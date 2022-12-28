Read full article on original website
Rockets face red-hot Luka Doncic, Mavs for third time in 11 days
Prior to Dec. 23, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic had recorded one 50-point game in his five-season career. In the
Video: LeBron James Hosts An Exclusive Party For His 38th Birthday
LeBron James throws a party for his 38th birthday.
Nets face Spurs, aim to record 12th straight win
The Brooklyn Nets enjoyed such a unique 2022 that they endured the frustration of an 11-game losing streak and the
Mike McDaniel needs to be a better coach, not a better friend
Mike McDaniel should be safe after this horrible season that started out so promising but if he wants to be a great coach, he can’t be a good friend. The Miami Dolphins players like Mike McDaniel. They believe in him and he believes in them. But McDaniel is way too nice. He needs to be a football coach because this team is far from disciplined.
Mike Williams might have topped Justin Jefferson for catch of the season with unreal, one-handed sideline grab
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson turned in the best catch of the 2022 NFL season ... for a few weeks. Jefferson may have met his match in Week 17, when Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers turned in an excellent one-handed grab on the sideline that might be the best catch of the NFL season.
Bears stick with Fields throughout ugly loss to Lions
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus considered taking Justin Fields out of Sunday's lopsided loss to the Detroit Lions
Fresh off OT win, Golden Knights out to extend Avs’ skid
The reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are looking to snap a three-game skid Monday in Denver when they face
Lions playoff scenario: Detroit’s postseason path after Week 17, explained
The Detroit Lions blew out the Chicago Bears in Week 17. Here’s how they can make the playoffs in the regular-season finale. The Detroit Lions started off the 2022 season like it was going to be another long, rebuilding year. Their 1-6 record showed that. They have since gone 6-1 in their next seven games to put them in serious contention to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The thing was, the NFC Wild Card picture was rather crowded. Yet, they did themselves a huge favor in Week 17.
Eagles set new franchise record despite an ugly loss versus Saints
Somewhere in football heaven, Buddy Ryan, Jim Johnson, and Bud Carson are probably hanging out together. They’re ticked off by what they’ve seen from the 2022-2023 Philadelphia Eagles these past two weeks, but they’re smiling because of what they saw from the defense. With seven sacks today,...
Anthony Davis injury can ‘lead to six, seven, eight months out’ says Lakers star
The Los Angeles Lakers have been without Anthony Davis for just over two weeks and his absence has been more than apparent. Los Angeles is 3-5 in eight games without AD and with the schedule getting tougher after the turn of the new year, that record could start to slide.
NFL insider reveals Saints asking price for Sean Payton trade
It seems probable that a Sean Payton trade will go down in the near future, and Adam Schefter thinks he knows what the Saints are going to be asking for. It seems a matter of when not if the New Orleans Saints are going to trade future Hall of Fame head coach Sean Payton.
Bears mock draft: 4 Bears targets from the College Football Playoff
The Chicago Bears are out of the postseason, but with the College Football Playoff ensuing, there are several prospects that could help turn the fortunes around in the Windy City. College football has reached its Final Four, and teams across the NFL, including the Chicago Bears, were tuned in for...
Patriots screwed for second straight week by so-called forward progress (Video)
The New England Patriots have been screwed over for the second consecutive week by a forward progress ruling, this time against the Miami Dolphins. For the Patriots to keep their slim postseason hopes alive, they need to defeat the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. That pursuit was not aided by the officials on Sunday, as what should’ve been called a Dolphins fumble was instead ruled down, per forward progress rules.
Best Anytime Touchdown Picks and Same Game Parlay for Vikings vs. Packers in Week 17
The Green Bay Packers are clinging on for dear life for a shot at the NFL postseason when they host the Minnesota Vikings this week from the (not-so) frozen tundra of Lambeau Field in Green Bay. You can find BetSided's best bets and favorite props for today's game, but with...
