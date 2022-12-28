ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

philanthropynewsdigest.org

Cape Cod Church gives away nearly $800,000 to local nonprofits

Cape Cod Church has donated nearly $1 million to community and global organizations in the past two years, The Enterprise reports. The church, which set a three-year goal in 2021 to award $1 million to help address food insecurity, affordable housing, addiction recovery, human trafficking, elder care, and suicide prevention, has awarded nearly $800,000 to date. Recipients include Cape Kid Meals ($500,000), Habitat for Humanity ($50,000), Amirah ($25,000), and A Joyful Night ($45,000). In addition, the church has helped recruit more than 80 volunteers to get involved with causes it assists.
ABC6.com

MSPCA and NEAS highlight its top rescues in 2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In its first full year of their affiliation, the MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have broken records with their rescue operations. To celebrate the achievement, the organizations shared some of its top rescues of the year. The Envigo Beagles: One of the organizations’ proudest accomplishments...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Encore: To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project

This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
naticktownnews.com

What’s in a Waste Ban?

At the start of November last year, Massachusetts took a step to reduce waste and juice recycling. The new measures ban the tossing of mattresses and textiles in the trash, and seek to shrink the volume of food waste produced by businesses and other organizations. The strictures are a small...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hollistontownnews.com

Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups

Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Massachusetts laws that go into effect in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the new year comes new laws. Here are just some of the new laws that will go into effect through 2023. The law will impose a 4 percent surtax on income over $1 million in the state and will now be known as Article CXXI of the Articles of Amendment to the Massachusetts Constitution. Voters approved the law during the November election as Question 1. It received 52 percent of the votes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

