Did Deion Sanders call out Dak Prescott, Cowboys on Amazon Prime pregame show?
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
Look: Robert Griffin III Leaves Playoff Game After Finding Out His Wife's In Labor
It was the most fashionable 40-yard dash in college football history. Just when Robert Griffin III thought the Fiesta Bowl couldn't get any crazier, he got a call that made it just that. Griffin answered his phone at the end of the third quarter of the TCU-Michigan Fiesta Bowl matchup to find out ...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jim Harbaugh Is Getting Crushed For Another Michigan Bowl Game Loss
Jim Harbaugh can't seem to figure out his team's bowl game woes. The Harbaugh-led Michigan Wolverines lost a College Football Playoff game for the second year in a row on Saturday. To make matters worse, Harbaugh has now lost six straight bowl games. In those bowl games, Michigan ...
Tua Tagovailoa’s brother believes Dolphins quarterback will play again, at some point
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from team meetings Thursday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. Nobody knows when Tagovailoa will return, not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa spoke to Reynolds ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday. “Everyone has their opinion,” Taulia Tagovailoa said....
Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury overwhelming favorite to be next NFL coach fired
The odds are not in Kliff Kingsbury's favor to return as the coach of the Arizona Cardinals, at least according to one site. Odds Checker has released odds for the next NFL coach fired and Kingsbury is at -300 in the odds, or a 75% implied chance. The Houston Texans'...
Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season
The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jerry Jones on supposed Terrell Owens return: “I don’t know where that’s coming from”
It was only a matter of time before the question was posted Jerral Wayne Jones. Before Thursday night’s game in Nashville, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram asked the Cowboys’ owner about a claim from agent Greg Daniel that he had been talking regularly to “Jerry Jones’ office” about 49-year-old receiver Terrell Owens returning to the team for which he last played in 2008.
Raiders giving Davante Adams space to 'feel however you feel' hoping he'll come around
This week the Raiders made a decision they haven’t made in a decade — they benched their starting quarterback. That move is obviously going to be greeted in different ways by the players on the team. And in this case, no player on the team is more affected by it than their All Pro receiver, Davante Adams.
NFL World Roasts Commanders’ New Porcine Mascot, Major Tuddy
The video announcement sparked quite the reaction.
NFL quarterback riding jetski rescues Florida helicopter crash passengers
NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert helped rescue the passengers of a Florida sightseeing helicopter that crashed into the ocean.Gabbert, the backup to Tom Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was out riding jetskis with his brothers when the helicopter went down into Hillsborough Bay.“It almost looked like a crew boat that had broken up into four pieces. I saw yellow life jackets,” Gabbert said at a press conference on Friday. “The youngest kid had just come up, saying he was pinned in there.”Gabbert called 911 to get help and said he tried to remain calm in front of the family,...
Titans' Taylor Lewan jokingly threatens 'legal action' against Jeff Bezos for 'attempted murder'
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan isn't happy, and it's not just because his team lost their sixth straight game on the Week 17 edition of "Thursday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys. Lewan suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, and during the broadcast of the contest against...
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Not suiting up Sunday
Chubb (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 contest against New England. An ankle injury kept Chubb out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday during Week 17 prep, though he was able to log a limited session Friday. However, that wasn't enough for him to take the field Sunday versus the Patriots. Chubb will thus miss his first game of the campaign, and Andrew Van Ginkel will likely start in his place.
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Questionable vs. Patriots
Cracraft (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against New England, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Cracraft was unable to participate in Miami's first two practice sessions this week, but he returned in a limited capacity Friday and will have a chance to suit up in Week 17. If he remains out, Braylon Sanders could see some playing time once again.
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Terrell Owens Speculation
Recent rumors suggest Terrell Owens is attempting an NFL comeback and wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys. However, it doesn't sound like Jerry Jones has any interest in making that happen. When asked about the recent Owens rumors on Friday, Jones shut them down with ease. “I’ve ...
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: No designation for Sunday
Sutton (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Sutton picked up a hamstring injury Week 13 at Baltimore and sat out the next two games as a result. He was able to return this past Sunday at the Rams, hauling in five of seven targets for 64 yards on a 79 percent snap share. Fellow wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) are questionable for Week 17 action, so if one or both sit out Sunday, Sutton could be in line for even more targets.
Bears' Teven Jenkins: Leaves with injury
Jenkins (neck) has exited Sunday's game against the Lions. Jenkins' absence will the leave the team down their starting right guard. He is considered doubtful to return, and Michael Schofield will likely replace him at the position.
Cowboys' James Washington: Isn't suiting up again
Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Titans, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. For the second consecutive week, Washington won't be available as a result of a coach's decision. In his absence, Noah Brown and T.Y. Hilton are both slated to serve as rotational wide receivers behind starters CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup in Week 17.
