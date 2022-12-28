Miss Wanda is a controversial figure on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Melody Shari‘s fallout with LaTisha Scott gained her an enemy she probably didn’t anticipate, Miss Wanda. In fact, Miss Wanda has made it clear that she takes their issues personally. And she intends to defend her daughter regardless of anyone who has a problem with that. So she has been coming for Melody on the show, as well as on social media. However, some fans believe Miss Wanda crossed the line when she commented on Melody and Martell Holt’s children. The first time Wanda said she didn’t want LaTisha and Marsau Scott‘s children to continue to play with the Holt kids because they could be jealous of the Scott children’s hair. But it was Miss Wanda questioning the paternity of the youngest Holt kid that resulted in fans demanding that Wanda be fired from the show.

