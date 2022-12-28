AEW’s Dax Harwood ‘wasn’t very happy’ Colt Cabana made fun of his accent

The first episode of FTR with Dax Harwood was released on Wednesday.

AEW

Dax Harwood has opened up about several topics including Colt Cabana, CM Punk, and camaraderie in the AEW locker room.

The debut episode of FTR with Dax Harwood was released Wednesday for subscribers to the AdFreeShows Patreon. The episode will be available for non-subscribers beginning Thursday. Harwood also made a plea for Punk and The Elite to "find a way to make it work" for the betterment of the business during the show.

Harwood on Colt Cabana:

I don't know Colt very well. The very first day we were in the company, I could be wrong, I just felt that Colt didn't like us. There were some people there that didn't like us. I remember that he made fun of my accent the very first day and I wasn't very happy with that. I take offense to that and maybe I shouldn't but if people knew my backstory and how hard I worked to get the education that I got. I was in college and my mom and dad both lost their jobs within a month of each other. I had nobody to help me with rent or books or food or anything. So, I had to work three jobs plus wrestling on the weekends just so I could pay for my college. I paid for my own college and got a degree at UNCW and a bachelor's in English and a bachelor's in business communication. It was all through my efforts and if the people saw the sleepless nights that I had, the nights that I cried because I was worried that I wasn't going to get this or the nights I had negative dollars in my bank account because I was paying for books or putting things on credit cards and stuff like that, I think maybe they could understand it then. But for him to make fun of my accent because the connotation is if you're a southerner, you're stupid. That bothers me and maybe I shouldn't let it bother me. So, that was the very first run-in I ever had with Colt but other than that, I've never really had a conversation with him, never talked to him, nothing like that.

On if he knew the extent of the problems between Punk and Cabana:

No one said anything to me. I heard nothing but when he first got there, no one said anything, and to be honest, I really had no idea that there was any kind of problem between the two. I knew there were issues with the lawsuit with the doctor but I had no idea the extent of the problems they may have had and I never cared to ask because it's none of my business. No one ever said anything to me, and I say no one Punk included, Colt included, they never mentioned any kind of ill feelings towards one another.

When asked if there was a divide in the AEW locker room, Harwood stated that "everybody in that male locker room gets along great," but would clarify that there are male wrestlers in AEW who have their own locker rooms.