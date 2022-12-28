Read full article on original website
Related
Social media fishing celebs tackle Gulf Shores
An investment group paid $11.3 million for the Eastern Shore Village Center on 9 acres at the southeast corner of Greeno Road and Fairhope Avenue in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The center’s tenants include Shoe Station, Big Lots, CVS, Baumhower’s Wingfingers, Rotolo’s Pizzeria and more.
‘Sparks & Sounds’ New Year’s Eve in Downtown OWA: Need to know
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown OWA in Foley is putting together quite the New Year’s celebration this weekend with live music, a firework show and some kid-friendly fun. “Sparks & Sounds” will have live music beginning promptly at 5 p.m. with Jesse Duncan Duo running until 7 p.m.. Ryan Dyer will perform on the OWA […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope prepares for New Year’s Eve celebration
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday may have brought gloomy weather, but New Year’s Eve will bring the boom. “It’s going to be pretty wild and pretty packed,” said William Alexander. Though many are still excited for the last day of 2022, rain or shine. “I am excited...
Orange Beach to consider new Canal Road restaurant
Site would also contain a 20,800 square foot warehouse if approved. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – On Jan. 9 the Orange Beach Planning Commission will hear a request from developers to build a 7,300 square foot restaurant and a 20,800 warehouse on the north side of Canal Road and west of Cypress Street.
mobilebaymag.com
Mobile Bay’s Top 10 Stories of 2022
1.”Restaurant Review: The Insider Food Hall,” May 2022. The Insider Food Hall brings a big-city concept to Dauphin Street. Text by Breck Pappas. Turn back time and peek into Orange Beach history with this photo of swimmers from 1928. Text by Breck Pappas. 3.”Tour Architect Pete J. Vallas’...
WALA-TV FOX10
Celebrate New Year’s Eve at MoonPie Over Mobile
Get ready to come play and stay in Downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve! The MoonPie will light up the sky as we ring in 2023 to the sounds of Third Eye Blind, The Red Clay Strays and Levon Gray. This year the fun begins at 11 a.m. with a Kids Zone and a noon MoonPie Drop. The adult fun kicks off at 7 p.m. with the Resolution Wall, music and some new events.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pepsi SoundStage: Levon Gray performs ‘One Mississippi’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s time for another Pepsi SoundStage. Levon Gray is performing “One Mississippi.” He helped write the song for Country Artist Kane Brown. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 12-31-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 6 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
Brett Robinson asks for variance on new Phoenix Key complex
Developer wants permission to pump water into the Gulf during foundation work. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Brett Robinson is seeking a variance so the developer can “dewater” a site east of Perdido Pass where two new condo towers are planned. The council will meet...
Workers in downtown Mobile reacted fast following deadly NYE shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people make a living in downtown Mobile and need people to feel secure in the entertainment district. Despite the violence on New Year’s Eve, workers are hoping for the best following the city’s last deadly shooting of 2022. Outside the Urban Emporium, Sunday morning is a giant pile of […]
utv44.com
Gulf Shores neighborhood and police at odds
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A flurry of emails and letters have police and one Gulf Shores neighborhood at odds. It’s all over the use of golf carts on their street. The city council will have the final say next week. Susan and Joseph Jones aren’t allowed to...
thebamabuzz.com
Fairhope diner named Alabama’s best by mashed based on Food Network’s Guy Fieri favorites
Fairhope-based restaurant Sunset Pointe received national recognition this week when the popular online foodie publication mashed named this restaurant one of America’s best diners. Based on 40 seasons and 1,250 restaurants reviewed on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, mashed named their favorite diners from each state. So let’s...
Gulf Shores residents to appeal decision on West Lagoon carts
Police chief says the thoroughfare would be unsafe place for golf carts. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores residents Susan and Joseph Jones are appealing a decision by the police department that would not allow golf carts on their street, West Lagoon Avenue. In a memo...
WALA-TV FOX10
Nana’s Kitchen & Catering
Nana’s Kitchen & Catering stops by Studio 10 to make Southern collard greens with smoked turkey wings, Nana’s Yummy 3 Cheese Macaroni, and Nana’s Blazing Bourbon Wings. Nana’s Kitchen & Catering is located at 1301 Springhill Avenue, Mobile. You can find them on Facebook here. ---
WALA-TV FOX10
Friday’s weather takes roof off barn at Loblolly Farm in Semmes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It may be New Year’s Eve -- but it’s a working holiday out at Loblolly Farm in Semmes. Cleanup underway after friday’s severe weather left behind damage. “We had a roof lifted off -- we’re not sure if the wind got underneath it...
All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama
Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
WALA-TV FOX10
Winning Mega Millions numbers announced
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday night’s winning Mega Millions numbers have been drawn. The winning numbers are 1-3-6-44-51. The Mega Ball is 7. The Megaplier is 3. The jackpot increased to $685 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing. The cash value is $347 million. --- Download the FOX10...
WALA-TV FOX10
Downtown businesses getting ready for hustle and bustle on New Year’s Eve
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Anticipation is building for New Year’s Eve with downtown businesses getting ready for the festivities. The annual Moon Pie Drop and fireworks are among the celebrations. “We love having the crowd down here and the traffic. It’s really good for downtown and it’s really good...
Comments / 0