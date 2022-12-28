Read full article on original website
Naming a Massachusetts Baby Any of These 11 Names is Illegal
Massachusetts has received some accolades over the past several months when it comes to living well. For example, did you know that Massachusetts ranks high when it comes to being the happiest U.S. state? Yep. it certainly does and you can read more about that by going here. Massachusetts is...
Cape Cod Church gives away nearly $800,000 to local nonprofits
Cape Cod Church has donated nearly $1 million to community and global organizations in the past two years, The Enterprise reports. The church, which set a three-year goal in 2021 to award $1 million to help address food insecurity, affordable housing, addiction recovery, human trafficking, elder care, and suicide prevention, has awarded nearly $800,000 to date. Recipients include Cape Kid Meals ($500,000), Habitat for Humanity ($50,000), Amirah ($25,000), and A Joyful Night ($45,000). In addition, the church has helped recruit more than 80 volunteers to get involved with causes it assists.
MSPCA and NEAS highlight its top rescues in 2022
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In its first full year of their affiliation, the MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have broken records with their rescue operations. To celebrate the achievement, the organizations shared some of its top rescues of the year. The Envigo Beagles: One of the organizations’ proudest accomplishments...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
4 Salt Caves in Massachusetts Your Entire Family Will Love
Photo by(Scituate Salt Cave) (MASSACHUSETTS) With holiday parties behind us and the New Year just around the corner, it's time to start putting the health of you and your family first. For people with breathing issues or those recovering from a respiratory illness, spending time this winter in a salt cave or room may be helpful!
Encore: To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project
This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
Romantic Massachusetts Hot Tub Suites and Hotels With In-Room Hot Tubs
When you’re looking for a romantic place to stay in Massachusetts, there are a few things to consider. Some places to check out are the Holiday Inn Cape Cod, Dan’l Webster Inn & Spa, and the Manor on Golden Pond. Each has its own unique features, so choose one to suit your vacation needs.
These were the 14 most expensive home sales in Mass. in 2022
These properties reflect a mix of oceanside respites, regal single-family homes, and luxurious city condos. The communities that gave us 2022’s tally of the most expensive home sales should come as no surprise: Boston, Cambridge, Nantucket, and the Cape led the way. The highest of the high-end sales in...
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels in All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
Time to Road Trip to Two Massachusetts Places Named Most Romantic in the World
With winter's grip taking complete control of our lives here in New England, it's always good to have a few activities and trips planned out. If not, you may have to be concerned about your sanity level. One of my favorite activities during these long cold nights is to cozy...
The best restaurant in RI and MA, according to Guy Fieri
Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri has visited thousands of restaurants across the globe.
What’s in a Waste Ban?
At the start of November last year, Massachusetts took a step to reduce waste and juice recycling. The new measures ban the tossing of mattresses and textiles in the trash, and seek to shrink the volume of food waste produced by businesses and other organizations. The strictures are a small...
Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups
Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
8 lottery tickets with $100K prizes sold in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — There have been eight lottery tickets with prizes of $100,000 sold at retailers in Massachusetts this week. $15,000,000 Money Maker - $100,000 - Essex Shell in Swampscott. Mass Cash - $100,000 - Shell in North Dartmouth. Millions - $100,000 - Pond Street Variety in Braintree. Millions -...
The results are in: These were the sharkiest beaches on the Cape this year
The outer Cape gets the majority of shark activity, though the finned fish have also been spotted in Cape Cod Bay. Like bridge traffic and Sundae School dessert runs, shark sightings are a hallmark of summers on Cape Cod. And some beaches tend to be more “sharky” than others, according...
Massachusetts laws that go into effect in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the new year comes new laws. Here are just some of the new laws that will go into effect through 2023. The law will impose a 4 percent surtax on income over $1 million in the state and will now be known as Article CXXI of the Articles of Amendment to the Massachusetts Constitution. Voters approved the law during the November election as Question 1. It received 52 percent of the votes.
$800K awarded to 99 Massachusetts-based employers
The Baker-Polito Administration has announced $800,000 in Workplace Safety Grants that are awarded to 99 Massachusetts-based and operating employers.
Homeward Bound: Salem Shelter Brings Out-Of-State Pets To Massachusetts
Dozens of pets suffering from animal shelter overcrowding were brought to Massachusetts from other states this week, animal shelter officials said. MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter transported the pets who arrived in Massachusetts on December 27 from shelters in Tenness…
