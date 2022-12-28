Idaho Cops: Ignore TikTok, Professor Is Not a Quadruple Murder Suspect

Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Police in Moscow, Idaho, have come out to say there’s no evidence a professor who was baselessly accused of killing four university students was involved in the murders. University of Idaho history professor Rebecca Scofield filed a lawsuit last week against TikToker Ashley Guillard, a true crime influencer who claims to solve crimes using tarot cards, claiming she fears for her safety. Guillard, in response, said “I am not stopping” and claiming she has “physical evidence” against Scofield she’s saving for court. “At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of the history department at the University of Idaho suing a TikTok user for defamation is involved in this crime,” the Moscow Police Department said in a press release. Police have yet to nab a suspect in the quadruple murder.

