wbrz.com
Fire officials investigating multiple overnight fires across the Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Officials are looking into multiple separate fires that happened overnight across the Baton Rouge area. The first fire happened Saturday night around 10:30 on the 300 block of Shelby Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of a house. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes. No one was injured.
Fire at Ascension Parish pumping station causes temporary shutdown
SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - Emergency services are on the scene of a fire at a pumping station in Ascension Parish after smoke was seen coming from it on Friday, Dec. 30, officials said. Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said the Marvin Braud Pumping Station near Sorrento is temporarily out of...
wbrz.com
Officials investigating cause of fire that destroyed vacant home off Florida Boulevard Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating what caused a fire that destroyed a home off Florida Boulevard Saturday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters responded to a vacant house on Waverland Drive, in a neighborhood just off Florida and Sherwood Forest Boulevards, around 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Crews...
wbrz.com
'I can't get to work': Repeated flooding in Baton Rouge neighborhood leaves residents frustrated
BATON ROUGE - Street flooding in one Baton Rouge neighborhood seems to be repetitive. Water filled Iberia Street again Friday morning and continued to creep up driveways. "It comes to your knees. If you go out there and walk right now, it comes to your knees," resident Patricia Lundy said.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged tonight after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the...
Giveaway to offer EBR residents coats, gloves, blankets
EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle is hosting a drive-thru giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 31. The event will provide residents of East Baton Rouge Parish with winter coats, gloves, caps, blankets, and more. According to organizers, the drive-thru giveaway will start at 2 p.m....
wbrz.com
Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes
LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
wbrz.com
Water heater sparks early morning house fire, 1 displaced
BATON ROUGE - A malfunctioning water heater is to blame for an early morning house fire on N. 30th St. on Friday. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the call for help around 3 a.m. They arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof and side of the home. Crews put out the fire within 10 minutes before it could cause more damage.
wbrz.com
Police chase through Baton Rouge ends on I-10 Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Police pursued a fleeing driver through parts the city around downtown Saturday, with the chase appearing to come to an end and a person in custody on I-10 East at Dalrymple. Police briefly closed the interstate as a handful of officers gathered at the exit and across...
wbrz.com
TRAFFIC UPDATES: Heavy Police presence partly shuts down I-10 East at Dalrymple due to an incident
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have partly shut down I-10 East at Dalrymple Drive due to an incident. Congestion is backup to Miss. River Bridge. The two left lanes have since reopened leaving the right lane still blocked. Motorist are advised to use a different route.
Firefighters battle 3 overnight fires; more than a dozen people displaced
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department battled three overnight fires that left several residents displaced. The first fire took place at a home on Shelby Drive near Arlingford Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews...
Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer this week. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year. The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed...
wbrz.com
State Police: Two killed after crashing into 18-wheeler in East Feliciana, trapping SUV under its trailer
JACKSON - Two men were killed after their SUV crashed into an 18-wheeler and became trapped under its trailer in East Feliciana Parish overnight. State Police said the crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on US 61 near LA 964 in Jackson. It claimed the lives of 26-year-old Jaylen Baker and 50-year-old Woodrow Stevenson Jr. of St. Francisville.
wbrz.com
Velvet Cactus closes BR location due to inflated costs, struggles for local businesses
BATON ROUGE - The Velvet Cactus is just the latest restaurant in Baton Rouge to close its doors, as a handful have shut down in the capital area over the past year. The popular Mexican-inspired restaurant took to Facebook Thursday morning to announce its doors have closed. Their statement reads in part: “We appreciate the love our patrons have given us over the years and the care and dedication our employees have shown for the business from beginning to end.”
brproud.com
Police investigating after man shot on Gore Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot in the 2100 block of Gore Road on Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting which took place around 9:45 p.m. Emergency responders confirmed that the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported
WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A bridge collapsed in Woodville, Mississippi, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency says a rig driving across the Jackson Point Bridge fell through. The emergency management agency is working with Delta Workover to remove its rig from the bridge. Fortunately, no injuries occurred.
wbrz.com
WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of raping minor at Shreveport hotel
BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a man suspected of raping a child at a hotel in north Louisiana earlier this year may be hiding in the Baton Rouge area. Police said Christopher McKnight, 41, is accused of taking the minor to a hotel in Shreveport, where he allegedly committed the assault. The crime was first reported to Shreveport Police in May, but he has not been found as of Dec. 30. He faces a charge of second-degree rape.
brproud.com
2 girls killed in deadly crash during pursuit through BR, WBR, on New Year’s Eve
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department says two young girls were killed in a car crash on New Year’s Eve. According to Addis police, a stolen vehicle being chased by the Baton Rouge Police Department ended up driving into West Baton Rouge Parish on LA-1. The...
wbrz.com
Brusly community mourns the loss of two high school cheerleaders killed in Saturday police chase
BRUSLY - The Brusly community is mourning the death of two local high school students killed in Saturday's high speed police chase. The victims, 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 16-year-old Caroline Gill, were both cheerleaders at Brusly High. The school's cheerleading team released a statement on Facebook regarding their tragic deaths:
cenlanow.com
Louisiana man accused of shooting tame deer in front of kids, LDWF agent
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish community is mourning a beloved pet in the community. The doe, known as Butterbean, was shot to death on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in front of a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent and others. Chad M. Blythe, 53, of Satsuma, reportedly...
