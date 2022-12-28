ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

wbrz.com

Fire officials investigating multiple overnight fires across the Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Officials are looking into multiple separate fires that happened overnight across the Baton Rouge area. The first fire happened Saturday night around 10:30 on the 300 block of Shelby Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of a house. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes. No one was injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes

LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Water heater sparks early morning house fire, 1 displaced

BATON ROUGE - A malfunctioning water heater is to blame for an early morning house fire on N. 30th St. on Friday. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the call for help around 3 a.m. They arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof and side of the home. Crews put out the fire within 10 minutes before it could cause more damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police chase through Baton Rouge ends on I-10 Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Police pursued a fleeing driver through parts the city around downtown Saturday, with the chase appearing to come to an end and a person in custody on I-10 East at Dalrymple. Police briefly closed the interstate as a handful of officers gathered at the exit and across...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer this week. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year. The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

State Police: Two killed after crashing into 18-wheeler in East Feliciana, trapping SUV under its trailer

JACKSON - Two men were killed after their SUV crashed into an 18-wheeler and became trapped under its trailer in East Feliciana Parish overnight. State Police said the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on US 61 near LA 964 in Jackson. It claimed the lives of 26-year-old Jaylen Baker and 50-year-old Woodrow Stevenson Jr. of St. Francisville.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Velvet Cactus closes BR location due to inflated costs, struggles for local businesses

BATON ROUGE - The Velvet Cactus is just the latest restaurant in Baton Rouge to close its doors, as a handful have shut down in the capital area over the past year. The popular Mexican-inspired restaurant took to Facebook Thursday morning to announce its doors have closed. Their statement reads in part: “We appreciate the love our patrons have given us over the years and the care and dedication our employees have shown for the business from beginning to end.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police investigating after man shot on Gore Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot in the 2100 block of Gore Road on Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting which took place around 9:45 p.m. Emergency responders confirmed that the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDAM-TV

Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A bridge collapsed in Woodville, Mississippi, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency says a rig driving across the Jackson Point Bridge fell through. The emergency management agency is working with Delta Workover to remove its rig from the bridge. Fortunately, no injuries occurred.
WOODVILLE, MS
wbrz.com

WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of raping minor at Shreveport hotel

BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a man suspected of raping a child at a hotel in north Louisiana earlier this year may be hiding in the Baton Rouge area. Police said Christopher McKnight, 41, is accused of taking the minor to a hotel in Shreveport, where he allegedly committed the assault. The crime was first reported to Shreveport Police in May, but he has not been found as of Dec. 30. He faces a charge of second-degree rape.
BATON ROUGE, LA

