ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho Cops: Ignore TikTok, Professor Is Not a Quadruple Murder Suspect

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGMCt_0jwghlHS00
Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Police in Moscow, Idaho, have come out to say there’s no evidence a professor who was baselessly accused of killing four university students was involved in the murders. University of Idaho history professor Rebecca Scofield filed a lawsuit last week against TikToker Ashley Guillard, a true crime influencer who claims to solve crimes using tarot cards, claiming she fears for her safety. Guillard, in response, said “I am not stopping” and claiming she has “physical evidence” against Scofield she’s saving for court. “At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of the history department at the University of Idaho suing a TikTok user for defamation is involved in this crime,” the Moscow Police Department said in a press release. Police have yet to nab a suspect in the quadruple murder.

Read it at Fox News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Retired Police Chief Speculates Idaho Murderer Wanted Revenge After Father Of Slain Student Suggests Killings Were Done By 'A Sadistic Male'

Retired Moscow Police Captain Paul Kwaitkowski believes the University of Idaho murderer may have wanted revenge and likely crossed paths with at least one of the four victims, RadarOnline.com has learned. Cops have been working around the clock to trace the killer or killers' steps after Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death on November 13 in an off-campus house."Somewhere along the line, something bad happened, something that p----- someone off enough to go after these people," suggested Kwaitkowski, 64, in an interview with Daily Mail.Kwaitkowski said...
MOSCOW, ID
truecrimedaily

Quadruple homicide suspect’s wife accused of killing one of the victims herself

LAUREL, Neb. (TCD) -- The wife of a suspect in a quadruple homicide case has been arrested after allegedly killing one of the victims herself. According to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol, in the early morning hours of Aug. 4, Gene Twiford, 86, his wife Janet, 85, and their daughter Dana, 55, were killed in their home on the 500 block of Elm Street. The fourth victim, Michele Ebeling, 53, was reportedly slain in her home on the 200 block of Elm Street shortly after.
LAUREL, NE
The Independent

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly asked police if anyone else had been arrested

A suspect arrested for murders of four University of Idaho students allegedly asked police if anyone else had been taken into custody.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested at 3am on Friday morning near the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania by an FBI SWAT team and police, a criminal complaint obtained by The Independent showed. After being booked into Monroe County Jail, the Washington State University criminology student allegedly asked police whether anyone else had been arrested, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin reported. Mr Entin said officers noticed the suspect’s “quiet, blank stare.”The 28-year-old was charged with four counts of murder in...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

What can Idaho victims’ tech tell police about the killer?

(NewsNation) — As technology advances, digital forensics is often used in criminal investigations, and it may be crucial in solving the quadruple homicide of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their home on Nov. 13. Police have not yet said whether they’ve gathered any information from...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals

Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022.  After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murders: Criminology student, 28, identified as suspect after arrest in Pennsylvania

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the murder of four University of Idaho students more than six weeks ago, according to reports.Bryan Christopher Kohberger was taken into custody early Friday morning near Scranton, according to arrest paperwork obtained by the Associated Press. He is being held for extradition over an arrest warrant for first-degree murder issued by the police department of Moscow, Idaho and the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office, which have been leading the murder investigation.It comes after seven weeks of near-silence from authorities concerning the violent stabbings of University of Idaho students Kaylee...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims

A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

University of Idaho Murders Update: LEAKED Footage Appears To Show Kaylee & Maddie Inside Local Bar Hours Before Quadruple Slayings

Two of the four University of Idaho victims who were fatally stabbed at their off-campus home were allegedly captured on leaked footage inside of a popular downtown Moscow, Idaho, bar, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, appeared to be on the footage. The pair — who resembled the childhood best friends — were spotted mingling with other patrons at the Corner Club bar hours before they were killed on November 13. As the investigation nears the two-month mark without a named suspect or recovery of the murder weapon, the leaked images provide a smidgen of new information in...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Andrew Tate posts bizarre tweet after being arrested on suspicion of rape and trafficking

Andrew Tate has posted a bizarre tweet after being arrested on suspicious of rape and human trafficking.Romanian authorities confirmed on 29 December that the 36-year-old social media influencer had been detained on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group.At 10.30am GMT, Tate posted to his Twitter account: “The Matrix sent their agents.”The tweet, made in reference to his arrest, has led to confusion whether Tate is still under detention. After Tate’s arrest, it was announced by the Romanian authorities that the former kickboxer and problematic internet guru, will be detained for 24 hours for questioning...
RadarOnline

Former Fox News Personality Cathy Areu Arrested On Charges Of 'Kidnapping' And 'Exploiting' Elderly Mother

Television personality and self-proclaimed "liberal sherpa" Cathy Areu has been arrested after being accused of repeatedly exploiting her 88-year-old mother. The former Fox News guest and podcast host, who was known for providing a different political perspective on the notoriously conservative media outlet, was taken into custody and booked into a Miami jail on Friday, December 9. She is now facing a series of felony charges, including: exploitation of the elderly, kidnapping and being involved in an organized scheme to defraud.Miami-Dade County prosecutors alleged that Areu not only stole roughly $224,000 from her elderly mother by taking out credit cards...
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
138K+
Followers
37K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy