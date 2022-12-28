ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

FanSided

A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna

The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Cubs could lose out on momentum-building move after Dansby Swanson high

When the Chicago Cubs signed Dansby Swanson to a $177 million contract, it looked like the start of what’s to come. Instead, they could lose out on another top target. Chicago is among the favorites to land first baseman/outfielder/DH Trey Mancini, but recent reports suggest that he could be more inclined to sign with the Washington Nationals. Mancini is beloved in the DMV, so it would make sense for Washington to maintain some level of interest in him as a buy-low candidate to flip at the trade deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cubs rumors: Chicago has a Trey Mancini backup plan in mind

The Chicago Cubs reportedly have targeted a first base option, and it’s not Trey Mancini. The Chicago Cubs have made some big moves this offseason to help the team get back into contention. Their headlining addition was shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract, while bringing in former 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year prove-it deal. While those were huge signees, the team still had a need at first base, a void left by Anthony Rizzo since 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Padres 'Open' to Trading Outfielder; Possible Left Field Option For Yankees?

As the Yankees continue searching for a starting left fielder this offseason, considering all avenues after missing out on several talented outfielders in free agency, another possible target has emerged on the trade market. The Padres are reportedly open to trade discussions including left-handed hitting outfielder Trent Grisham, per Dennis...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Braves could be interested in multiple Padres up for trade

When we began the offseason, the Braves had massive holes in left field and at shortstop. Many believed Atlanta would fill them via trade or free agency, and Alex Anthopoulos has done essentially nothing to improve the positions. The deeper we get into the winter, the more likely it is the Braves go into the 2023 campaign with Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arica at shortstop and Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario at left field, but perhaps there is a way Atlanta can avoid that. According to reports, the Padres are open to discussing trades involving center fielder Trent Grisham and second baseman Ha-Seong Kim.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Yankees make upside play, sign former Rangers top prospect outfielder

The New York Yankees have heard your demands, and responded by acquiring a lefty-swinging outfielder who got a Futures Game appearance under his belt. Only issue? That Futures Game came in 2016, and Willie Calhoun’s development path hasn’t exactly been linear since his breakout .848 OPS 2019 season in Texas. Still, the Yankees could do far worse on a minor-league deal, with an available big-league role to be held aloft like a carrot in Calhoun’s path.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?

The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees Add to Outfield Depth, Sign Former Prospect to Minor League Deal

The Yankees added to their outfield depth on Saturday, bringing a familiar face back to the organization. New York signed outfielder Billy McKinney to a minor league deal, assigning him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to the MiLB transactions page. McKinney, 28, is entering his sixth MLB season in 2023, coming...
TEXAS STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees sign Willie Calhoun to minor-league contract

The Yankees have signed outfielder Willie Calhoun to a minor league deal, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand (Twitter link). The contract includes an invitation to New York’s big league Spring Training camp. Formerly a top-100 prospect, Calhoun looked to be paying off that potential when he hit .269/.323/.524...
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

FanSided

