Ridgewood, NJ

paramuspost.com

The Valley Hospital Welcomes the 4,000th Baby of 2022, A Record for the Hospital

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, December 30, 2022 – The Valley Hospital is pleased to announce that its Center for Childbirth has reached a new milestone, delivering 4,000 newborns in a single year. On December 28, 2022, Valley’s care team welcomed Dafnne, the 4,000th baby, and daughter of Julio Carpio Huanca and Evelyn Joshua Tejada Rivera of Paterson.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
News 12

Department of Health investigates potential Legionnaires’ disease cluster near Passaic and Bergen counties

The New Jersey Department of Health has opened an investigation into a possible cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases near Passaic and Bergen counties. The department said in a release that as of Dec. 28, they are aware of seven confirmed cases in individuals from Passaic and Bergen counties. Those cases were reported to the state Health Department between Nov. 9 and Dec 21. It also stated that it alerted health care providers of the increased number of reported cases.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

After the Winter Break, Two Districts in New Jersey Will Implement a Mask Policy Due to the Increased Prevalence of Respiratory Viruses Such as Covid, Influenza, and Rsv.

After the holidays, thousands of kids in two New Jersey school districts will confront COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school officials stated Thursday that students and staff must wear face masks indoors starting Jan. 3. When classes start, the move will affect 25,000 kids in the state’s fourth-largest school district.
PATERSON, NJ
Morristown Minute

Potential Rabies Exposure Warning in Madison, NJ

Cat in the Madison Area Tests Positive for RabiesPhoto byMax KleinenonUnsplash. An unknown man surrendered a cat exposed to rabies to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, Tuesday. The Madison Health Department is searching for the man and urging him to contact health officials.
MADISON, NJ
philanthropynewsdigest.org

New Jersey City University receives $5 million estate gift

New Jersey City University (NJCU) has announced a $5 million legacy gift and an additional $500,000 commitment from legislative counsellor and jurist Adib Murshed of Zabid. The largest estate gift in NJCU history will support the university’s largest area of need, as determined by NJCU, while the pledge will support the NJCU Fund and student travel experiences. The Monseigneur of Zabid, through his work as a diplomat and jurist with the Jerusalemite Ascendancy, is a legacy donor for numerous organizations including the British Youth Council, the Center for Individual Rights, the Cato Institute, and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office honors Lt. Susan Johnson upon retirement

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – After 26 years of service in law enforcement, Lieutenant Susan Johnson has announced her retirement. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Deputy Chief Robert McNally honored Lt. Johnson for her superlative service and expressed the gratitude of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Johnson’s last day.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A Morris County pharmacy worker has pleaded guilty to a medical bribery and kickback scheme for medications. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today the admission of a pharmacy employee who conspired to pay bribes and kickbacks in exchange for prescriptions being steered to the Morris County, New Jersey, pharmacy where he worked. During a videoconference before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, Srinivasa Raju, 51, of Haskell, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to an information charging him with conspiracy to violate the federal anti-kickback statute. Magdalena Jimenez, 58, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty to a parallel The post North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds appeared first on Shore News Network.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Sheriff’s Office promotes 2 new captains

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Sheriff James M. Gannon has announced the promotions of Detective Captain Walter Rawa, Jr. and Detective Captain Aaron Tomasini. Captain Rawa will oversee the Court Services Division and Captain Tomasini will oversee the Patrol Division. Captain Rawa, who is law enforcement legacy, was hired...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

New Year's Fire Consumes Multi-Family Paterson Building

A vicious New Year's fire blew through the roof of a Paterson apartment building. A firefighter was brought to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with a minor injury sustained in Sunday's 10 a.m. blaze on Harrison Street. The damage was nonetheless extensive, displacing dozens of residents -- while forcing others...
PATERSON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

New Jersey City University goes through massive layoffs

New Jersey City University (NJCU) announced last week a significant downsizing in its academic portfolio as a result of combating a financial crisis, according to a statement made by the university’s Board of Trustees in June. “Today’s announcement is a difficult but necessary next step towards the long-term sustainability...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Five Shot In Jersey City (DEVELOPING)

Five people were shot in separate incidents Thursday, Dec. 29 in Jersey City, according to sources and preliminary reports. Gunfire rang out both on Van Nostrand Avenue and Virginia and Bernius Court between 9:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. The victims showed up at local hospitals in various conditions. This is...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

