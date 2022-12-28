Read full article on original website
Related
Road running: Annual SIAC Sober-Up Run at Clove Lakes rings in the New Year
As it has done for the past four decades, the annual Staten Island Athletic Club Sober-Up Run rang in the New Year Sunday as more than 70 runners showed up to compete in the mild conditions at Clove Lakes Park. The annual run, which is free and the officials supply...
HS boys’ hoops: Moore bounces back for Boardwalk Basketball Classic split
WILDWOOD, N.J. — Senior Cosmo Cangiano scored a team-high 20 points and Moore Catholic buried 11 three-pointers overall to capture Boardwalk Basketball Classic consolation game with a 58-52 victory over Shawnee HS on Saturday. The Mavericks, who also received offensive contributions from Matt Camerlengo (17 points, five treys), Boakair...
newjerseylocalnews.com
The World Is About to Hear a Lot More Jersey Club Music, But It All Begins in Jersey
Jersey Club music has been a staple in the state for decades, but it seems the rest of the world is just now starting to take notice. Jersey Club music has always served as a unifying force, inspiring a wide range of people to participate in anything from sexy walking to hip-rocking.
Teens beat boy in head with baseball bat on Bronx street, slash 2nd boy
The victims—two boys, ages 14 and 15—were in front of an apartment building at Sheridan Avenue and E. 172nd Street around 1:30 p.m. when the group came up and attacked them, police said.
RECOGNIZE HER? Young girl found walking alone on Bronx street
The NYPD is asking the public’s assistance with identifying a young girl who was found wandering a Bronx street Saturday night.
Councilwoman, local leaders announce efforts to help families in aftermath of fatal Stapleton fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the wake of a fire that tore through a Stapleton home two days before Christmas and killed at least three children, Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks and members of the community have banded together to help the families affected by the tragedy. Hanks (D–North Shore), along...
Happy new year! Meet the first babies born on Staten Island in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Hours after the world welcomed in the new year across the globe, Staten Island greeted its two newest residents -- the first babies born in the borough in 2023. At 3:16 a.m. Sunday, little Savannah Rose was born to Stacey and Mike Velez at Staten Island...
HS boys’ hoops roundup: St. Peter’s knocks off Molloy in 2 OTs; MSIT, Curtis and New Dorp also post wins
St. Peter’s made a big statement to close out 2022. The Eagles, behind a 26-point, 14-rebound and eight-block outburst from big man Qadir Martin, slipped past previously unbeaten Archbishop Molloy, 75-71, in double overtime of a CHSAA AA contest Friday in Queens.
Family from Brooklyn welcomes 1st baby born in New York City in 2023
Kingsley Mei was born at the stroke of midnight weighing 6 pounds, 7.6 ounces and measuring 19 inches.
Staten Island obituaries for Dec. 31, 2022: Joseph Califano, business owner, vice president of Multiple Sclerosis Society, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joseph Califano, 85, passed away on Dec. 30, 2022 after a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis. Born in Brooklyn, Joseph moved to the New Springville area with his young family in 1969. He resided there with his late wife, Stella, ever since. Joseph graduated from the New York School of Printers in Manhattan. From there he became the proprietor of The Industrial Printers in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn until retiring in 1996 after 37 years. Joseph also served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1958 to 1964, having been stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey. There he attained the rank of specialist fourth class. He was also the vice president/treasurer of the Staten Island Multiple Sclerosis Society. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
Executive director of student campus organization honored for her commitment to area youth
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Amy Posner, executive director of Hillel at the College of Staten Island (CSI) in Willowbrook, influences the young people she works with every day. Born and raised in the Washington, D.C., area, Posner graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor of arts degree in recreation and leisure service administration. Recreational studies, primarily focused on the teaching and implementation of parks and recreational services, are an uncommon field within the United States.
Best Chinese restaurants on Staten Island | Best of 2022 ultimate guide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For the final 2022 Best of Staten Island category, we asked readers to tell us their favorite Chinese restaurants in the borough, and they nominated 62 standout spots through hundreds of comments on social media. The top-three vote-getters were Loon Chuan of Tottenvillle, Empire Szechuan...
sheenmagazine.com
The Rum Girl Garnett Phillip Takes Over Brooklyn Through Tradition
Historically, the spirits industry is not diverse. Women of color are definitely underrepresented in this industry. Garnett Phillip, who is of Trinidadian and Ethiopian ancestry, completely defies all the odds by swiftly operating in this field and is truly an inspiration to many Black women who wish to enter this industry. With over 20 years of hospitality experience, Garnett has become a distinguished and forward-thinking entrepreneur, business strategist, and a powerhouse in the New York City area and beyond by opening The Rogers Garden [www.instagram.com/therogersgarden], the hottest bar in Brooklyn, and the Rum Bar [www.instagram.com/therumbk], which will officially open during the first quarter of 2023. Garnett is truly unstoppable! Her main goal is to spread her message by teaching history to people in her community with a strong emphasis on rum and tradition, a special niche. This mission is accomplished through Garnett’s “Rum Talks,” which collaborates with well-known experts in the rum world for a show suitable for all rum lovers or those looking to learn more about this particular spirit.
NBC New York
NYC Mom Run Over in Front of Kids Had Turned Own Pain Into Life Mission to Help Self, Others
A Queens community is reeling over the SUV attack on -- and subsequent stabbing of -- a 41-year-old self-described "confidence cultivator" and domestic abuse survivor who turned her traumatic experience into a mission to help others, along with herself. Sophia Giraldo, of Flushing, was allegedly intentionally mowed down by her...
qcnews.com
NC man becomes first 2023 Powerball Millionaire in Times Square New Year’s drawing
SPINDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man rang in 2023 on a high note. Gary Krigbaum, of Spindale, won $1 million, becoming the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. CBS 17 shared his story weeks before the big win. The big win happened when his name was chosen...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Contemporary cliff-side, ocean views, indoor pool, Todt Hill, $3.65M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- According to the listing on siborrealtors.com, this 2007 contemporary cliff-side residence embedded into Todt Hill at 186 Flagg Place is being sold for $3,650,000. This four-story modern mansion boasts approximately 8,182 square feet of luxurious living space. The listing claims the property contains five bedrooms, nine...
Staten Island snubbed on list of best pizzas
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Well, this just ain’t gonna cut it. Big 7 Travel, a website for curated travel recommendations, recently ranked the 50 best pizzas in the world — and Staten Island is conspicuously absent. In fact, the only New York City pizzeria to make the...
A view into Black life in NYC in the ‘60s and ‘70s, from a civil rights and journalism pioneer
Charlayne Hunter-Gault participates in the "Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour, in Beverly Hills in 2016. Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a public media stalwart who also reported for The New Yorker and The New York Times, has released an anthology of her life’s work covering communities of color. [ more › ]
2022 look back at 5 of the most bizarre crimes on Staten Island this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An NYPD detective shot in the leg during a raid, two dozen huskies rescued from a home in Tompkinsville, and a random burglary at a home near the Tottenville train stop -- are just some of the more unusal incidents that took place in 2022. Here’s...
The 5 most important must-read stories for Staten Island parents from 2022
As our borough prepares to turn the page on 2022, we urge Staten Island parents not to wrap the year without exploring the five topics below, each covered during the year by the Advance/SILive.com. We hope this reporting, which includes information from experts, other parents, law enforcement and school officials,...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
68K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1