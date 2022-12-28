Get ready to come play and stay in Downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve! The MoonPie will light up the sky as we ring in 2023 to the sounds of Third Eye Blind, The Red Clay Strays and Levon Gray. This year the fun begins at 11 a.m. with a Kids Zone and a noon MoonPie Drop. The adult fun kicks off at 7 p.m. with the Resolution Wall, music and some new events.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO