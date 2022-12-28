ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers man found with bags of marijuana while driving vehicle stolen from RSW

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man finds himself sitting in the F-Block of the Lee County Jail after being found with an excessive amount of marijuana in a vehicle that was reported stolen from the airport.

It was around 6:30 p.m. on December 18th when a Fort Myers Police Officer was on patrol with his K9 officer Hink. The duo was cruising around The City of Fort Myers when the officer’s license plate reader alerted him the Audi traveling in front of him was stolen.

Lee County Port Authority claimed the white SUV was stolen two weeks earlier, on December 2nd, from Southwest Florida International Airport.

Alerted to the vehicle’s status, the FMPD officer casually pursued the stolen SUV while simultaneously calling in support. The officer then flicked his cruiser’s lights and orchestrated a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle, Randy Plummer Smith, 22, adhered to the officer’s requests and even alerted authorities that he possessed a valid concealed carry permit. However, Smith did not have a medical license for the marijuana that Hink’s nose was alerted to in the vehicle.

Both the officer and his K9 companion easily distinguished the smell of marijuana emanating from the SUV. With Smith placed in restraints, officers conducted a search of the vehicle, where they uncovered the following:

  • Backpack containing four large plastic bags – Containing 167.8 grams of marijuana
  • Black bag containing eight small plastic bags – Containing 91.6 grams of marijuana
  • Seven stacks of $1,000 in cash
  • Five cigars
  • Two cell phone
  • Traffic Ticket
  • Bail Bond document addressed to Randy Smith

Smith claimed he paid another man $1,000 to use the vehicle until Christmas. However, he did not know the other person’s last name, never actually met the other person, and conducted all business online.

Smith also said he picked up the Audi five minutes before being pulled over, despite officers finding a large amount of marijuana “shake” along the vehicle’s floorboard.

Initially, Smith was arrested by Fort Myers Police and charged with possession of marijuana. However, further investigation by RSW Airport PD linked Smith to the original theft of the vehicle and charged him additionally with grand theft.

Smith’s hearing is set for February 1, 2023.

WINKNEWS.com

Naples man arrested for deadly Naples hit-and-run

Florida Highway Patrol says a man has been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run in Naples on New Year’s Eve. Troopers say Claudio Andres Nunes Hormazabal, 33, is facing charges of DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene with a death, and driving without a license. According to troopers, Hormazabal was traveling...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

East Naples Waffle House shooting under investigation

EAST NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a Waffle House early Sunday morning. Officials confirmed that there was one gunshot victim and three others sustained minor injuries. The incident took place at around 5 a.m. at 3824 Tollhouse Dr. According to the...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Carjacking suspect arrested in North Fort Myers after chase

A carjacking suspect was arrested Friday morning after he led law enforcement on a short chase into North Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, police pursued 27-year-old Zachary Pegg after a carjacking on First Street. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office helped catch and arrest him off Bayshore Road.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

One person in custody following Fort Myers armed carjacking

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man has been arrested after leading authorities on a car chase in a stolen vehicle. The Fort Myers Police Department were called to the Beau Rivage Towers on First Street around 11:30 a.m. following the reports of an attempted car jacking.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies investigating shooting at Collier County Waffle House

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Waffle House near Collier Boulevard and I-75. Deputies say they got a call about the shooting shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Collier County EMS says they transported one person to the hospital with an abdominal injury. The...
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash in Lehigh Acres on New Year’s Eve

A deadly crash in Lehigh Acres killed one man Saturday morning on Lee Boulevard off Joan Avenue. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old man, in the passenger seat, died in a crash just before 8 a.m. The victim was riding in a sports car, traveling east on Lee Blvd....
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man suspected of stealing $2,100 tablet from south Fort Myers car wash

A man seen on security footage at a South Fort Myers car wash on Monday afternoon is suspected of stealing a $2,100 tablet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Eager Beaver Car Wash at 12330 S. Cleveland Ave around 3:30 p.m. He was seen on camera footage walking in the bay area where customers pull up to pay for their car wash and may have stolen a black Touch Dynamics tablet (estimated value of $2,100).
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two men caught street racing in East Naples

EAST NAPLES, Fla. — Two drivers were caught street racing on Tamiami Trail East and Peters Avenue in East Naples Thursday night. While a Collier County deputy was patrolling the area, a black Ford pickup and a black Challenger sped passed him. The Ford pickup placed itself on the left side of the Challenger, and both vehicles began accelerating in an attempt to outdistance each other, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SUV bursts into flames from deadly crash with Punta Gorda man

A Punta Gorda man was involved in a deadly crash on State Road 72 near Turpentine Road Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown woman, the victim, was driving an SUV east on SR-72 just west of Turpentine Rd. The 51-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving a semi-tractor...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Immokalee man drops incriminating cell phone, gun during assault

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A cell phone and a selfie were all that was needed for deputies to link an Immokalee man to the assault of two individuals heading home. The duo made their way home after grabbing some food from a store. However, instead of traversing the roads, the two decided to take a usual path across an open field, saving time in connecting them to the residence on 12th Street.
IMMOKALEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man found dead in a ditch with his bike in Charlotte County

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation on a dead male found Friday morning around Golf Course Boulevard. According to reports from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the man was found lying in a ditch facedown with their bike in unincorporated Charlotte County. The Charlotte County...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police: Don’t celebrate New Year’s Eve with gunfire

New Year’s Eve is always a big celebration, but it isn’t always celebrated in a safe, smart way; every year, celebratory gunfire hurts people on New Year’s Eve, even in Southwest Florida. In only seconds, innocent people’s lives are changed forever, and it’s easily preventable. Capt. Shawn...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

