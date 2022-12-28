Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
paramuspost.com
The Valley Hospital Welcomes the 4,000th Baby of 2022, A Record for the Hospital
RIDGEWOOD, NJ, December 30, 2022 – The Valley Hospital is pleased to announce that its Center for Childbirth has reached a new milestone, delivering 4,000 newborns in a single year. On December 28, 2022, Valley’s care team welcomed Dafnne, the 4,000th baby, and daughter of Julio Carpio Huanca and Evelyn Joshua Tejada Rivera of Paterson.
theobserver.com
Town awards 90-day contract to RWJBH for local ambulance services; Kearny EMS ends at midnight, Jan. 1
The Town of Kearny has a new emergency ambulance service provider, replacing Kearny EMS, which advised the town it was going out of business, effective New Year’s Day, after two decades of local service. The town governing body voted 7-0, on Thursday, Dec. 29, with Mayor Alberto Santos and...
News 12
Department of Health investigates potential Legionnaires’ disease cluster near Passaic and Bergen counties
The New Jersey Department of Health has opened an investigation into a possible cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases near Passaic and Bergen counties. The department said in a release that as of Dec. 28, they are aware of seven confirmed cases in individuals from Passaic and Bergen counties. Those cases were reported to the state Health Department between Nov. 9 and Dec 21. It also stated that it alerted health care providers of the increased number of reported cases.
Cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases in NJ being investigated by Department of Health
A cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in northern New Jersey are being investigated by the state Department of Health.
newjerseylocalnews.com
After the Winter Break, Two Districts in New Jersey Will Implement a Mask Policy Due to the Increased Prevalence of Respiratory Viruses Such as Covid, Influenza, and Rsv.
After the holidays, thousands of kids in two New Jersey school districts will confront COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school officials stated Thursday that students and staff must wear face masks indoors starting Jan. 3. When classes start, the move will affect 25,000 kids in the state’s fourth-largest school district.
Potential Rabies Exposure Warning in Madison, NJ
Cat in the Madison Area Tests Positive for RabiesPhoto byMax KleinenonUnsplash. An unknown man surrendered a cat exposed to rabies to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, Tuesday. The Madison Health Department is searching for the man and urging him to contact health officials.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
New Jersey City University receives $5 million estate gift
New Jersey City University (NJCU) has announced a $5 million legacy gift and an additional $500,000 commitment from legislative counsellor and jurist Adib Murshed of Zabid. The largest estate gift in NJCU history will support the university’s largest area of need, as determined by NJCU, while the pledge will support the NJCU Fund and student travel experiences. The Monseigneur of Zabid, through his work as a diplomat and jurist with the Jerusalemite Ascendancy, is a legacy donor for numerous organizations including the British Youth Council, the Center for Individual Rights, the Cato Institute, and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office honors Lt. Susan Johnson upon retirement
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – After 26 years of service in law enforcement, Lieutenant Susan Johnson has announced her retirement. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Deputy Chief Robert McNally honored Lt. Johnson for her superlative service and expressed the gratitude of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Johnson’s last day.
North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A Morris County pharmacy worker has pleaded guilty to a medical bribery and kickback scheme for medications. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today the admission of a pharmacy employee who conspired to pay bribes and kickbacks in exchange for prescriptions being steered to the Morris County, New Jersey, pharmacy where he worked. During a videoconference before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, Srinivasa Raju, 51, of Haskell, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to an information charging him with conspiracy to violate the federal anti-kickback statute. Magdalena Jimenez, 58, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty to a parallel The post North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds appeared first on Shore News Network.
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In 8 NY Counties In Latest Tracker Report
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in eight New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities…
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange Township Council bids fond farewell to Mayor Parisi
WEST ORANGE, NJ — At the Dec. 20 West Orange Township Council meeting, the township took time to honor longtime Mayor Robert D. Parisi, who will be leaving office at the end of the year. Parisi has served as mayor for the past 12 years — and as a...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Sheriff’s Office promotes 2 new captains
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Sheriff James M. Gannon has announced the promotions of Detective Captain Walter Rawa, Jr. and Detective Captain Aaron Tomasini. Captain Rawa will oversee the Court Services Division and Captain Tomasini will oversee the Patrol Division. Captain Rawa, who is law enforcement legacy, was hired...
New Year's Fire Consumes Multi-Family Paterson Building
A vicious New Year's fire blew through the roof of a Paterson apartment building. A firefighter was brought to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with a minor injury sustained in Sunday's 10 a.m. blaze on Harrison Street. The damage was nonetheless extensive, displacing dozens of residents -- while forcing others...
fox29.com
Misrach Ewunetie: Medical Examiner reveals cause of death for former Princeton University student
PRINCETON, N.J. - The cause of death for former Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie, whose body was found on campus grounds in October, has been released. According to the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office, Ewunetie's death was ruled a death by suicide. The 20-year-old Ohio native went missing from the...
New Jersey City University goes through massive layoffs
New Jersey City University (NJCU) announced last week a significant downsizing in its academic portfolio as a result of combating a financial crisis, according to a statement made by the university’s Board of Trustees in June. “Today’s announcement is a difficult but necessary next step towards the long-term sustainability...
wrnjradio.com
Recovery operation underway for 2 ice fisherman believed drowned in Morris County reservoir
KINNELON BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – A recovery operation is underway for two ice fishermen who are believed to have drowned at Split Rock Reservoir in Morris County, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said Sunday morning. On Dec. 31, at 1:59 p.m., family members reported to police that...
Another NJ school district will revive their indoor masking policy upon return from break
A New Jersey school district plans to return to a universal masking policy when classes resume after winter break in January.
Federal authorities investigate cyberattack on Rockland County Clerk's Office
The county clerk’s office was informed on Tuesday that its software administrator had detected potentially malicious files within its infrastructure on Christmas Day.
Five Shot In Jersey City (DEVELOPING)
Five people were shot in separate incidents Thursday, Dec. 29 in Jersey City, according to sources and preliminary reports. Gunfire rang out both on Van Nostrand Avenue and Virginia and Bernius Court between 9:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. The victims showed up at local hospitals in various conditions. This is...
