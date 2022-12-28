ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike McDaniel needs to be a better coach, not a better friend

Mike McDaniel should be safe after this horrible season that started out so promising but if he wants to be a great coach, he can’t be a good friend. The Miami Dolphins players like Mike McDaniel. They believe in him and he believes in them. But McDaniel is way too nice. He needs to be a football coach because this team is far from disciplined.
Lions playoff scenario: Detroit’s postseason path after Week 17, explained

The Detroit Lions blew out the Chicago Bears in Week 17. Here’s how they can make the playoffs in the regular-season finale. The Detroit Lions started off the 2022 season like it was going to be another long, rebuilding year. Their 1-6 record showed that. They have since gone 6-1 in their next seven games to put them in serious contention to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The thing was, the NFC Wild Card picture was rather crowded. Yet, they did themselves a huge favor in Week 17.
Patriots screwed for second straight week by so-called forward progress (Video)

The New England Patriots have been screwed over for the second consecutive week by a forward progress ruling, this time against the Miami Dolphins. For the Patriots to keep their slim postseason hopes alive, they need to defeat the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. That pursuit was not aided by the officials on Sunday, as what should’ve been called a Dolphins fumble was instead ruled down, per forward progress rules.
