot for serious world travelers. However, it isn't the most budget-friendly visit- at least not for those who'd have to fly over from the US.

So where do you go if you want those romantic lakefront views for a fraction of the price? Travel vlogger @trendywanderer suggests a stunning alternative that she calls "The Lake Como of Central America."

View the original article to see embedded media.

Oh, our jaws dropped at this stunning sight. Seriously, what fantasy movie is this from? Lago de Atitlan, or Lake Atitlan, is in Guatemala , which is a much briefer (and typically cheaper) flight than a trip to Italy, at least for many Americans.

Both lakes have gorgeous mountainous views, but for different reasons. While Lake Como is situated in the Italian Alps, Lake Atitlan is formed inside a giant ancient volcanic crater, and is surrounded by a few other volcanoes as well! What is distinct to Lake Atitlan, however, are the many nearby Mayan ruins, and the Mayan cultural influence which still exists in the area to this day.

Some objected to the comparison, though- not because Lake Atitlan isn't beautiful or impressive, but because it can stand on its own! "Guatemala is not your choice B, t's your 1st choice!!" exclaimed @wendini92. "Being Italian, I don’t see the comparison. This is an exciting destination, probably very different than Lake Como, likely better," @mi.se.ra remarked. One user, @phatbenatar, even switched things up: "Maybe Lake Como is the Atitlan of Europe."

One thing is for certain- Lake Atitlan is an incredible destination in its own right, whether or not you'd compare it to any other spot in the world. With swimming, boating, hiking, and visits to nearby towns bursting with vibrant culture, Lake Atitlan is one of Central America's gems. Oh, and if you'd like to visit the exact place that was featured in this enticingly romantic video, it's La Casa Del Mundo Hotel in El Jaibalito. You'll thank us later!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 0

Related
disneytips.com

Guest Calls Disney World ‘Robbery in Broad Daylight’ After Spending Nearly $4,000 in One Day

The Walt Disney World Resort is certainly an expensive vacation destination; There is no denying that. Even cutting out airfare (if that is a possibility for where you are traveling from) and staying at budget-friendly, likely off-property accommodations, there are some costs associated with a Disney trip (like Park tickets) that you simply cannot avoid.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
MONTANA STATE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a 'Yellow Brick Road' in a Never-Before-Seen Spot of The Pacific Ocean

An expedition to a deep-sea ridge, just north of the Hawaiian Islands, has revealed an ancient dried-out lake bed paved with what looks like a yellow brick road. The eerie scene was chanced upon by the exploration vessel Nautilus earlier this year, while surveying the Liliʻuokalani ridge within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM). PMNM is one of the largest marine conservation areas in the world, larger than all the national parks in the United States combined, and we've only explored about 3 percent of its seafloor. Researchers at the Ocean Exploration Trust are pushing the frontiers of this wilderness, which lies more than...
TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule

A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Ricky

The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan

It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
msn.com

The World's Most DANGEROUS Cities Tourists Fear to Visit

Slide 1 of 41: When you research your next travel destination, it’s always wise to consider where it ranks in terms of safety and risk to foreign travelers. The Economist Intelligence Unit's Safe Cities Index (SCI) scores international destinations on personal safety and digital, health, infrastructure and environmental security – with an overall score out of 100 – making it a handy tool for tourists. Using this data, we've ranked the 10 safest cities in the world, followed by the 10 most dangerous.
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
688
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy