Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 31, 2022: Joseph Califano, business owner, vice president of Multiple Sclerosis Society, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joseph Califano, 85, passed away on Dec. 30, 2022 after a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Born in Brooklyn, Joseph moved to the New Springville area with his young family in 1969. He resided there with his late wife, Stella, ever since. Joseph graduated from the New York School of Printers in Manhattan. From there he became the proprietor of The Industrial Printers in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn until retiring in 1996 after 37 years. Joseph also served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1958 to 1964, having been stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey. There he attained the rank of specialist fourth class. He was also the vice president/treasurer of the Staten Island Multiple Sclerosis Society. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
Executive director of student campus organization honored for her commitment to area youth

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Amy Posner, executive director of Hillel at the College of Staten Island (CSI) in Willowbrook, influences the young people she works with every day. Born and raised in the Washington, D.C., area, Posner graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor of arts degree in recreation and leisure service administration. Recreational studies, primarily focused on the teaching and implementation of parks and recreational services, are an uncommon field within the United States.
The Rum Girl Garnett Phillip Takes Over Brooklyn Through Tradition

Historically, the spirits industry is not diverse. Women of color are definitely underrepresented in this industry. Garnett Phillip, who is of Trinidadian and Ethiopian ancestry, completely defies all the odds by swiftly operating in this field and is truly an inspiration to many Black women who wish to enter this industry. With over 20 years of hospitality experience, Garnett has become a distinguished and forward-thinking entrepreneur, business strategist, and a powerhouse in the New York City area and beyond by opening The Rogers Garden [www.instagram.com/therogersgarden], the hottest bar in Brooklyn, and the Rum Bar [www.instagram.com/therumbk], which will officially open during the first quarter of 2023. Garnett is truly unstoppable! Her main goal is to spread her message by teaching history to people in her community with a strong emphasis on rum and tradition, a special niche. This mission is accomplished through Garnett’s “Rum Talks,” which collaborates with well-known experts in the rum world for a show suitable for all rum lovers or those looking to learn more about this particular spirit.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Contemporary cliff-side, ocean views, indoor pool, Todt Hill, $3.65M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- According to the listing on siborrealtors.com, this 2007 contemporary cliff-side residence embedded into Todt Hill at 186 Flagg Place is being sold for $3,650,000. This four-story modern mansion boasts approximately 8,182 square feet of luxurious living space. The listing claims the property contains five bedrooms, nine...
A view into Black life in NYC in the ‘60s and ‘70s, from a civil rights and journalism pioneer

Charlayne Hunter-Gault participates in the "Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour, in Beverly Hills in 2016. Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a public media stalwart who also reported for The New Yorker and The New York Times, has released an anthology of her life’s work covering communities of color. [ more › ]
